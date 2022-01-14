ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Watch: Mike Tyson on Canelo vs Benavidez

By Niall Doran
boxingnewsandviews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo many fights and options for pound for pound number one Canelo Alvarez this year but...

www.boxingnewsandviews.com

Comments / 0

Related
kingstonthisweek.com

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul agree to $61.5M fight

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and YouTube star-turned-highest paid athlete under 25 Jake Paul are set to rumble. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The two are in advanced talks to battle it out in a headline pay-per-view bout later this year, reported...
COMBAT SPORTS
hotnewhiphop.com

Jake Paul & Mike Tyson Reportedly Closer Than Ever To Fight Deal

Mike Tyson is one of the best boxers of all time, and over the past two years, he has been mounting a comeback in the boxing world. After fighting Roy Jones Jr., Tyson has been looking for other opportunities in the ring, and there have been rumors that he would be going up against the likes of either Jake Paul or Logan Paul.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight tipped to not be given green light in Las Vegas

A potential fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul in Las Vegas is unlikely to be sanctioned.Former UFC champion Michael Bisping believes that strict rules set by the Nevada State Athletic Commission mean that an exhibition encounter will not be licensed. Paul and Tyson are said to be in discussions over a bout, with organisers hoping a clash between the Youtube personality and former undisputed heavyweight champion could generate £36million if held in the American city.Yet Bisping, a former UFC middleweight champion, does not think it would be approved even as reports suggest a verbal agreement between the pair may...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
David Benavidez
thesource.com

Mike Tyson Denies Rumors Of Match Against Jake Paul

On Monday, rumors about Mike Tyson agreeing to fight Jake Paul in a $50 million exhibition boxing match made their way around the internet. Many boxing fans were not happy with the news. However, shortly after the rumors came about, Mike Tyson quickly denied the rumors, saying he didn’t know where they were coming from.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol = Eddie Hearn’s dream fight for May 7th

By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez and his trainer/manager Eddy Reynoso would make Eddie Hearn VERY happy if they chose his fighter Dmitry Bivol as their next opponent for May 7th. Hearn promotes the WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs), and he thinks he would be a DANDY choice for Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) to face on the Cinco de Mayo holiday weekend.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Boxing#Combat
Distractify

Will Legendary Boxer Mike Tyson's Net Worth See Growth in 2022?

It’s not news that the boxing world has seen many greats step into the ring. But, when it comes to reaching icon status, Mike Tyson leads the pack. After all, he is known for being the youngest heavyweight champion at 20. The Brooklyn native was not only a force in competition, he’s had iconic moments that continue to live on in pop culture today — like the infamous Evander Holyfield ear-biting incident. As a result, the boxing legend was able to secure tons of endorsements and brand deals that caused his net worth to skyrocket at the height of his career.
NFL
Popculture

Mike Tyson Denies Any Negotiations for Potential Fight With Jake Paul

If Mike Tyson and Jake Paul's representatives are really in talks to arrange a fight between the two, they did not tell Tyson. After The Sun claimed their representatives were arranging an exhibition fight for the two in Las Vegas, Tyson said this was news to him. Tyson, 55, last fought an exhibition match in November 2020, when he faced Roy Jones Jr. in Los Angeles.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor got destroyed so badly by Henry Cejudo he actually deleted his tweet

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight roost-ruler, Henry Cejudo, who also held gold at 125 pounds, was back in the headlines last week after petitioning promotion president, Dana White, for an opportunity to win yet another title, this time in the Featherweight division. White shut him down without remorse. “You...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
Robb Report

The Robe Muhammad Ali Wore Before His Second Sonny Liston Fight Could Sell for $500,000

The robe Muhammad Ali wore before one of the most important fights of his career could soon be yours. The garment the Greatest wore to the final weigh-in and while walking out for his 1965 fight with Sonny Liston is currently up for sale on Goldin Auctions. The robe isn’t just noteworthy because it was worn before the boxer’s second heavyweight title bout, but also because it’s the first that bore the name he’d go by for the final 52 years of his life. Ali wore the robe, which is made of white terry cloth and has “Muhammad Ali” stitched in red...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

UFC 2022 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

Following one of the most successful and engrossing years in the history of the UFC, the mixed martial arts promotion will look to keep building in 2022.2021 saw Conor McGregor fight twice, marking his most active year since 2016. The Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier in each outing, suffering a horrific broken leg in the most recent, but he is targeting a summer return to the Octagon.Elsewhere, newer stars like Israel Adesanya, Khamzat Chimaev and Sean O’Malley will look to further enhance their legacies and profiles, while featherweight queen Amanda Nunes will surely seek to regain her bantamweight belt...
UFC
MMAmania.com

WARNING: Colby Covington a ‘career-ending fight’ for Jorge Masvidal

Fans may be chanting BMF! when Jorge Masvidal exits UFC 272 on March 5 in Las Vegas. That’s because Masvidal is walking into a potential “career-ending fight” against former friend and teammate Colby Covington, a two-time Pac-10 Conference champion who is likely to spam takedowns for the majority of their five-round fight.
UFC
The Independent

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou would relish chance to face Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou would relish the opportunity to go head-to-head with Tyson Fury in his next fight.The 35-year-old UFC heavyweight champion faces former team-mate Ciryl Gane in a unification bout in Anaheim California at the weekend, but would take to the octagon with WBC champion Fury having challenged him to a contest wearing MMA’s lighter gloves.Asked if everything goes to plan against Gane whether he would rather face him or defend his title against Jon Jones in his next fight, the Predator told a press conference: “If you give me the two options, I would choose fighting Tyson Fury.One of...
UFC
The Independent

Tyson Fury mocks Anthony Joshua and predicts Oleksandr Usyk will ‘smash him’ in rematch

Tyson Fury has mocked Anthony Joshua and maintains Oleksandr Usyk will “smash” him in their heavyweight world title rematch.Joshua is still destined for shot at winning back the WBA (Super), WBO and IBF titles that Usyk took back in September last year.While Fury continues to wait for the politics of the sport to play out ahead of a probable mandatory title defence against Dillian Whyte, despite purse being bids delayed again.But despite no prospect of Fury and Joshua fighting any time soon, Fury reacted angrily after Derek Chisora tipped Joshua to beat him, with the WBC title holder maintaining...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy