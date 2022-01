U.S. authorities said Wednesday that a businessman who is a suspect in the July 7 killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was extradited to face criminal charges in Miami “We can confirm Rodolphe Jaar is in U.S. custody in the Southern District of Florida ” said Nicole Navas, spokesperson at the Department of Justice “He will be presented with criminal charges tomorrow at his initial appearance” at the federal court, she said in a written statement sent to the Associated Press. Jaar, who was convicted of drug-trafficking charges a decade ago, was extradited from the Dominican Republic...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 HOURS AGO