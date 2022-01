Your President of Positivity is conflicted! Sure, she’s excited that her good chum Nazy Javid of North Coast News is furthering her career by accepting a position that will take her out of Humboldt and over to Redding, but it’s sad to lose a local friendly face (and sister in Zumba). The good news — Nazy’s specialty — is that if you’ve grown to need Javid in your life over these past five years, her presence will still be available to you on your television when she begins hosting a two-hour morning news show that will be produced in Redding but will air in Humboldt on KAEF ABC 23 starting on Jan. 31. So there!

REDDING, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO