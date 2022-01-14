ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Hornsby reportedly back with Hogs … but maybe at WR; White in portal

By Staff Reports
hitthatline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a busy Friday in the transfer portal for Arkansas. But not a lot of confirmed information. There were multiple reports Friday that backup quarterback Malik Hornsby had removed his name from the transfer portal but...

hitthatline.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Former 5-Star Quarterback Is Transferring To Clemson

Who says you can’t go home? Northwestern quarterback transfer Hunter Johnson is heading back to where he began his college career five years ago. Johnson will transfer to Clemson, 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported on Monday. The former five-star recruit spent his freshman year at Clemson in 2017 before transferring to Northwestern.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Jerry Rice’s Son Announces Major Transfer Destination

Lincoln Riley is making major moves in Hollywood. Since taking over USC’s program, Riley’s scored a number of big time transfers including the son of the G.O.A.T. wide receiver, Jerry Rice. On Tuesday, Rice’s son Brenden announced his decision to transfer within the conference, from Colorado to sunny,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Named His No. 1 Team For Next Season

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t wavering off his stance that Alabama should be the nation’s top team heading into next season. Speaking on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning,” Finebaum revealed that he’s still high on the Tide, notable draft losses and transfers notwithstanding.
NFL
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#David White#Unconfirmed Reports#John David#American Football#Wr#Penn State
ClutchPoints

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett takes savage shot at Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Gus Malzahn Announces That His Wife Has Been Hospitalized

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn is asking the Knights family to keep his own in their thoughts. On Monday, the coach shared an update regarding the health of his wife Kristi, who’s currently hospitalized battling an undisclosed infection. “I want to sincerely thank all those who have reached out...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
arkansasfight.com

Arkansas gains transfer quarterback Cade Fortin

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AF) — Arkansas has been very active in the transfer portal, and gained the commitment of transfer quarterback Cade Fortin on Monday morning. Fortin was a three-star prospect out of North Gwinett High School in Suwanee, Georgia. He was committed to Texas A&M before flipping his commitment to North Carolina. He transferred to South Florida in January of 2020 and entered the transfer portal again in November of 2021.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart Makes Surprising Visit

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
PROVO, UT
FanSided

Alabama Football: Next Tide Offensive Coordinator is …

The rumor some Alabama football fans have been trying to reach the Jacksonville Jaguars GM, to urge the return of Bill O’Brien to the NFL, is probably not true. But it is also probably not far from the truth. NFL experts and pundits were quoted on Tuesday saying O’Brien...
NFL
The Spun

Video: Ugly Fight During The Buccaneers vs. Eagles Game

Playoff football, humidity and alcohol doesn’t often equate to well-behaved fans. An ugly scene between Eagles and Buccaneers fans unfolded during Saturday’s NFC Playoff battle. In a disturbing video, several Buccaneers fans are seen walloping on a helpless Eagles. Stadium security eventually gets involved to break up the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy