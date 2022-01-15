Raptors vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (20-19) play against the Detroit Pistons (31-31) at Little Caesars Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 14, 2022

Toronto Raptors 87, Detroit Pistons 103 (Final)

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Top Rookies on Fri

Jonathan Kuminga, 25 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl, 3 blk

Franz Wagner, 19 pts, 6 reb, 7 ast, 1 stl, 2 blk

Omer Yurtseven, 17 pts, 11 reb, 4 ast

Cade Cunningham, 18 pts, 7 reb, 5 ast, 1 stl

Evan Mobley, 17 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk – 12:25 AM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Doug McDermott said he basically reached the end of Netflix during his six-day quarantine in Detroit earlier this month. Pressed for a recommendation, said he enjoyed “Emily in Paris.”

“I can’t believe I just said that,” he muttered walking out of the press room. – 12:04 AM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Went on a quest to find the last time #Bulls gave up this many points in span of two games and believe I have the answer:

10/30/82 vs. Wash L 125-143

11/3/82 at Det L 144-152 – 11:27 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Dwane Casey, asked if a 5-game winning streak vs his former team, the Raptors, makes him smile: “No, not really because that’s way in my rearview mirror. They’re a good team, good organization. I have no ill feelings… There’s no personal vendettas against that team.” – 11:00 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Hamidou Diallo seems interested in being in the Slam Dunk Contest again. – 10:15 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Hamidou Diallo: “We’re just getting in the groove. We’re understanding how to play with one another. We’re putting in the work. Coach is preaching what he’s got to preach to keep us (in this space.)” – 10:12 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Hamidou Diallo on making strides with 5 wins in the last 8 games: “We’re just getting in a groove and understanding how to play with each other.” – 10:11 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Scottie Barnes says he hasn’t experienced knee tendinitis before, feels just coming back from the break kind of set him back a little bit.

“I’m feeling better now.” – 10:10 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

“I’m feeling better now, but of course just coming back I can’t really run as well, jump as well, do certain things as well as I could.” – Scottie Barnes on coming back from COVID and his knee tendinitis – 10:10 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons had a season-low eight turnovers – 10:06 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors play bad, don’t win.

Film at 11

But, first, this quick story

thestar.com/sports/raptors… – 10:00 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raptors from 3 over the last two games

OG + Fred: 17-44

everyone else: 3-31 – 9:56 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Casey when asked about beating the Raptors once again: “That’s way in my rearview mirror. I’d take five wins against anybody. … There’s no personal vendettas.” Said he has nothing but respect for the Raptors. – 9:54 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

On beating Toronto five straight times, Casey said he has no negative feelings toward the organization. Still has close relationships with multiple Raptors players. “That’s way in my rearview mirror. They’re a good team, good organization. I have no ill feelings.” – 9:54 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Casey: “Trey Lyles, for what he did at his position for 21 points and seven rebounds, I thought he did a good job. Here’s a four man battling with three seven-footers.” – 9:52 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Casey: “We’re undersized every game. And for Trey Lyles to do what he did, 21 points and 7 rebounds, I thought he was excellent.” – 9:51 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on 5 wins in the last 8 games and figuring things out: “We have to do it multiple games out; I’m a believer, but we need to build that consistency.” – 9:50 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

What’s weird is that the Raptors haven’t lost MORE games like this this season. Not saying they’re over performing — 20-20 makes a lot of sense. But they seemed destined for a bunch of 85/90-point nights, and it hasn’t really transpired. – 9:48 PM

Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter

Broken nose for Khem Birch in Detroit tonight. He’s on his way back to Toronto. Tough break for the Montreal native in a season he’s already had a few others. – 9:47 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Khem Birch is heading back to Toronto. He broke his nose early in the first quarter in Raptors loss to the Pistons. – 9:45 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Broken nose for Khem Birch, Nick Nurse says, and Birch is on his way back to Toronto – 9:44 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Khem Birch broke his nose, per Nick Nurse. He’s heading back to Toronto. – 9:44 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Khem Birch broke his nose, and is on his way back to Toronto to “get it taken care of,” per Nick Nurse. – 9:43 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Khem Birch broke his nose and he’s flying back to Toronto to get that taken care of, Nick Nurse said – 9:43 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Nurse says Birch has broken his nose and is on his way back to Toronto. – 9:43 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Trey Lyles on winning 5 of the last 8 games: “Our energy has been better in the games that we’ve won; in the games we lost, our energy level has been low.” – 9:43 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Lyles on the Pistons growing up: “I think our energy has been better in the games that we won. In games we’ve dropped, the energy is low.” Mentioned being defensive-minded. – 9:42 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Trey Lyles on playing with discipline: “It was a good game for us. They went on a couple of runs, but we withstood it.” – 9:42 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Trey Lyles on being more physical: “Tonight, our energy was where it needed to be, in the first quarter and third quarter.” – 9:41 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

All 12 Raptors picked up a minus, which feels appropriate. – 9:40 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

The Raptors used 12 players tonight. Outside of VanVleet, Siakam and Anunoby, the other 9 guys combined for 24 points on 9-35 FG and 1-15 3P (!!). – 9:34 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

FINAL: Pistons 103, Raptors 87. That was the Pistons’ fifth win in eight games, and second over Toronto this season. Pistons are 5-3 in 2022.

Lyles: 21 points, 7 rebounds

Cunningham: 18 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists

Diallo: 18 points

Bey: 15 points – 9:33 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

FINAL: Pistons 103, Raptors 87. Detroit has cracked double-digit wins by winning 5 of their last 8 — including wins over Utah, Milwaukee and Toronto.

Lyles: 21p, 7r

Cunningham/Diallo: 18p each

Bey: 15p

Jackson: 13p – 9:32 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

‘Topes lose. 103-87. Cade Cunningham rules, Dwane Casey is living his best life, Ed Malloy hates us all. – 9:32 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Final: #Pistons 103, #Raptors 87

Lyels: 21 pts, 7 rebs

Diallo: 18 pts, 6 rebs

Cunningham: 18 pts, 7 rebs, 5 assts

Bey: 15 pts

It’s DET’s 5th straight win over TOR – 9:32 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

That Hamidou Diallo putback dunk gets us to #StartWriting.

DET 100, TOR 87, 32.5 4Q – 9:30 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Pistons over their last 84 games, dating back to last season: 5-0 vs the Raptors, 16-61 vs everybody else.

Dwane Casey improves to 8-3 against his former team since joining Detroit. – 9:30 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

So all the stuff that went right in six straight wins and 10 victories in 15 didn’t go right tonight and the Raptors lost

Go figure

Raptors at Bucks tomorrow; can’t wait! – 9:30 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

My mentions when the Pistons are leading one of the league’s hottest teams by double digits pic.twitter.com/gn9lfAjHlR – 9:25 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Raptors are going to challenge that last foul call on Bey’s drive. – 9:23 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

VanVleet extended Toronto’s run to 17-5 with a 3 to cut the deficit to single digits. Killian answered with a layup to extend it back to 10, 93-83. 3:02 left to play – 9:21 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

This was approaching #HashtagTime a couple minutes ago, with the #Pistons up by 21.

#Raptors got it down to 8 before that Killian Hayes basket.

DET 93, TOR 83, 3:02 4Q – 9:20 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

A crafty drive and finish by Killian Hayes extends Detroit’s lead back out to double digits with 3:02 left. – 9:19 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

How the hell does Fred VanVleet have 10 assists in this game? – 9:19 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Killian admitted to his teammates that he tipped that FVV shot that went out lol – 9:14 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Pistons up 16, 7 minutes to go, Raptors are doing just enough fake comeback stuff to make sure they need to leave starters in for about four more minutes – 9:11 PM

Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Trey Lyles is outscoring the Raptors’ 4th-11th men 21-20 – 9:05 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Back-to-back Jackson and CoJo 3s. Pistons up 21.

Yeah… pic.twitter.com/vLjV0guzZ2 – 9:03 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Casey’s Pistons beating the Raps with chip aspirations was cute. Them beating down on these Raps like THIS is soul sucking – 9:01 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

End 3Q: #Pistons 83, #Pistons 66

Trey Lyles: 21 pts, 6 rebs.

Yup, Miami Trey is back. – 8:59 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

END OF 3Q: Pistons 83, Raptors 66.

Lyles: 21p, 6r

Diallo: 16p, 4r

Cunningham: 15p, 7r and 5a

Bey/Jackson: 10p each – 8:59 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 3: Pistons 83, Raptors 66. The Pistons have led all night, complete control.

Lyles: 21 points, 6 rebounds

Diallo: 16 points

Cunningham: 15 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists – 8:59 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Trey Lyles is getting MVP chants. Home crowd, but the away fans are Canadian. Good combo. – 8:58 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Trey Lyles is getting MVP chants at the line. Yes, you read that correctly – 8:58 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

So, in like 3 days:

Pistons lose by 100 to the Bulls

Bucks crush Warriors after leading by 30

Warriors up 30 at the half on Chicago tonight

Pistons laying the lumber on the Raptors

The NBA’s great – 8:57 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons 76, #Raptors 62, 2:25 3Q

Lyles: 17 pts, 6 rebs

Diallo: 16 pts, 4 rebs

Cunningham: 15 pts, 7 rebs, 5 assts – 8:53 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Raptors got it down to single digits and the Pistons quickly pushed the lead back out to 14. – 8:53 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

They’ll look at that last Pistons 3; didn’t seem to beat the clock watching in real time – 8:52 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Well that was a fancy way to snap Toronto’s run. CoJo nailed that 3 from a good six steps behind the 3-point line – 8:52 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

CoJo with a running 3 many feet behind the 3-point line as shot clock expires, if you wondered how the night is going for Detroit. – 8:51 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Raptors not playing well, but just hanging around…

#Pistons were up 18, but TOR has cut that in half. – 8:50 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Boucher hits a 3 to cut the deficit to nine. 9-0 Raptors run – 8:50 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Scottie Barnes has a habit of diving into/hanging around in the paint when his teammates are operating in there. Not a very patient spacer. – 8:48 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

The non FVV/Siakam/OG Raps are 2-for-19 with 3 FTA tonight. – 8:48 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey is going to challenge that last call on the Pascal Siakam drive and foul on Hamidou Diallo. – 8:47 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Cade has been so good tonight. – 8:45 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

That was a dime from Cade Cunningham. Through the middle of the lane, through two players, to Diallo under the hoop. – 8:45 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Another night, another fan wins the Pistons trivia. “Killington Hayes” she said as she answered a question.

This thing is rigged. – 8:42 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

I get the Dwane Casey against his old team narrative and no one has more respect for Case than I do

The fact Detroit’s hammering Toronto right now has everything to do with the Raptors. It really is that simple. – 8:42 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Why were the Raptors -9.5 favorites against Casey and the Pistons? – 8:41 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

The Raptors are not playing a composed game. No connectivity on either end. – 8:41 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons are up 18. They’ve led all game and have been up double-digits since about four minutes before halftime. Great performance tonight – 8:40 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Yeah, the Raps just don’t have it tonight and Detroit has been smothering on defense at times … Pistons up 18 with 6:52 left in the 3Q. – 8:40 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

When’s the Trey Lyles HOF induction ceremony? – 8:40 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Killian Hayes offensive rebounds and putback (two-hand?) dunk?

What is going on tonight? – 8:36 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Killian Hayes two-handed dunk from the baseline?!?! HUH – 8:36 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons foul trouble:

Hayes/Stewart: 4 each

10:04 3Q – 8:35 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons are on the cusp of me making y’all sweat and dropping the LeBron gif. in the 3Q. One more run might do it. – 8:34 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Isaiah Stewart gets his 4th foul, at 11:32 3Q. – 8:32 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Ran through that half with no woes.

🔹 @Trey Lyles: 15 PTS / 5 REB / 1 AST

🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 13 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST / 6-10 FG

🔹 @Hamidou Diallo: 12 PTS / 4 REB / 6-10 FG pic.twitter.com/sSXSv9o1uK – 8:20 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

As bad as that 1st quarter felt, the 2nd was worse. Like, a lot worse. 16 points, 4-17 FG, 1-9 3P, 7-13 FT. Raptors trail the Pistons by 13 at the half. – 8:17 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

56-43 Pistons at the half. Nothing positive to say. – 8:17 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Halftime: Pistons 56, Raptors 43. Detroit shot 50% overall, but just 16.7% (2-12) from 3. Good defense so far, Toronto’s shooting 28.6%

Lyles: 15 points, 5 rebounds, 7-8 at the line

Cunningham: 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists

Diallo: 12 points – 8:17 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

HALFTIME: Pistons 56, Raptors 43. Detroit has controlled 90 percent of the game.

Trey Lyles: 15 points, 5 rebounds

Cade Cunningham: 13p, 5r and 3a

Hamidou Diallo: 12p, 4r

Saddiq Bey: 7p, 3 and 2a – 8:16 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Half: #Pistons 56, #Raptors 43

Lyles: 15 pts, 5 rebs

Cunningham: 13 pts, 5 rebs, 3 assts

Diallo: 12 pts, 4 rebs

DET is shooting 50% FG. – 8:16 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Well, that was a gruesome half of Raptors basketball

Pistons by 13 at the break – 8:16 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Diallo got a rebound in traffic, and then Cunningham got tangled with Siakam and forced a jump ball. Pistons overall are not good at rebounding, but Diallo and Cunningham are two of the best rebounders in the league at their size – 8:16 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Of many bad quarters the Raptors have played this season, add this one – 8:13 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

I remember when some of youse were saying that #Pistons Cade Cunningham was a bust.

You were wrong. Dude is just different. – 8:12 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons 52, Raptors 38 with 3:02 to go until halftime. This is Detroit’s biggest lead. Still shooting well, 19-35 overall (54.3%). Toronto is shooting 28.6%.

Lyles (13 points), Diallo (12) and Cunningham (11) are all in double figures – 8:09 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons 52, #Raptors 38, 3:02 2Q

Lyles: 13 pts, 6 rebs

Diallo: 12 pts

Cunningham: 11 pts, 3 rebs, 3 assts

Bey: 7 pts, 3 rebs, 2 assts – 8:08 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

This isn’t the best the Pistons have played this season, but maybe the most disciplined? They’re not up because they’re shooting 50 percent from 3. They’re moving the ball, cutting and defending. Very few wasted possessions, even if a shot doesn’t fall. – 8:08 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Good news for TOR: they’re only down 10 despite shooting 27.3 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from 3 and 68.8 percent from the line.

To Detroit’s credit, aside from the fouling, it’s been obnoxious on that end. Playing tough.

Curious to see if the Pistons can hold on. – 8:06 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Trey Lyles is doing …

*checks notes*

hoodrat things, with his friends pic.twitter.com/2s2QbGF75G – 8:02 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Say what you want about Trey Lyles, but I think Ed Malloy has really owned this quarter. – 8:01 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons have three players with three fouls and one player with two. Still 5:44 left in the first half. – 8:00 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Boucher, after Tuesday’s hard-fought loss to the 31-9 Suns: “We need to play like that against everybody, not just against the good teams.”

Raptors, tonight, vs the 9-31 Pistons: pic.twitter.com/XmKcBc08aU – 7:59 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton five rebounds away from a double-double in 1st half.

Has 15 and 6.

Meanwhile, there’s a dinosaur mascot in the building that they displayed on the big screen with a sign that read “Am I a distraction.”

Booker done started something with ‘Raptor’ in Toronto. Tie game. – 7:57 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons 38, Raptors 30 with 6:45 to play until halftime. Pistons are still shooting the ball well, 51.9% (14-27) overall. – 7:56 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons 38, #Raptros 30, 6:45 2Q – 7:55 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

For the second straight game, the rotation wing minutes are really hurting the Raptors. – 7:54 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Raptors have only scored three points five minutes into the second quarter. – 7:54 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Josh Jackson looked like he hurt his knee on that last drive by Yuta Watanabe. He went to the locker room to get checked out. – 7:54 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Josh Jackson is going back to the locker room after that collision with Watanabe. – 7:53 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Remember when the Raptors-Suns played a really good, fun, tough, competitive game?

This ain’t that – 7:51 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns have yielded just three offensive rebounds after giving up 22 in win over Raptors.

Up two, 28-26. #Pacers – 7:48 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Watching this team every night, it DOES NOT feel like Detroit ranks 11th in free-throw percentage – 7:48 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Feels like the Pistons should be up by more than 2 but offensive rebound are keeping the Raptors in it again. They’ve grabbed 7 in 14 minutes. Plenty of ’em to get considering they’re shooting 33%. – 7:46 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

This is a really small crowd for a #Pistons–#Raptors game, even in Detroit.

I wonder if border issues played into fans not coming from Toronto…not as many Raptors jerseys as I’m used to seeing. – 7:46 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Ed Malloy, King of the Review, is taking a look at some possible hostile act shenanigans against the Pistons – 7:44 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Detroit has four guards and Lyles on the floor right now – 7:40 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

END OF 1Q: Pistons 31, Raptors 27

Detroit was good. A few missed shots at the rim, but the movement has been good. Defense has been, too.

Diallo: 10 points

Cunningham: 9 points, 2 assists and 2 rebounds

Bey: 5 points and 3 rebounds – 7:39 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Raptors Khem Birch (nose) will not return tonight at #Pistons. – 7:39 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 1: Pistons 31, Raptors 27. Detroit shot 12-21 overall and held the Raptors to 8-25 overall.

Diallo: 10 points, 5-6 shooting

Cunningham: 9 points, 4-6 shooting

Bey: 5 points – 7:38 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Much improved effort by Raptors as that quarter went on. They were not prepared at all for the off ball pressure the Pistons were putting on Siakam and VanVleet. – 7:38 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors didn’t play particularly well but somehow within four after a quarter – 7:38 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

End 1Q: #Pistons 31, #Raptors 27

Diallo: 10 pts

Cunningham: 9 pts, 2 assts

Bey: 5 pts, 3 rebs – 7:37 PM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

From Raps PR:

Khem Birch (nose) is undergoing a facial x-ray and is out the remainder of the game. An update will be provided when available. – 7:35 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Per @Kayla_Grey, Khem Birch is out for the game, and getting an X-Ray on his nose. – 7:32 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Cunningham and Diallo have a combined 19 points on 9-11 overall shooting. – 7:32 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Cade Cunningham starts 4-of-5 from the field, for 9 pts, with 2 rebs, 2 assts in 10 mins. – 7:32 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

The Raptors have 3 turnovers in 7 minutes and the guys that aren’t named OG Anunoby are shooting 1-for-14. Did anybody mention they’re playing against the Dwane Casey-coached Detroit Pistons? – 7:29 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

That was a crazy finish by Cade. – 7:29 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Precious Achiuwa being the only Raptor to handle/touch/shoot the ball in a complete possession just doesn’t work – 7:28 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors just way too loose at both ends – 7:27 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Killian Hayes brought his vision goggles today. He has 3 of their 6 assists, and some very nice, on-the-money passes. – 7:27 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Hamidou Diallo dunks: 4

Toronto Raptors FGs: 4 – 7:27 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Hamidou Diallo is everywhere. – 7:26 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons 15, #Raptors 13, 6:17 1Q

Diallo: 6 pts

Bey: 5 pts, 2 rebs

Cunningham: 4 pts, reb, asst – 7:23 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Cool moment: Saddiq tumbled into a cameraman pretty hard a few minutes ago. Just now, during timeout, Saben Lee and Luka Garza went and checked on him. – 7:22 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Well, definitely a Casey vs Raptors type start – 7:17 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Pistons make 6 of their first 7 shots; up 6 early – 7:16 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Can’t believe the Raptors are off to a shitty start vs. the Pistons. – 7:15 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Great start for Detroit. Really not a bad thing can be said so far. Something about the Pistons against Toronto.

