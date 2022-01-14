Excision Shows Us Who’s Boss on ‘Onyx’

Two drum and bass gods, Alix Perez and DLR, have joined forces and blessed us all with a preview of what is to come from their union. If you love drum and bass, or even just dabble in it, the names Alix Perez and DLR are two you should know. These two artists have created their own sounds that could be labeled as more on the side of darkness – which is why it’s even more exciting when they come together to unleash the ultimate heaters from the depths of the underground. A taste of this unified brainpower arrived with the release of “Walk Out,” which had listeners craving more, and they recently delivered another helping on “Keep Up.”

