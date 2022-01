Tens of thousands of people with disabilities and health problems are being denied the right to compensation following a government blunder over benefit payments, the health watchdog has warned.The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman has said ministers must “urgently rectify the injustice” after it emerged that 118,000 disability benefit claimants who were underpaid thousands of pounds over seven years will not be compensated.An investigation by the National Audit Office (NAO) in 2018 revealed that “shoddy administration” in the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) had meant people did not receive benefits they were legally entitled to. Ministers have since...

HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO