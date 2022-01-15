Suns vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (32-9) play against the Indiana Pacers (28-28) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 14, 2022

Phoenix Suns 112, Indiana Pacers 94 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Chris Paul’s leadership is well-documented, and I’m certainly not dismissing it, but Devin Booker is a leader, too, so I asked the #Suns star how he’s grown in that role.

“Just understanding leadership comes in different forms. Everybody has to be led a little bit differently.” pic.twitter.com/FXUSJcshEt – 11:16 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

I asked #Suns star Devin Booker about his relationship with #Pacers rookie Keifer Sykes. They went through predraft workouts together in 2015.

“That’s where my respect (for him) came from. Just to see him get that opportunity and be out here playing, I’m so excited for him.” pic.twitter.com/iZU0TTtaHa – 11:05 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

5 takeaways from #Suns‘ win over #Pacers behind 1-2 punch of Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:59 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“My auntie came down. I haven’t seen her in a couple of years since before the pandemic and she was here tonight.” Devin Booker. #Suns pic.twitter.com/yg3DrSXAcA – 10:58 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Their pick-and-roll freed him up in the middle and our guys did a really good job of finding him.”

Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton going for 21 and 8 in the first half of #Suns win over #Pacers . pic.twitter.com/Ibx55u1SnB – 10:55 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“We don’t win this game if he don’t go crazy like that.”

Chris Paul on Devin Booker scoring 22 of his 35 in the third quarter of #Suns win over #Pacers . pic.twitter.com/YiK9TUL2kl – 10:51 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I’m just try to keep perspective. I’m having fun with it.”

Devin Booker on how his issue with “Raptor” mascot has blown up.

#Pacers had dinosaur mascot in arena, but not long.

“I’m looking for him. I’m sure he’ll be in Detroit. I’m sure he’ll follow me everywhere.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/4q3PSprpiU – 10:35 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Chris Paul said it was like a home game for the Suns in Indiana with how much of Big Blue Nation showed up to support Devin Booker. Booker said there’s no feeling like it and that he appreciated the love.

CP3: “That Big Blue Nation, they roll deep.” – 10:30 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Devin Booker enjoys social media.

BUT.

“The only problem I have is people still comparing me to Kobe Bryant when I told them in the playoffs stop bringing up Mamba mentality.”

Inspired by Bryant, but added, “People are out here yelling Mamba mentality from their mama’s house.” pic.twitter.com/D32Rjkvrus – 10:27 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

I asked Devin Booker about the hate he got online for the fun with The Raptor.

Only problem he has with the online discourse is being compared to Kobe Bryant or hearing Mamba Mentality attached to him.

“I’m inspired by Kobe Bryant and Mamba Mentality but I am not Kobe Bryant.” pic.twitter.com/cigcypZSCq – 10:26 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Devin Booker, Suns rout #Pacers despite Justin Holiday’s 7 3-pointers indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 10:04 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Home game 3.”

Chris Paul on what Devin Booker told him as #Kentucky fans showed up to see one of their own.

“I didn’t know what he was talking about until we got out there. That Big Blue Nation, they roll deep. It’s like a home game for real.”

Booker went for 35. #Suns – 10:00 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Pritchard said he never had any symptoms from COVID. He actually flew to Indiana right before the game there.

“So that was a little different,” he said. “I ain’t used to that.”

Said the people who live below him probably weren’t very happy because of how much he was dribbling. – 9:53 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Pacers bring in their own dinosaur to try and distract Booker (VIDEO) nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/14/pac… – 9:52 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Chris-cross.

@Chris Paul x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/7U4Iy9vas5 – 9:51 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Rick Carlisle: “I love our competitive spirit in the first half. … The third quarter was tremendous. … End of the third and the fourth, they just hit us with a run that they’re most capable of doing.” #Pacers – 9:48 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Myles Turner was 0-for-3 from behind the arc tonight. He’s 0-for-13 on 3-pointers over the past four games. #Pacers – 9:45 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Legal limit of physicality.”

Monty Williams on how the #Suns defended, saying the team saw with each round, the level of physicality went up a level.

So #Suns want to raise their level of physicality that’s “allowable” as Williams said.

Plays into wearing down opponents. – 9:45 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Big time performance from @Deandre Ayton! #NBAAllStar

@FanDuel Stat Line of the Game pic.twitter.com/d44Wiwm0Dj – 9:39 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Devin Booker had a game-high 35 points tonight and tied his career-high of 6 threes in a game for the 16th(!) time. pic.twitter.com/WhEu2mUS3H – 9:38 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

We all win when the Suns win!

