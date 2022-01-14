Murfreesboro announces opposition to proposed Middle Point Landfill Class Action Settlement; Odor Control Measures Required of BFI/Republic Services Unlikely to Fix Odor Problems
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — People who live around Middle Point Landfill are all too familiar with the noxious odors that have persistently emanated from the landfill for years. In March 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in federal district court in Nashville against BFI Waste Systems of Tennessee, LLC, the owner...www.wgnsradio.com
