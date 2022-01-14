ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Excision Shows Us Who’s Boss on ‘Onyx’

By Raven Wright
edmidentity.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExcision returns with his latest album, Onyx – a 17-track body of work on Subsidia that puts him in a league of his own. Excision is a household name within the bass community. It’s safe to say that bass music hasn’t been the same since his arrival on the scene as...

edmidentity.com

Comments / 0

Related
edm.com

"Onyx" Is The Quintessential Excision Album

It's been three long years since his Excision's last album, but the day fans have been waiting for since 2018 is finally here. Starting off 2022 with a meteoric bang, Excision has unveiled Onyx, which delivers 17 tracks comprising instant classics, long-awaited IDs, and high-profile collaborations. Released on his label, Subsidia, Excision's fifth album is the long-awaited follow-up to 2018's Apex LP.
BEAUTY & FASHION
EDMTunes

Excision Releases Fifth Studio Album, ‘Onyx’

Today is the day many have been waiting for – the official release of Excision’s fifth studio album, Onyx. Released via Excision’s own Subsidia label, Onyx is the welcome follow-up to 2018’s Apex and a perfect way to kick off 2022. The 17-track LP features collaborations...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Excision reinforces bass legacy with heavy-hitter LP, ‘Onyx’

Excision‘s fifth album has finally arrived via Subsidia, and it carries the heavy bass and ear-shattering rhythms that all his fans know and love. Onyx listeners back through time to the lands of early humans and a wild Earth, each blistering moment building upon the last. Enlisting the likes...
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Forbidden Kingdom Delivers Initial Lineup for 2022 Edition

Forbidden Kingdom announces Rusko, Excision, Riot Ten, Dion Timmer, G Jones, Minnesota, Delta Heavy, DEATHPACT, and more for 2022. The new year has brought renewed energy for many in the dance music scene, especially with the sheer volume of lineups that have been dropped over the past few weeks. Building off that hype for what’s to come in 2022 is Forbidden Kingdom, a bass-fueled festival in Florida that’s made a name for itself over the years by delivering some of the best offerings of wubs in the Sunshine State. Last month they dropped the details for their return and put early bird tickets up for sale, and today they’ve unveiled the first list of artists set to take the stage.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Onyx#Excision#Subsidia
edmidentity.com

Franky Wah Shines Brightly on Latest EP

Franky Wah delivers his latest two-track EP Dopa La Vida / Mandé as he continues to rise through the ranks of progressive house royalty. Franky Wah continues to carve out his place amongst the best in the game. From cutting his teeth early on to recently honing his skills as a progressive force on Anjunadeep, he refuses to fade into monotony. As we enter the new year, that can only mean one thing from this multi-faceted, genre-blending artist – new music.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Adventure Club Reveals Details for ‘LOVE // CHAOS’

After releasing countless songs over the past few years, fans can finally look forward to the next album from Adventure Club, LOVE//CHAOS. Few bass duos know how to captivate their fans quite like Adventure Club. With over a decade in the scene under their belt and a plethora of tunes that tug at your heartstrings and demolish them with monstrous drops, they continue to show how they’ve concocted their recipe for success.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Eat Up the Dancefloor with the ‘Confession x Night Bass’ Compilation

AC Slater and Tchami’s imprints join forces to create Confession x Night Bass: The Album, a wicked compilation filled with bangers. Two of the most beloved artists in the house scene, Tchami and AC Slater, continue to show us the rewards of teamwork and collaboration. As the founders of Confession and Night Bass, both continue to guide and mentor the next generation of producers. These two labels are known for their incredible releases and stacked roster of talent, so when the imprints announced the Confession vs. Night Bass North American tour, fans went into a frenzy, and rightfully so. Two of the hottest labels hitting the road together? No complaints to be found.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Parallel Voices Has Us ‘Running’ on New EP

Parallel Voices picks up the pace with his latest melodic house stunner, the thrilling, two-track Running EP on Immersed. Parallel Voices is a fresh melodic artist who takes listeners to new heights and brings unique tunes to the electronic scene. Last year, the talented producer started his creative journey with his Ocean of Thoughts EP, packed with sound waves of soothing poetic house and techno, plummeting heartstrings into a narrative wavelength for all to experience. Now, the young artist allows everyone to peer deeper into his soul with his four-track Running EP.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
edmidentity.com

Put Your ‘Hands’ Together for msft’s Debut EP

Emerging Italian bass producer msft shows off his eclectic production style with the four tracks on his newly released debut EP, Hands. Hailing from Venice, rising talent Alessandro Garbellini has spent seven years honing his craft. Currently known by his msft moniker, the Italian producer experimented with his sound over the years, dabbling in house under his yung gado alias before switching to bass music in late 2016. Now, msft puts his own unique spin on halftime, trap, and dubstep, and has steadily self-released a handful of powerful bass bangers as of late.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Can You “Keep Up” with the First Single from Alix Perez and DLR’s Collab EP?

Two drum and bass gods, Alix Perez and DLR, have joined forces and blessed us all with a preview of what is to come from their union. If you love drum and bass, or even just dabble in it, the names Alix Perez and DLR are two you should know. These two artists have created their own sounds that could be labeled as more on the side of darkness – which is why it’s even more exciting when they come together to unleash the ultimate heaters from the depths of the underground. A taste of this unified brainpower arrived with the release of “Walk Out,” which had listeners craving more, and they recently delivered another helping on “Keep Up.”
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

ilan Bluestone and Maor Levi Release Part Two of “Hold On” Remixes

Anjunabeats heavyweights ilan Bluestone and Maor Levi release three new remixes of their collaborative track “Hold On” featuring Alex Clare. In May of 2021, ilan Bluestone released his second studio album Impulse on Anjunabeats. Drawing inspiration from the electronic music of the ’80s and ’90s as well as innovating on his signature progressive trance sound, he delivered an impressive 18-track album that set the senses tingling.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Get to Know Rising House Artist Gibson Parker

Up-and-coming producer Gibson Parker swung by to chat about his unique spin on house and put it on display with an exclusive mix. Gibson Parker has been relentless when it comes to making his own mark in the house music scene. Since first arriving just a few short years ago, release after release has shown the producer stepping up his game and making himself a name to be recognized. Beyond receiving support from names like Oliver Heldens and Don Diablo, Gibson Parker has consistently dropped music on Insomniac Records‘ IN / ROTATION, while also gracing imprints like Ninety9Lives and Lilly Era.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

‘Dream On’ and Listen to the Latest EP from Glaue

UK-based producer Glaue lands on Monstercat Silk with his latest release filled with dreamy soundscapes, the Dream On EP. Hailing from Essex, melodic house DJ and producer Glaue has truly come into his own over the past few years. Since beginning to blossom in 2019, his releases have landed on labels including Emergent Textures, Elliptical Sun Melodies, and Monstercat Silk. Now, Glaue has returned to the latter of those three imprints with his latest body of work, the four-track Dream On EP.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Estiva Spins Up a Mix Ahead of Deep State’s ‘Reactor Vol. 2’

Riding the release of his latest tune “Alone” on Deep State, Estiva throws down progressive mix for the ages that will sweep you off your feet. Estiva has been a dominating force in the realm of trance and progressive house for over a decade. During this time he’s garnered support from major artists in the scene like Armin van Buuren while gracing labels that range from Enhanced Music and Intricate Records to Coldharbour Recordings and Armada Music. More recently, he’s taken a dive into the blossoming melodic house and techno realm with releases including the Sky EP on Anjunabeats and Tempus Delirium / Tide on Colorize – and now he’s expanding on that with his debut on Grum’s Deep State Recordings.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Mihalis Safras Talks Relief Records and More Ahead of US Tour

Mihalis Safras swung by ahead of the Relief Records US tour to chat about the upcoming stops and his experience with the label itself. Green Velvet’s Relief Records has easily become one of the most respected house and techno labels in the world since its inception in 1993. With party-positive releases from the likes of the industry greats like Layton Giordani, Eli Brown, Gene Farris, CamelPhat, and Eats Everything, it’s crystal clear that this is a label that wants nothing more than to keep fans dancing. Come this February, happy dancing is exactly what’s on the agenda as the Relief Records US Tour kicks off with the iconic Mihalis Safras and Eskuche representing the brand at every stop.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Bob Moses Release “Love Brand New” Off Forthcoming Album

Bob Moses is gearing up for the release of The Silence In Between with their latest single “Love Brand New” and tour details. From releasing memorable tunes to playing sets at unique venues, GRAMMY Award-winning duo Bob Moses has left a lasting impression on the dance music scene. After a massive run of shows with the return of live music events around the world and teasing that big news was coming in the new year, they’ve held true to their word with the initial details for their forthcoming album The Silence In Between.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Lost Lands Announces Couch Lands Rewind Stream

Want to relive the magical moments made at Lost Lands this past year? Tune in on January 21-23 for the Couch Lands Rewind stream. While headbangers might be more than half a year away from making a return to Legend Valley for Lost Lands, Excision and his team are helping everyone stay hyped for the upcoming edition. After announcing the dates and dropping the details for tickets and camping packages, they’ve kicked the energy up another notch with the news that a Couch Lands Rewind stream is incoming as well.
ENTERTAINMENT
edmidentity.com

Afrojack and Steve Aoki Celebrate Iconic Track “No Beef” with Remix Pack

In 2011, Afrojack and Steve Aoki released one of the scene’s most iconic tracks, “No Beef,” and it’s now received some fresh remixes. Turn back the clock over a decade in the dance music scene and you’ll find that while some things have remained the same, many are starkly different. Festival stages have become larger than life, a wide array of genres have swung in and out of popularity, and the crowds have become more massive than ever before. But there’s something special about that era of the scene when EDM was beginning to boom in popularity and many tracks that stood tall then, like “No Beef,” still hold their ground to this day.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Corrupt (UK) Drops the ‘Siren’ EP on House Call Records

Corrupt (UK) kicks off 2022 with his newest project, the two-track Siren EP that’s landed on Dr. Fresch’s House Call Records. Corrupt (UK) has landed himself right in the middle of the new wave in the house music scene that has emerged over the past years. Since breaking onto the scene he’s unleashed a flurry of songs in the form of original productions. Further, Corrupt (UK) has lent his skills for official remixes or collaborations with artists like Habstrakt, Neon Steve, Wax Motif, and more. Needless to say, he’s made quite a footprint in the house genre.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Marbs Drops the First Desert Hearts Black Release of 2022

Marbs brings Desert Hearts Black into the new year with a fresh focus and the Minds On The Run EP, featuring a remix from Oscar L!. Desert Hearts Black founder Marbs wants nothing more than to start off the new year the best way he knows how by delivering the type of music that makes us all drop our jaws in awe. Today he comes correct with three brand new tracks plus an extra special remix from the wildly talented Oscar L. The EP is called Minds On The Run and was made throughout 2021 with a plan to expand into more diverse sounds while placing focus on the pandemic’s effects on the human condition, and ultimately, the exciting return to live events.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy