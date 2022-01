The Titleist AVX golf ball is now into its third generation and continues the format of a low spin and soft feeling premium golf ball. Why would you want this? Well, if you create too much spin with your iron shots then the AVX will reduce spin and you should get more distance as long as you can get it in the air. If you generate below average spin then you may also find that the AVX goes further too, so this is not necessarily a ball for everyone.

