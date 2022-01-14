'He's So Creative' - Pep Guardiola Hails Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had plenty of positive things to say about Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel ahead of their upcoming Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.

The pair will face off for the weekend's lunchtime kick-off as City look to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Guardiola's boys currently sit 10 points ahead of second-placed Chelsea, with Liverpool closely behind in third place.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon ahead of the weekend's encounter, Guardiola took the time to express his admiration for Tuchel.

"He's so creative," he said. "One of the few managers I learn from constantly to become a better manager myself. Excellent in all departments. I enjoy since he was in Mainz, Dortmund, here."

"I enjoy watching his teams, the way he is playing, his approach. He makes football better.

"When there is a manager who wants to be positive in the way he plays, it's good."

In return, ahead of the weekend clash, Tuchel labelled Guardiola's Manchester City, 'the strongest team in the UK'.

IMAGO / PA Images

“They are the strongest team in the UK," he told the press. "The Premier League is the toughest league in Europe, the toughest competition.

"They are on a level of consistency, quality and producing results even when it is getting close like the game against Arsenal, turning things around. They are very strong, it’s a tough one.”

Chelsea will hope to keep up their winning ways of late in an attempt to extend their currently narrow lead over Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who still have a game in hand to play.

