Opinion: Corporations’ shameful disaster response

By Caitlin Tapia
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing up in Colorado, tornado drills at our elementary schools were routine. We would walk into the hallway, get down and hug our knees while holding our heads and wait until the teachers announced we could go back to class. From there, we went on with our lives as if nothing...

Opinion- Degree inflation is ruining the job market

Despite the ongoing labor shortage, a single sentence on a job posting stands between millions of workers and a career they are qualified for. According to a study led by Harvard Business School, Accenture and Grads of Life, 50% of all jobs are considered “middle skill,” requiring more than a high school education but less than a college degree. Career opportunities that were once open to high school graduates are increasingly closed to those without a college diploma, a process referred to as degree inflation. Every year, new students pursue a college degree that will leave them 10s of thousands of dollars in debt, only to graduate and land a job that did not need their level of education. Meanwhile, those without a degree are locked out of the job market and left in the cold.