Download the Suns app to claim your 3 free Gorilla Bites and head to an @ATLWingsAZ in the next 24hrs!

📱 https://t.co/T8bUcCzb76 pic.twitter.com/VSCTR2ntUf – 9:37 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Heading to the weekend with a dub. pic.twitter.com/RVFH1XV9n0 – 9:36 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Both Orlando and Detroit pick up very rare wins tonight. Lottery Race standings:

1. Orlando 8-35

2. Detroit 10-31

3. Houston 12-31

4. OKC 14-27

5. Indiana 15-28 – 9:33 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

#Rockets starters

Kevin Porter Jr

Jalen Green

Eric Gordon

Jae’Sean Tate

Christian Wood – 9:31 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Not all losses are created equal. Raps could feel good about the hard-fought loss to Phoenix, but they should be embarrassed by this one. Degree of difficulty goes up vs the champs in Milwaukee tomorrow, but considering how they play up/down, that might not be such a bad thing. – 9:29 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Final: Suns 112, #Pacers 94

Devin Booker 35 pts. DeAndre Ayton 27 pts and 12 rbs. Chris Paul 12 pts and 9 asts for Phoenix.

Justin Holiday had a team-high 25 points and 7 3s for Indiana. Domantas Sabonis 14 pts and 14 rbs. Myles Turner 5 pts, 7 rbs and 2 blks. – 9:27 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Devin Booker is now averaging 35 points per game following a beef with a mascot – 9:26 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Deandre Ayton tonight:

27 PTS

12 REB

12-18 FG

1-1 3PT

2 STL

A Suns player hasn’t had that statline (or better) since Jason Kidd in 1999. pic.twitter.com/tfbGZGaXgp – 9:26 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns 112 #Pacers 94 Final. – 9:26 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Celtics win streak snapped in Philadelphia, 111-99.

Their first double-digit loss since Phoenix December 10).

Boston drops out of the top 10 in the East (21-22).

Tatum/Brown: 12 turnovers.

Embiid: 30-point scoring streak ends.

Celtics host east-leading Chicago tomorrow. – 9:26 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Suns run off a 32-18 fourth quarter to finish the Pacers 112-94. Pacers made it close for a minute and even were ahead late in the 3rd, but Phoenix was just better when it mattered.

Justin Holiday and Torrey Craig were the only Pacers who shot over 40%. – 9:24 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns beat the Pacers and are now two games ahead of the Warriors for the best record in the NBA. 32-9. – 9:24 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Final: PHX 112, IND 94

Booker: 35 Pts, 6-13 3P

Ayton: 27 Pts, 12 Reb, 12-18 FG

Paul: 12 Pts, 9 Ast, 2 Stl

Holiday: 25 Pts, 7-14 3P – 9:23 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Devin Booker scored 35, Suns used 23-2 4Q run to win in Indy 112-94. Justin Holiday had 25.

Pacers are 1-6 in 2022 and have lost 12 of their last 15 games. They’re on the road for 7 of their next 8, beginning Monday at LAC. pic.twitter.com/IyfaLs2qnP – 9:23 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

The team may be on the road, but we’re getting free Carl’s Jr. back in The Valley!

Tomorrow get a free Western Bacon Cheeseburger® at a Valley @CarlsJr with the purchase of a fountain drink! pic.twitter.com/BecHAj66a8 – 9:23 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Do your dance, CP. 🕺

@Chris Paul x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/AXpGS4z0ZG – 9:21 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Crowder closing show.

Heading back to bench giving everyone high fives after back-to-back 3s.

Timeout #Pacers. #Suns up 112-94 with 1:18 left – 9:20 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chris Paul rainbow fadeaway over taller defender. #Suns up 14. – 9:18 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Most encouraging part about this win? The Suns were able to blow it open in the 4Q despite Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton – who had 62 points through 3 quarters – combining for just 1 point in the 4th (so far) – 9:17 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

CHRIS PAUL JUST SHAMMED SABONIS TO HELL

THIS SHOULD BE ILLEGAL pic.twitter.com/b7bub5kn7u – 9:15 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers fans, dare I ask? Gifs only? – 9:15 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

MAY @Chris Paul HAVE THIS DANCE? #NBAAllStar – 9:13 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Oh good Lord. Chris Paul just yo-yo dribbled Domantas Sabonis into a different timeline – 9:12 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Must be Chris Paul’s turn.

Has 8 in the fourth.

Timeout #Pacers.

Fans leaving.

#Suns up 102-83 with 5:32 left in the game. – 9:12 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

CHRIS PAUL WTF WAS THAT

POINT GOD – 9:11 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

That side PnR defense by the Pacers on that last possession🤦🏾‍♂️….2 trap the ball (Holiday/Sabonis) while the weak side rotation guy (Oshae) is not in position to get to McGee. He’s not zoning. Strongside/weakside on completely different pages on that coverage – 9:09 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Well, this one has gotten out of hand. Suns on a 20-2 run and lead the #Pacers 96-78 with 8:06 left in the game. – 9:06 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

16-2 run in the first 4 minutes of the 4th quarter. Deflating couple of minutes for the Pacers. Suns are now leading by 18. – 9:06 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

This game was 76-76 5 minutes ago. It’s 96-78 now. Pacers can’t stop the Suns at all. Another Carlisle timeout. – 9:05 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Devin Booker’s 3rd quarter.

22 season high in quarter (Career high 28).

16th career 20-point quarter.

Only Steph Curry, James Harden and Damian Lillard have more 20-point quarters since Booker entered the league.

#Suns 92-78 with 9:09 left in 4th. Booker 35 for game. #Suns pic.twitter.com/1WpCB3xBMD – 9:04 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Rick Carlisle mostly stayed with the starters in the 3Q as they excelled. He went to the bench to begin the 4th and it’s been all Suns, a 19-2 run.

Sabonis and Holiday now returning, down 14. – 9:04 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

2️⃣2️⃣ points in the third for @Devin Booker 🔥

His 16th 20-point quarter of his career, first this season! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/JkHjJDBHHA – 8:57 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Awesome play by McGee to tip that offensive rebound. He is so good at the nuances of getting position around the rim. – 8:57 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

One possession into the fourth quarter and Rick Carlisle calls a timeout. Pacers had 2 fouls and gave up 2 offensive rebounds + 3 points in 36 seconds. – 8:57 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

This is with that last basket in the 3rd for Devin Booker. #Suns pic.twitter.com/tmY8YyePgU – 8:55 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Is that dude courtside STILL talking to Book? Goodness gracious – 8:55 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

This was before that last bucket to end 3rd.

Booker ties season and career high for 3s in a regular-season game with 6. #Suns pic.twitter.com/QTxLsxDxe5 – 8:54 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Book with the hot hand. 👀 pic.twitter.com/YGkYPfW9vH – 8:54 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker went nuclear in that 3Q with 22 points on 8-12 FG. The bounce-back game is in effect – 8:54 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Devin Booker with 22 of his 34 points in the 3Q.

Heading to the 4Q: Suns 80, #Pacers 76.

Justin Holiday with 20 points and six 3s. – 8:53 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

coming down to the final 12 👏 pic.twitter.com/rOAZne9N4R – 8:53 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 3Q: PHX 80, IND 76

Booker: 34 Pts, 11-22 FG

Ayton: 27 Pts, 9 Reb, 12-17 FG

Rest of Suns: 19 points, 4-26 FG

Holiday: 20 Pts, 6-11 3P – 8:53 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Devin Booker with a 22-point third quarter. Suns up 4 with one quarter left. – 8:52 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker 22 in 3rd.

#Suns up 80-76 to end 3rd. – 8:52 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Justin Holiday has found his groove again. He has six 3s; four in the 3Q.

A 38-point 3Q for the Pacers, including 11 from Caris Levert. Suns lead 80-76. Devin Booker has 34pts. – 8:51 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Booker with a transition 3 after a really bad turnover by Caris LeVert. Game is tied again at 76. #Pacers – 8:49 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Justin Holiday now 6/11 from deep. His hot shooting keeping the Pacers in it. Booker, though, just hit his 6th three (also in 11 tries) to tie the game back up. – 8:49 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

20 in 3rd for Booker.

Tie game again. #Suns – 8:49 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

JUSTIN 3-POINT COUNTER:

💰💰💰💰💰

@Justin Holiday | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/YyFiTIwRzj – 8:49 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Justin Holiday with ANOTHER 3. #Pacers lead 76-73. – 8:48 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker again.

Bucket. Fouled.

He has 17 in 3rd. Timeout #Suns.

Phoenix led 60-46 before #Pacers answered with 27-10 run to take 73-30 lead.

Booker ties game with FT. – 8:48 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Tie game 73-73 #Pacers – 8:48 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Slippage from the defense. Not a good development with the offense continuing to struggle. Pacers now in the lead. – 8:47 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Yo Devin Booker is a badddddd man. Gets the and-1. Chance to tie it after this timeout. #Pacers up 73-72 with 1:54 left in the 3Q. – 8:46 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns held the Pacers to 38 points in the first half. Indy’s already got 35 in the 3Q alone – 8:45 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Justin Holiday with a 3 to give #Pacers a 73-70 lead. – 8:45 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers keep hanging around. An 18-7 run has this game tied up at 68 in the middle of the third quarter. They have finally found a bit of an offensive groove. – 8:44 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Teams are trading baskets, but the game is now tied at 68. #Pacers – 8:43 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Came for the @Devin Booker ​three.

Stayed for the Ish reaction. 🤣

#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/IjR2yG250L – 8:41 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

DeAndre Ayton with another jump hook. He’s been unstoppable. Leads all scorers with 27. #Pacers hanging around, though. Only trail 66-61 with 4:31 left in the 3Q. – 8:40 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Smith finds Ayton on block.

Ayton jump hook good.

Has 27.

That’s an interesting look of Smith from the perimeter looking for Ayton on the box.

Keep eye on that. #Suns – 8:40 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

🗣 COUNT IT!

⭐️ Retweets = Votes ⭐️

@Devin Booker x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/wBRuNyHLq5 – 8:36 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Two member of the Suns have at least 5 points. It is Booker and Ayton, who each have 23. Suns up 8. – 8:34 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton: 46 points, 17-30 FG

Rest of Suns: 15 points, 3-21 FG

Suns up 61-53 midway through the 3Q – 8:33 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker was 3-for-10 in the first half after starting 2-for-2.

He starts the 2nd half 4-for-4, with 11 points in the first 3 minutes – 8:29 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Crowder picked up early foul in 3rd to give him four.

So Smith is in with the rest of the starters.

Booker with 11 already in the 3rd. #Suns up 13. – 8:29 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

12 straight points by Devin Booker and the Suns lead the #Pacers 59-46. – 8:28 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Sports betting apps need to add “Devin Booker long 2s with foot on the line – 0.5” as a game-by-game over/under. Suns fans would make a killing taking the over – 8:27 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Devin Booker with three straight 3s. He’s OK at basketball, I guess. I’m not convinced just yet. #Pacers trail 56-44. – 8:27 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Booker’s got it going now. Seesh. – 8:27 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Devin Booker is simply a man of content: arizonasports.com/story/2969247/… – 8:24 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Here’s a Goga Bitadze dunk gif for your halftime viewing pleasure —> https://t.co/fhfQVFlcfH

📸: by me | #Pacers pic.twitter.com/uEqqk6bHIn – 8:22 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns 46 #Pacers 38 H.

PHX: Ayton 21 points (9-of-14) and 8 rebounds. Booker 12. Team: 34.9% FG (3-of-13 on 3s). Finished last 2:40 on 8-0 run.

IND: Holiday 8, LeVert 7. Team: 33.3% FG (6-of-19 on 3s). Only 4 offensive boards.

Ayton 20th on #Suns all-time rebound list (2,182) – 8:20 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

the @PointsBetIN Numbers at the Half: pic.twitter.com/NE7AUgaZYF – 8:19 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Some @Devin Booker for your timeline. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ZMiNk2MHyF – 8:17 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

Devin Booker for the rest of the season 🦖😂 pic.twitter.com/q9KIMu8C5v – 8:17 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Big Fella showing the range.

@Deandre Ayton x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/3OGMSbiHzr – 8:12 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Game feels so stagnant on both sides.

Halftime: Suns 46, #Pacers 38

DeAndre Ayton has 21 points and nine rebounds.

Justin Holiday with 8, Caris LeVert 7. – 8:11 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns introduced in Indianapolis with the Jurassic Park music pic.twitter.com/gqe7cTcUnh – 8:10 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker ended up taking deep 3 because Ayton didn’t try to score in paint with Turner on him.

Ayton hits jumper over him to give him 21 points to go with 8 boards.

Before game, #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Ayton “is terrific.”

He had one of those halves. #Suns – 8:10 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Suns end the half on an 8-0 run and lead the Pacers 46-38 at the break. Phoenix’s 2nd ranked defense is suffocating the Pacers tonight.

DeAndre Ayton took advantage of the Pacers ball pressure – scoring 21 points and abusing slow rotations from the Pacers defense. – 8:09 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers tied the game at 38, then were outscored 8-0 by the Suns over the final three minutes of the half. It’s 46-38, with Deandre Ayton already has 21 & 9.

Pacers’ offense has been, um, rough. 33% shooting and 7 turnovers. Score would be worse if Suns hit their 3s (3/13). – 8:09 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Halftime: PHX 46, IND 38

Ayton: 21 Pts, 9 Reb, 9-14 FG

Booker: 12 Pts, 3-10 FG

Rest of Suns: 13 Pts, 3-19 FG

Holiday: 8 Pts, 3 Ast, 3 Blk

Suns close 2Q on 8-0 run – 8:09 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Paul gets Sykes on on rip through

Paul 2 FTs.

This is after Booker got fouled and hit 2 FTs.

#Suns now up six. – 8:06 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Three fouls on Crowder. Smith in for Crowder. 1:48 left in half.

#Suns up 2. – 8:04 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Lol!! Myles Turner just obliterated a shot by Jae Crowder. #Pacers – 8:04 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Devin Booker goes to the free throw line, instructs someone off-camera to “bring him in” numerous times.

@PacersBoomer ??? pic.twitter.com/RT7UYLtQft – 8:02 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Boucher, after Tuesday’s hard-fought loss to the 31-9 Suns: “We need to play like that against everybody, not just against the good teams.”

Raptors, tonight, vs the 9-31 Pistons: pic.twitter.com/XmKcBc08aU – 7:59 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Three of the Suns’ five starters are scoreless – 7:59 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton: 27 points, 10-20 FG

Rest of Suns: 9 points, 3-19 FG – 7:58 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton 17 and 7 now. Tie game as Holiday answers. #Suns #Pacers – 7:58 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton five rebounds away from a double-double in 1st half.

Has 15 and 6.

Meanwhile, there’s a dinosaur mascot in the building that they displayed on the big screen with a sign that read “Am I a distraction.”

Booker done started something with ‘Raptor’ in Toronto. Tie game. – 7:57 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Both teams shooting 11-of-33 FGs.

#Suns #Pacers – 7:54 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton saw Chris Paul as an outlet, but Duarte saw that, too.

Stole pass, goes to rim, gets fouled by Ayton at rim.

#Suns up 30-28 with 6:27 left in 1st half.

Phoenix 5th in league in pace.

Indiana 24th in pace.

Score says the game is being played at #Pacers pace. – 7:52 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Remember when the Raptors-Suns played a really good, fun, tough, competitive game?

This ain’t that – 7:51 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

So smooth with it.

@Devin Booker x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/rdCE96Aarq – 7:50 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

If the Suns start hitting shots, they’ll be fine. They’re out-executing Indiana on both ends, just not hitting shots – 7:50 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Domantas Sabonis just made his first shot with a little over 7 minutes left in the half. #Pacers – 7:49 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns are all over what the Pacers are doing. Not really switching that much consistently but they are for certain reads on Indiana’s offense. It has been impressive. – 7:48 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns have yielded just three offensive rebounds after giving up 22 in win over Raptors.

Up two, 28-26. #Pacers – 7:48 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Jalen Smith seven rebounds already. #Suns up four. – 7:48 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Sabonis is scoreless so far, 0-for-4. He’s struggling against the Suns’ height and length. #Pacers – 7:46 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers offense is really struggling, lacking any kind of flow. Unfamiliarity is part of it. But it’s not been good. – 7:45 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers have thrown some really, really bad passes this quarter. – 7:45 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Sabonis usually eats the Suns up so this has been a perplexing start of the game to watch – 7:45 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns have Paul, Payne, Shamet, Smith and McGee on floor. Up six. – 7:44 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Saw the lane, to the rim for Payne. #Suns back up three. – 7:41 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Stephenson beats shot clock with deep 3 over Paul.

Good. #Suns up one. – 7:40 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

JaVale at the buzzer highlight incoming. pic.twitter.com/WIassWlYSV – 7:39 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

End of 1Q: Suns 23, #Pacers 19

JaVale McGee ends the first quarter with a buzzer-beating put-back dunk.

DeAndre Ayton has a team-high 11 for Phoenix.

Justin Holiday and Torrey Craig both have 6 for Indiana. – 7:39 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

DA for THREE. 👌

@Deandre Ayton x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Dvnv6OZNWw – 7:38 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

The Suns’ Welcome to the NBA Rookie Initiative for guards is basically Devin Booker trying to bully you in the midpost and Chris Paul frying your brain as a weakside help defender – 7:38 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: PHX 23, IND 19

Ayton: 11 points, 4-8 FG

Booker: 8 points, 3-7 FG

Rest of Suns: 4 points, 2-10 FG

Craig: 6 Pts, 2-2 3P – 7:37 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Paul playing safety again. Gets steal. #Suns up four as McGee finishes quarter with follow slam at the buzzer that I’m sure will be reviewed.

