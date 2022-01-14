ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea kid Xavier Mbuyamba ‘wanted by Hellas Verona in short-term loan transfer’ after being branded ‘next Van Dijk’

By Kealan Hughes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago

CHELSEA youngster Xavier Mbuyamba is being targeted on a loan transfer by Hellas Verona, according to reports.

Mbuyamba, 20, signed for The Blues from Barcelona in 2020 but is yet to make his debut for the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21MKDB_0dmHyaXT00
Xavier Mbuyamba is wanted on loan by Hellas Verona

And he could now leave to gain experience at senior level.

Hellas Verona manager Igor Tudor is keen on Mbuyamba and the Serie A outfit want to sign the youngster on a short-term loan, report Gazzetta dello Sport.

But it is not clear whether Chelsea would be willing to let Dutch defender leave.

Mbuyamba is highly rated at Stamford Bridge and has spent time training with the first-team this season.

He has even earned comparisons to compatriot Virgi van Dijk - his 6ft5in frame is one of the reasons for that.

Because of that Chelsea could be willing to keep a close eye on his progression by continuing to develop him in the under-23s squad.

Chelsea agreed a three-year deal in 2020 with the Dutch star - who left Barcelona after just a year due to a lack of game time.

Mbuyamba joined his local team MVV Maastrict as an under-9 and progressed through the ages before signing for Barcelona in August 2019.

BETTING SPECIAL - GET £40 IN FREE BETS ON THE AFCON

Thomas Tuchel has handed a number of opportunities to young centre-back Trevoh Chalobah this season and Mbuyamba will aim to follow in his footsteps.

And with three Blues defenders entering the final six months of their contracts there could be chances for Mbuyamba soon.

Glen Johnson has urged Chelsea to complete contract extensions for Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen but the latter has emerged as a top transfer target for Borussia Dortmund.

for the very latest rumours, gossip and done deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NuGpR_0dmHyaXT00

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Roma, Hellas Verona target Levante midfielder Jorge De Frutos

Levante midfielder Jorge De Frutos is interesting Serie A clubs. With Levante struggling at the bottom of the table, De Frutos could be allowed to leave this month. TMW says the former Real Madrid starlet is on the radar of Roma and Hellas Verona. Roma coach Jose Mourinho is a...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Igor Tudor
Person
Trevoh Chalobah
Person
Xavier Mbuyamba
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Glen Johnson
The Independent

Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder’s only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Dutch#Borussia Dortmund
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Duncan Ferguson appointed Everton caretaker manager ‘for club’s upcoming games’

Everton have confirmed the appointment of Duncan Ferguson as caretaker manager.Ferguson oversaw training on Tuesday, with the club looking for a successor to Rafael Benitez after sacking the Spaniard on Sunday.The Toffees confirmed in a statement that Ferguson would be in charge “for the club’s upcoming games”, starting with the visit of Aston Villa.Ferguson will be supported in his caretaker role by John Ebbrell and Leighton Baines, along with goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly.Former Scotland and Everton striker Ferguson is set for a second spell as caretaker boss, having taken charge of three games during December 2019 following the dismissal of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool result: Player ratings as Reds win to head to Carabao Cup final

Liverpool are through to the Carabao Cup final after beating Arsenal 2-0 on the night and on aggregate.They will face Chelsea at Wembley, after a dominant showing in the semi-final second leg which saw the Gunners end with 10 men after a late Thomas Partey red card.Diogo Jota raced infield to strike home the game’s first goal from the edge of the box midway through the first half, and the Portuguese forward was the star of the show, lobbing in a second to send the Reds clear.Partey had been on the pitch fewer than 20 minutes when he picked up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Rooney and Lampard linked with Everton job as Ferguson takes training

Duncan Ferguson oversaw Everton training on Tuesday amid reports linking Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard with the club’s managerial vacancy.The Toffees are looking for a successor to Rafael Benitez after sacking the Spaniard on Sunday.It has been reported that Rooney, the former Everton forward currently managing Derby, and ex-Chelsea boss Lampard are set to be interviewed for the post.Having on Tuesday taken what was the team’s first training session since Benitez’s dismissal, Ferguson could be in caretaker charge when they host Aston Villa on Saturday.The Scot, another former Everton player who has been part of their coaching staff since 2014,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Arsenal v Liverpool EFL Cup semi-final Build-up & Predicted Score

Arsenal are set to play host to Liverpool at the Emirates this evening with a place in the EFL Cup final on the line. The Gunners earned a strong position going into this game in extremely tough circumstances last week. Whilst missing a number of players for various reasons, and with Granit Xhaka getting himself sent off inside the opening 30 minutes, we managed to fight until the bitter end to earn a 0-0 draw.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Ralf Rangnick stands by decision to replace Manchester United striker at Brentford

Ralf Rangnick stood by his decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo despite the striker’s angry reaction during Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Brentford.Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford boosted Manchester United’s top-four ambitions.But the spotlight was once again on Ronaldo, who was far from impressed when his number came up with 20 minutes left.The striker trudged off slowly before hurling his coat to the floor as he sat down muttering “why?”.However, United interim boss Rangnick said: “He was asking ‘why me’?. But I told him I take the decisions in the interest of the team.“We were 2-0 up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United knock out Arsenal as Chelsea also reach Continental Cup semi-finals

Four of the FA WSL’s top five teams will contest the semi-finals of the Continental Cup with Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea all progressing.League leaders Arsenal were knocked out by third-placed Manchester United courtesy of Alessia Russo’s 85th-minute header.The impressive victory continued United’s fine form, meaning they have now won five games in a row in all competitions without conceding.Pernille Harder scored a hat-trick as Chelsea cruised to a 4-2 win over West Ham.The Denmark international opened the scoring for the visitors after 25 minutes only for Katerina Svitkova to equalise before half-time.However, three goals in nine second-half...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Nigel Travis: Leyton Orient chairman wants short-term EFL loans as Covid cover

Clubs should be allowed to sign players on short-term deals to avoid postponing games due to Covid cases, says Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis. He says the English Football League could adopt a model like basketball's NBA, where players are brought in on 10-day "hardship" contracts to provide cover for those in isolation.
SOCCER
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
309K+
Followers
5K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy