Chelsea kid Xavier Mbuyamba ‘wanted by Hellas Verona in short-term loan transfer’ after being branded ‘next Van Dijk’

CHELSEA youngster Xavier Mbuyamba is being targeted on a loan transfer by Hellas Verona, according to reports.

Mbuyamba, 20, signed for The Blues from Barcelona in 2020 but is yet to make his debut for the club.

And he could now leave to gain experience at senior level.

Hellas Verona manager Igor Tudor is keen on Mbuyamba and the Serie A outfit want to sign the youngster on a short-term loan, report Gazzetta dello Sport.

But it is not clear whether Chelsea would be willing to let Dutch defender leave.

Mbuyamba is highly rated at Stamford Bridge and has spent time training with the first-team this season.

He has even earned comparisons to compatriot Virgi van Dijk - his 6ft5in frame is one of the reasons for that.

Because of that Chelsea could be willing to keep a close eye on his progression by continuing to develop him in the under-23s squad.

Chelsea agreed a three-year deal in 2020 with the Dutch star - who left Barcelona after just a year due to a lack of game time.

Mbuyamba joined his local team MVV Maastrict as an under-9 and progressed through the ages before signing for Barcelona in August 2019.

Thomas Tuchel has handed a number of opportunities to young centre-back Trevoh Chalobah this season and Mbuyamba will aim to follow in his footsteps.

And with three Blues defenders entering the final six months of their contracts there could be chances for Mbuyamba soon.

Glen Johnson has urged Chelsea to complete contract extensions for Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen but the latter has emerged as a top transfer target for Borussia Dortmund.

