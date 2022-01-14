ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No New Hospitalizations or Deaths Today

By Kym Kemp
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumboldt County Public Health reported today 185 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 12,918 the total number of residents who have tested positive for the virus. No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported. Since the last data update on Jan. 7, the county has recorded 1,113 new cases of...

