Opinion: Corporations’ shameful disaster response

Despite the ongoing labor shortage, a single sentence on a job posting stands between millions of workers and a career they are qualified for. According to a study led by Harvard Business School, Accenture and Grads of Life, 50% of all jobs are considered “middle skill,” requiring more than a high school education but less than a college degree. Career opportunities that were once open to high school graduates are increasingly closed to those without a college diploma, a process referred to as degree inflation. Every year, new students pursue a college degree that will leave them 10s of thousands of dollars in debt, only to graduate and land a job that did not need their level of education. Meanwhile, those without a degree are locked out of the job market and left in the cold.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO