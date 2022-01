The Fox Valley Orchestra, with music director Stephen Squires, continues its 2021-22 season with "Soulful Expressions" on Sunday, Jan. 23, at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre. The concert will start at 3 p.m. at the arts center, 1250 W. Wilson St. Online tickets are $20, $16 for students/seniors or $12 for kids, age 8 or younger; fees not included. Tickets by box office or phone are $24, $20 or $16, plus fees. For tickets, visit www.bataviafineartscentre.org or call (630) 937-8930.

BATAVIA, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO