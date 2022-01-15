Mayor encourages blood donation amid shortage

During a visit to the Community Blood Center of Kansas City today, Mayor Curt Skoog encouraged Overland Park residents to consider donating blood amid the recent blood shortage.

The American Red Cross reports that the United States is in its worst blood shortage in more than a decade, largely because of the cancellation of large blood drives and staffing limitations caused by the pandemic.

“Our community is in dire need of additional blood supply. COVID has changed a lot of supply chains, including how we as a community donate blood,” said Skoog.

Skoog booked an available appointment and visited Community Blood Center of Kansas City’s Main Street location today.

“I know that Community Blood Center does an excellent job of treating donors well and making sure the blood stays in our region,” Skoog said.

Community Blood Center of Kansas City’s Overland Park location, at 106th and Metcalf, has appointments available next week.

You can book an appointment to donate blood on the Community Blood Center of Kansas City website, or use the American Red Cross website to find an upcoming blood drive near you.