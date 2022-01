Miranda Lambert has just released a new music video for her song, "If I Was a Cowboy." Will her fans vote it into the top of the most popular country music videos of the week?. Lambert is facing off against new clips from Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Jim Stanard, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson and Muscadine Bloodline as Nashville's music industry slowy begins to crank back up after a break at the holidays. Who's got your vote this week?

5 DAYS AGO