Detroit up 13-7 early. Nick Nurse calls a timeout. – 7:15 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Hot start for the Pistons. Up 11-7 on the Raptors, and they’ve made five of their first six shots – 7:14 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Not entirely sure about this Pistons court – 7:13 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

It’s cold in my basement, and the Raptors are playing the Pistons. – 7:09 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Got peak at Cam Johnson doing a workout pregame.

Pretty intense as he was putting pressure on sprained ankle.

Out tonight at #Pacers . #Suns plan to practice tomorrow before Sunday afternoon at #Pistons.

Like to think he’ll be back at some point during this 5-game road trip. – 6:55 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Barnes, Birch, Anunoby, VanVleet and Siakam start vs. Pistons. – 6:44 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Usual starters for Pistons tonight – 6:42 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Scottie Barnes will play and start for the Raptors. – 6:42 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Same starters for #Pistons: Hayes, Cunningham, Diallo, Bey and Stewart. – 6:40 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Barnes is indeed back for the Raptors and will start along with VanVleet, Siakam, Anunoby and Birch – 6:39 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

VanVleet, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam, Birch start tonight. – 6:36 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Scottie Barnes is now listed as available for tonight in the Raptors injury report. – 6:30 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Draymond Green is unlikely to join the Warriors on Sunday in Minnesota, but Steve Kerr is “hopeful” that Draymond will return to the lineup to start a 7-game home stand next Tuesday against the Pistons. – 6:06 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

No Gary Trent Jr. for the Raptors tonight, Scottie Barnes will be active but he’ll go through a pre-game workout to see whether or not he’ll go against the Pistons – 5:48 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Nick Nurse says Yuta Watanabe will “probably” start tonight. – 5:48 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Gary Trent Jr. is OUT* Scottie Barnes is a game-time decision – 5:43 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Trent Jr. is out vs. Pistons. Barnes will be a game time decision (ankle and knee, respectively). – 5:42 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Gary Trent Jr. will not play vs. Detroit tonight. Scottie Barnes is still questionable. He’ll be active, but won’t make a decision on him closer to gametime. – 5:42 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Trent is out vs Detroit tonight. They’ll make a call on Barnes after warmups. – 5:41 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Scottie Barnes is still questionable and will be a GTD. Gary Trent Jr. is out. – 5:41 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Casey also said that Pascal Siakam has been making an all-star statement with his play of late. – 5:30 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

“He’s Kyle Lowry. He’s a clone of Kyle … he should be an all-star, absolutely,” Dwane Casey on Fred VanVleet. – 5:27 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Dwane Casey also endorses that Fred VanVleet has become Kyle Lowry.

“He’s earned every bit of what he’s getting… he should be an all-star.” – 5:24 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Dwane Casey on Fred VanVleet: “He’s become a Kyle Lowry. He’s a clone of Kyle.” – 5:24 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey says Frank Jackson’s ankle is better. So, when he exits health and safety protocols and improves his conditioning, he should be ready to play. – 5:18 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday is listed as out (left ankle soreness) for Saturday night’s game against the Raptors on the first injury report. – 5:12 PM

SZN10 – E11: https://t.co/uBNdSQiHg1 pic.twitter.com/l4aT3K5O40 – 5:01 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Frank Jackson is OUT tonight but has exited protocols. – 3:22 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jakob Poeltl holding down the backline while all the Raptors long-armed, quick defenders create havoc on the perimeter is kind of a scary thought. Very, very easily tradable deal for Poeltl too. Have to imagine the Spurs would need a pretty good return though. – 1:57 PM

