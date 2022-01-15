Friday recap: Lindstrom was NFL's only guard to not allow a sack

It was a slow week for the Atlanta Falcons after wrapping their 2021 season with a forgettable loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Head coach Arthur Smith clarified his postgame comments on quarterback Matt Ryan, Chris Lindstrom accomplished something that no other guard in the NFL did in 2021, and two Falcons earned second-team All-Pro selections.

In today’s recap, we look at Atlanta’s path to cap flexibility, examine our new mock draft and end the week with some Kyle Pitts highlights.

Lindstrom in rare air

Chris Lindstrom is probably feeling similar to how Alex Mack felt the last few seasons before the veteran center departed for the San Francisco 49ers in free agency. Lindstrom, one of two first-round picks the team selected in 2019, has become a force on the inside of Atlanta’s offensive line. However, he’s getting very little help. Despite this, Lindstrom was the NFL’s only guard to not allow a sack in 2021.

Left tackle Jake Matthews is still a steady force up front. Outside of Lindstrom and Matthews, though, the Falcons have three huge question marks at the other three starting positions.

A.J. Terrell, Josh Harris voted to All-Pro 2nd Team

“Atlanta was harshly criticized for using a first-round pick on Terrell back in 2020, but the former Clemson standout has proven his doubters wrong and then some. Terrell allowed just 29 catches on 66 targets, while breaking up 16 passes and recording three interceptions. Harris has been a quality long snapper for years, and finally receives some credit for what is normally a thankless job.”

Falcons 2022 offseason: The quest for cap space

“The Atlanta Falcons aren’t in as bad of financial shape as they were a year ago, but with 28 pending free agents, the team will again need to find ways to create space for the upcoming NFL offseason. Atlanta currently has $10.5 million in available cap space, which isn’t enough to fill out the roster and sign this year’s draft class. So, what moves can the team make to create the most space?”

Falcons Wire 7-round mock draft: Defense early

The Falcons added two defensive players early in our new seven-round mock draft. The team finds upgrades at cornerback, EDGE, wide receiver, quarterback, running back, safety and guard.

Check out our complete mock draft here!

Foye makes history

Foye was passed over for the All-Pro and Pro Bowl teams, but the former Yale safety has become a tackling machine. Oluokun’s 192 tackles are the seventh-most in NFL history and led the league in 2021. That production could cost the Falcons their top inside linebacker, however, as Oluokun is set to hit free agency.

It will be tough for Atlanta to retain him, but both parties have expressed interest in reuniting if the money can be worked out.

Falcons sign 19 players to reserve/future contracts

The Falcons signed 17 players to reserve/future contracts on Monday, then added two more later in the week. Some notable players to sign with Atlanta include RB Caleb Huntley, former CFL WR Brayden Lenius and OLB Duke Ejiofor.

Check out the full list of 19 players to sign futures deals with the Falcons here!

Patterson is PFF's Breakout Player of the year

Patterson was signed to a team-friendly contract and he went on to become one of Atlanta’s best players in 2021. The converted wide receiver/kick returner was named the Breakout Player of the Year by Pro Football Focus in their 2021 season awards feature. Patterson went over 1,100 all-purpose yards with 11 touchdowns, while earning PFF’s top running back grade.

Celebrate with Patterson’s top plays of 2021, as shared by the team’s Twitter account below.

Arthur Smith won't box himself into a corner with Matt Ryan

“It wasn’t perfect and I’m very appreciative of Matt Ryan and he’s got a lot of good football left in him,” said Falcons coach Arthur Smith. “But I don’t think you sit there and close the doors and say this absolutely can’t happen because then you’re not objective about improving this team in the short-term and long-term.”

Falcons highlights: Kyle Pitts' Top Plays of 2021

Pitts finished the season with a modern-day NFL record for receiving yards by a rookie tight end (1,026). He wasn’t able to break Mike Ditka’s 60-year-old record, but that was pre-NFL merger and Pitts is arguably the best tight end prospect ever.