New trailer for 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' out now: Watch here

By GMA Team
ABC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official trailer for "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" is finally here!. The preview of the highly anticipated Disney+ series, premiering Feb. 23, debuted on Friday. In the nearly two-minute trailer, fans are reintroduced to cast members from the original...

abcnews.go.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown, Eva Longoria and Keke Palmer Set for Macro Lodge Virtual Events

Charles D. King and his Macro team are back with another installment of the Macro Lodge led by Stacey Walker King, like this year’s Sundance Film Festival, the 5th annual event will be virtual. Presented by Chase Sapphire, the three days of programming run Jan. 21-23 with a focus on panels, programs and events that shine a spotlight on diversity, inclusion and people of color. Hosted by King and the company’s Walker King, chief brand officer (and King’s wife), the MACRO Lodge is open to fest attendees and the general public for viewing at a custom website. Macro Lodge’s programming partners...
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

Jabari Banks Starts a New Life In 'Bel-Air' Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for the upcoming Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reimagined series Bel-Air has finally been revealed!. Peacock debuted the trailer for the new dramatic reimagining on Monday morning (January 10). The series is executive produced by Fresh Prince star Will Smith and is based on the viral trailer from Morgan...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Announces Disney+ Release Date

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder got a release date for Disney+. Previously, the creative team hinted at a February release, but now fans know that the 23rd will be the big day on the streaming platform. People had been awaiting this shows return since the moment the original went off the air. Now, the 2001 hit will delight an entire new generation of fans. In the clip that Disney+ put out to celebrate, you get a good feel for the family dynamic. Sugar Mama, Penny, Oscar, Trudy, the twins and the entire cast of characters are well established at this point.
TV SERIES
Parsons Sun

‘The Proud Family’ Revival ‘Louder and Prouder’ Gets Premiere Date — Watch the Trailer (VIDEO)

Twenty years after The Proud Family were first introduced on Disney Channel, the beloved animated family will grace the small screen again in the Disney+ revival, premiering February 23. Louder and Prouder picks up where the original left off with Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) officially becoming a teenager, much to her dad Oscar’s (Tommy Davidson) displeasure.
MOVIES
mouseinfo.com

THE PROUD FAMILY: LOUDER AND PROUDER set to debut Feb. 23 on #DisneyPlus

THE PROUD FAMILY: LOUDER AND PROUDER is gearing up for a February 23rd launch on Disney+ and to celebrate a new trailer and poster have been released!. THE PROUD FAMILY: LOUDER AND PROUDER will pick up the story of its central character Penny Proud and also include her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and her grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). Of course, it would not be “The Proud Family” without Penny’s loyal crew Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, among others.
TV SERIES
ABC News

'How I Met Your Father' is out now: What to know and how to stream

The highly anticipated "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff, "How I Met Your Father," has finally arrived. The first two episodes of the 10-episode series premiered Tuesday, Jan. 18 on Hulu. Hulu subscription plans start at $6.99 per month, and there is a bundle offer featuring Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+...
TV SERIES
Vulture

Proud Family

No televisual entity has ever been more powerful than the Disney Channel in the early 2000s, when you could watch Kim Possible, That’s So Raven, and The Proud Family in one sitting. And Disney+ is making huge strides toward recapturing that absolute powerhouse era with the trailer for its Proud Family reboot, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. The new series will feature guest voice-overs from stars such as Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Tiffany Haddish, and Cedric the Entertainer. The original voice cast is back, and based on this first look, they’ve recaptured the spirit of the original. Oscar is still embarrassing Penny at every turn with Bugs Bunny–level gags, Suga Mama’s B-plots will careen further into the absurd, and Wizard Kelly still runs this town. There are also all kinds of 2022 updates: Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto voice a married couple, Penny’s got high-waisted jeans, and Bobby’s had a makeover that pulls him out of the ’70s. The series premieres February 23.
TV SERIES
