Excision Shows Us Who’s Boss on ‘Onyx’

Forbidden Kingdom announces Rusko, Excision, Riot Ten, Dion Timmer, G Jones, Minnesota, Delta Heavy, DEATHPACT, and more for 2022. The new year has brought renewed energy for many in the dance music scene, especially with the sheer volume of lineups that have been dropped over the past few weeks. Building off that hype for what’s to come in 2022 is Forbidden Kingdom, a bass-fueled festival in Florida that’s made a name for itself over the years by delivering some of the best offerings of wubs in the Sunshine State. Last month they dropped the details for their return and put early bird tickets up for sale, and today they’ve unveiled the first list of artists set to take the stage.