The ref gave the ‘count it’ hand. – 7:37 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

It’s 23-19 Suns after one quarter. Pacers hit their threes (4/7) but were 3/15 on 2-pointers. Struggling to get into the paint or all the way to the rim. – 7:37 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Paul in for Booker with 40.6 seconds left in 1st. #Suns – 7:35 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Current #Suns lineup:

Payne, Booker, Shamet, Payne, McGee. – 7:33 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Torrey Craig off to a strong start with two 3s. Suns lead 19-17 with 2:45 left in 1Q. – 7:31 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Craig answers. 2nd 3. #Suns up two.

Then Smith’s foot out of bounds on catch on sideline. Turnover.

#Suns up two. Timeout 2:45 left in 1st quarter. – 7:30 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

🎯 @Torrey Craig with the shot clock winding down pic.twitter.com/qFef3DIaLK – 7:30 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton: 16 points, 6-12 FG

Rest of Suns: 0 points, 0-5 FG – 7:30 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton straight on 3. #Suns up five. – 7:29 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Current lineup: Payne, Booker, Bridges, Smith. Ayton.

Smith in for Crowder. #Suns – 7:29 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Craig on Booker. #Suns #Pacers – 7:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

2nd foul on Crowder.

Payne in for Paul. #Suns – 7:27 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Torrey Craig with a 3 to tie the game at 14. #Pacers – 7:27 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Craig 3. Tie game. #Suns – 7:26 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

2nd jump ball with Crowder.

This time. Former teammate Torrey Craig. #Suns #Pacers. – 7:25 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

The Pacers have brought out a dinosaur, presumably to defend The Raptor’s honor against Devin Booker. We will be monitoring this developing situation closely. pic.twitter.com/kF6rX9L3nE – 7:25 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers fans still cheering loudly and giving Lance Stephenson a standing ovation as he enters the game for the first time — now two weeks after he rejoined the team. – 7:24 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Lol Lance Stephenson still getting a standing ovation whenever he checks in at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. #Pacers – 7:24 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Here comes Lance Stephenson.

Fans going crazy.

Loudest cheer of the night. #Pacers #Suns – 7:24 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Holiday’s second 3. #Suns up three. – 7:22 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Crowder guarding Turner and Ayton on Sabonis.

Ayton scores on other end.

#Suns up 14-8. – 7:22 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Sykes playing that full court defense on Paul.

#Suns got other guys to bring it up, but when they switch and he’s on Booker?

#Suns up 12-8. – 7:18 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns 8 #Pacers 6 – 7:16 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Chris Paul pulls the chair on Myles Turner pic.twitter.com/sOGlnrXos7 – 7:15 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker’s shot 28% over the last 3 games. He starts tonight 2-for-2, both of them 3s. Good opportunity to bounce back tonight – 7:14 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker with six already.

#Suns up 8-2. – 7:13 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers feed Myles Turner on back-to-back plays to start the game. Misses first shot and then makes the second. – 7:12 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

DA with the first basket!

@Deandre Ayton x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/1q6gDMzOFQ – 7:12 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Justin Holiday and Torrey Craig night pic.twitter.com/EnjPvxpf1c – 7:10 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

After @the_raptor got sent to the corner after trying to distract Suns guard at the FT line earlier this week, Pacers had a blowup dinosaur just off the court looking at Devin Booker during warmups.

Then played “Welcome to Jurassic Park” during Suns player introductions. pic.twitter.com/svPBJquGWv – 7:09 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers sign Lance Stephenson to third 10-day contract indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 7:07 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Three more #Suns noticeables:

1. Devin Booker pulling up from deep with Mikal Bridges defending. (early in clip lower end).

2. Deandre Ayton handles.

3. Cameron Payne hitting one from Gary I believe. pic.twitter.com/eLgim7QYA1 – 7:07 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Hilarious. “Pushin 🅿️” plays during Pacers warmups… pic.twitter.com/EjGHUQ1sMa – 6:58 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

the curtains are open tonight 😍

drop 🔵🟡 to let us know you’re locked in for #PacersGameNight! pic.twitter.com/bAMjgrEMcx – 6:56 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Got peak at Cam Johnson doing a workout pregame.

Pretty intense as he was putting pressure on sprained ankle.

Out tonight at #Pacers . #Suns plan to practice tomorrow before Sunday afternoon at #Pistons.

Like to think he’ll be back at some point during this 5-game road trip. – 6:55 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns in the building to face #Pacers.

Three noticeables:

1. Mikal Bridges dancing at midcourt. (Will zoom in on him).

2. Devin Booker wearing mask.

3. Torrey Craig giving Chris Paul hug at midcourt near sideline. pic.twitter.com/dxWXC8ejP5 – 6:52 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers starters

— Keifer Sykes

— Justin Holiday

— Caris LeVert

— Myles Turner

— Domantas Sabonis – 6:49 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Keifer Sykes moves back into the starting 5 with Malcolm Brogdon out. It’s his first start alongside Caris LeVert. Holiday, Sabonis, and Turner flank the two guards. – 6:46 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Arrived.

📺 @BALLYSPORTSAZ pic.twitter.com/MdojPefu3t – 6:45 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

first five tonight 💪

2⃣8⃣ – @Keifer Sykes

2⃣2⃣ – @Caris LeVert

8⃣ – @Justin Holiday

3⃣3⃣ – @Myles Turner

1⃣1⃣ – @Dsabonis11

@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/sNDEFHvjPT – 6:44 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

I see you @Reggie Miller .

Greatest #Pacers ever right? pic.twitter.com/yq3seZffM7 – 6:29 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Jeremy Lamb is a late scratch due to a sore left knee. #Pacers – 6:26 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

We in here. #Suns #Pacers pic.twitter.com/66SlI679dO – 6:23 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Skills and drills with Keifer Sykes and Caris LeVert. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/UAVY0gkWme – 6:21 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

On the way. pic.twitter.com/HPB7O8jMcL – 6:19 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Jeremy Lamb is a late scratch for the Pacers tonight with a sore knee. Duane Washington and Keifer Sykes will be needed in the rotation again. – 6:11 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Jeremy Lamb was on the court for his pre-game warmup slot, but has now been ruled out tonight. Sore left knee. – 6:10 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Phoenix:

Torrey Craig – Available (sore left quad)

Jeremy Lamb – Out (sore left knee)

Malcolm Brogdon – Out (sore right Achilles)

T.J. McConnell – Out (right wrist)

T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/89XPt5hoNq – 6:08 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Tonight’s @BannerHealth Health Update: pic.twitter.com/gOtB2HC5XM – 6:00 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Rebounding.

Been topic of discussion for #Suns after giving up 22 offensive boards in Tuesday’s win over Toronto.

The Raptors won rebounding battle, 47-39. Suns were outrebounded, 49-35, in Saturday’s loss to Heat.

Face #Pacers , who are 11th in offensive rebounding, tonight. pic.twitter.com/X1saOGqQWL – 5:54 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Here’s what Monty Williams had to say about Torrey Craig’s impact on the Suns last year and how they tried to sign him last summer: pic.twitter.com/509Vrqub3e – 5:49 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“We threw him right in the fire.”

Monty Williams on #Pacers wing Torrey Craig, who played key role in #Suns reaching #NBAFinals last season. pic.twitter.com/4iZnKPrtiK – 5:46 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“They’re really lethal there.” #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle on #Suns 3-point shooting.

Phoenix 5th in #NBA in 3-point percentage but will be without Cam Johnson (ankle) tonight.

Johnson leads team in 3-point percentage at 43.8%. (7th in league)

2nd game out with ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/tXchMsBvPs – 5:44 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty said the Suns have talked a lot about the offensive rebounding from the Toronto game the last 48 hours. Tonight they’ll want to clean that up against Indy’s Domantas Sabonis-Myles Turner tandem – 5:32 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams said rebounding has been a point of emphasis today and since the Toronto game. Called it a high level of importance against the Pacers with Sabonis and Turner. – 5:32 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Cam Johnson is out for the Suns, per Monty Williams. Ish Wainright is available. – 5:29 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Lance Stephenson is now on a standard 10-Day with Indiana. Interesting situation…

Because IND has everyone out of H&S they could have kept Stephenson through 1/21 but he would had to be inactive.

So, they terminate the hardship 10-Day, sign a regular 10-Day and Lance can play. – 5:27 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Torrey Craig (left quad) is IN tonight. Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles) is OUT. #Pacers – 5:26 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Torrey Craig (sore left quad) is available tonight, per head coach Rick Carlisle.

Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) is out. – 5:26 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Torrey Craig is available tonight for the Pacers. Malcolm Brogdon is OUT. – 5:25 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

No Malcolm Brogdon for the Pacers against the Suns, per Rick Carlisle. Brogdon was listed as questionable. – 5:25 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks

CAM REDDISH TRADE REACTION + MAILBAG 📬

🔘 Hawks (3:45)

🔘 Knicks (21:59)

🔘 Grizz (32:59)

🔘 Suns (47:26)

🔘 1st-time All-Stars (50:42)

🔘 D🤺 (55:35)

🔘 Raptors (1:02:58)

🎧 https://t.co/8uivk67ptR

SUBSCRIBE

FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0Z9ISxa2K5 – 5:25 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) will not play tonight vs Suns. Torrey Craig (groin) is available. – 5:25 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers announce that they have signed Lance Stephenson to a standard 10-day contract. His hardship deal ended with players out of health and safety protocols.

He now counts against the cap. Players can sign 2 standard 10-day deals in one season with the same team. – 5:24 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

A trailblazer who continues to forge a path for others.

Congrats, @AnnMeyers! 👏 pic.twitter.com/R7UfBGFfwi – 5:24 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day contract today. Since the Pacers no longer have any players in protocols, the hardship exception is no longer an option.

And so he now counts against the salary cap. – 5:22 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers say they’ve signed Lance Stephenson to a regular 10-day deal. He signed his second 10-day hardship deal Tuesday. – 5:22 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Roster Update: We have signed Lance Stephenson to a 10-day contract.

https://t.co/X7FdjdTlho pic.twitter.com/PTRQ1K9zDV – 5:21 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Curtain open as T.J. Warren works out after the team’s walkthrough. Pacers host the Suns, his former team. pic.twitter.com/P5e4tzgFML – 5:11 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

friday’s fits 🟢 pic.twitter.com/lY4T0dhWhw – 4:49 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

“Dr. King has helped me as a father and a leader because of his example of patience.”

Learning from MLK, Coach Monty Williams has developed an environment that produces leaders, not followers.

Learn more: https://t.co/t2TmXWwAOZ pic.twitter.com/egqYt7Kvzs – 4:43 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns #Pacers injury report:

Cam Johnson (ankle), Ish Wainright (reconditioning) questionable. Frank Kaminsky (knee) Abdel Nader (knee) Dario Saric (knee) out.

Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles), Torrey Craig (quad) questionable. T.J. McConnell (wrist), T.J. Warren (navicular) out. – 4:41 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Full audio of author @mikesielski on his remarkable new book, “The Rise: Kobe Bryant and the Pursuit of Immortality.” https://t.co/PXaKaUQj7F pic.twitter.com/Izo7lJFKW8 – 4:02 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Bet $1 and get $125 in free bets regardless of the outcome when you sign up with @PointsBetIN using the code PACERSBET.

» https://t.co/cqH7nq9hMZ pic.twitter.com/UUxDODWJDW – 3:41 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

“ALL IN FOR THE WIN”

As we tip off against the Pacers tonight, take a look back at @Channing Frye‘s game-winning buzzer-beater in overtime against Indiana!

@SweetJames | #ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/R3yK7TQ8m2 – 3:33 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Imagine you work your WHOLE LIFE for something, you accomplish it and then a bunch of strangers — who couldn’t hold a candle to what you do — slam you for it.

That’s exactly what happened to Ahmad Caver.

“Everybody don’t get that opportunity.” #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 2:52 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

“Having a girl now, it’s different. You be a little bit more careful with a girl. My boy, I jus throw him and he’ll be fine. But it is amazing, man. I thank God it went well.” #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 2:44 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Rudy Gobert said it was clear that Suns and Warriors are a “step ahead” of the Jazz when it comes to “winning habits.” – 2:41 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

“It was frustrating for me and frustrating for my camp. I have a lot of people that care about me, a lot of people that care about winning, a lot of people that care about this team, so that’s pretty much all that was.” #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 2:39 PM

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi

NEW COLUMN: Super Bowl LVI will be played at SoFi Stadium in 30 days and the stadium is already making plans to host it again, perhaps as early as 2027, as the NFL looks to have a regular rotation of L.A., Miami, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Tampa and Phoenix. arashmarkazi.substack.com/p/the-morning-… – 2:33 PM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

ICYMI

The Knicks already made one trade, landing Cam Reddish from the Hawks.

Here’s a potential Knicks-Rockets deal that could give them an upgrade at center and add depth to the backcourt.

Plus 2 Ben Simmons deals and a Hornets-Pacers potential swap

https://t.co/PNQ4IOxa6R pic.twitter.com/MIL5BX37hi – 2:04 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Landry Shamet: #NBA expects ’90 to 95 percent’ of players to have had COVID-19 by All-Star break #Suns

azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:03 PM