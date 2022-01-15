ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials: Multiple students hospitalized after eating candy laced with THC

By News 12 Staff
For a second day in a row, young students in Connecticut were sent to the hospital after eating candy believed to have been laced with THC - the active ingredient in marijuana.

New Haven officials say a total of five seventh grade students have become ill. All five students are expected to be OK.

In Hartford, two students are home after being hospitalized in a similar incident, but one 13-year-old remains in critical condition after reportedly ingesting fentanyl.

Dawn Blais
4d ago

let's not forget that Massachusetts is just an hour away and anyone can go there as long as they're 21. They absolutely can buy it and sell it to kids. It's not always the parents. And not all, but most that are dying from an overdose are 18 and up. They are getting it from dealers.

((GOOD~JOHNSON))
4d ago

A bunch of whimps theses kids are today man up n get off mama's nipple and get a fist 👊 full of steel...

