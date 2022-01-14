ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Burnley match vs Leicester off due to COVID; City new cases

perutribune.com
 6 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Burnley's shortage of players due to coronavirus...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match thread, live blog and how to watch

Happy Wednesday, Spurs fans! Tottenham Hotspur are back in action today in the Premier League, this time vs. Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. This is a match originally scheduled for December but postponed amidst Tottenham’s COVID-19 outbreak in the middle of last month. Now we get to play it in the middle of the week three days before going to Chelsea! Wheeee!
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brighton vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Chelsea look to get back on track at Brighton after coming unstuck against a dominant Man City to all but end their Premier League title hopes.Brighton will be tough opposition and even snatched a point last month at Stamford Bridge thanks to Danny Welbeck. Graham Potter’s side also fought back last time out to draw at home to Crystal Palace, showing their mental resilience. This game is being played tonight due to the European champions’ commitment to play in the Club World Cup, shifting from the original 8 February date, a move that Thomas Tuchel is struggling to come to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burnley#Covid#Ap
The Independent

Anthony Martial’s Manchester United issue now ‘resolved’, Ralf Rangnick claims

Ralf Rangnick considers the issue with Anthony Martial “resolved” following talks with a player he claimed refused to be involved in Manchester United’s trip to Aston VillaUnited had two goalkeepers among their eight substitutes – one short of the number allowed – for Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Villa Park where the France international was conspicuous by his absence.Martial has made no secret of his desire to leave United this month but Rangnick’s claim that the forward “didn’t want to be in the squad” in Birmingham still shocked onlookers.The 26-year-old took to Instagram later that night to say he “will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to miss two more Manchester United games through illness

Manchester United look set to be without Aaron Wan-Bissaka until after the upcoming international break due to illness.The defender missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa and United interim boss Ralf Rangnick revealed he was also ruled out of Wednesday’s match at Brentford and would likely be unavailable for the home clash with West Ham three days later.Asked if Wan-Bissaka would be fit to face Brentford, Rangnick told MUTV: “No, not yet. He’s still ill, I’m afraid. He will not be available for the game (on Wednesday) and also probably not available for the West Ham game.“Hopefully, after the international break, he will be back for training.”After the break that follows the West Ham fixture, United are scheduled to be back in action on February 4 with an FA Cup tie at home to Middlesbrough.
SOCCER
perutribune.com

Bergwijn nets dramatic stoppage-time double in Spurs EPL win

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Steven Bergwijn scored two goals deep into stoppage time to snatch Tottenham a dramatic 3-2 victory at Leicester in the Premier League's latest-ever comeback win on Wednesday. The Netherlands forward looked to have earned a draw for Spurs by driving home from close range in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Newcastle contact Manchester United over Jesse Lingard loan deal

Newcastle have approached Manchester United about a loan deal for Jesse Lingard the PA news agency understands.The struggling Magpies have already spent around £37million this month thanks to their new owners, who are backed by the spending power of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.Kieran Trippier has arrived from Atletico Madrid and striker Chris Wood joined from fellow relegation fighters Burnley, but Eddie Howe’s side are still looking to do January transfer business.Lingard is among those in Newcastle’s crosshairs, with the St James’ Park club making an approach about a loan deal for the England international.The 29-year-old enjoyed a successful...
PREMIER LEAGUE
perutribune.com

Man United beats Brentford 3-1 after 2nd-half turnaround

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United staged a second-half turnaround as goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford earned a 3-1 win at Brentford to boost the team's top-four ambitions in the Premier League on Wednesday. It was another less-than-convincing display from United, though, with Cristiano Ronaldo ostensibly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Unvaccinated Chelsea players could miss Champions League tie in France

Chelsea may be forced to leave any players not vaccinated against coronavirus at home for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Lille in March.France has toughened its Covid rules and there is now no exemption for unvaccinated professional athletes wishing to enter the country.European football’s governing body UEFA released a statement on Thursday morning saying that teams would be required “in principle” to abide by applicable rules in any country.UEFA is yet to publish its updated regulations for the knockout phases of its three men’s club competitions, which it says will provide “further guidance”.French president Emmanuel...
UEFA
The Independent

Steven Bergwijn reveals Antonio Conte’s instructions before Tottenham heroics

Steven Bergwijn was delighted to follow Antonio Conte’s instructions and deliver a dramatic stoppage-time win for Tottenham at Leicester.The Netherlands international scored twice in 79 seconds of time added on to turn Spurs’ 2-1 deficit into a memorable 3-2 victory.He was sent on in the 78th minute, two minutes after James Maddison had put the Foxes on course for the three points in their first Premier League game of 2022 with a clear instruction from Conte – to score.Bergwijn, who has been subject of a bid from Ajax in the January transfer window, duly obliged, firing home from close range...
PREMIER LEAGUE
perutribune.com

Real Betis routs Alavés to stay in 3rd place in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Real Betis strengthened its hold on third place in the Spanish league with a comfortable 4-0 win over relegation-threatened Alavés on Tuesday. The victory moved Manuel Pellegrini's team four points ahead of fourth-place Atlético Madrid, which won't play until the weekend.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy