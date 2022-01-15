Officials: Multiple students hospitalized after eating candy laced with THC
For a second day in a row, young students in Connecticut were sent to the hospital after eating candy believed to have been laced with THC - the active ingredient in marijuana.
New Haven officials say a total of five seventh grade students have become ill. All five students are expected to be OK.
In Hartford, two students are home after being hospitalized in a similar incident, but one 13-year-old remains in critical condition after reportedly ingesting fentanyl.
