Halo Infinite received two major updates today. A new event is underway, and the shop has seen some much needed changes. For fans, this just might be enough to bring players back around to the ailing game. Today, the Cyber Showdown event begins in Halo Infinite, bringing some bright, neon colors and other cosmetics to the field. But if a glowing blue and purple mohawk doesn’t do it for you, the Halo Infinite shop is now cheaper.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO