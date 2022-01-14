ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Help! Half My Class is Out with COVID

By Elizabeth Pappas
Cover picture for the articleI’ve been teaching third grade for 12 years. You’d think I’d know what I was doing by now. But nothing could have prepared me for coming back from break and having literally half my class out with COVID. I really don’t want to go back to virtual learning. But these kids...

riverdalepress.com

Classes half-full, but hard to be optimistic

Demoralizing. That’s what Naomi Sharlin called her first day back at school. A pregnant mother of one, Sharlin teaches English language arts at ELLIS Preparatory School at the John F. Kennedy Campus. Roughly half the student body didn’t return on Jan. 3, along with a quarter of the school’s staff and one of her 22 other teaching colleagues.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#A Separation
weareteachers.com

It’s Been Two Years and There Is Still Zero Consistency on Covid-19 School Policies

Omicron numbers are skyrocketing across the country. Some school districts like Scott County in Kentucky are requiring masks, despite a 50/50 opinion split among parents. Meanwhile, students in Windsor and Severance schools in Fort Collins, Colorado can decide for themselves after the school board voted to change the district’s policy from masks required to masks recommended.
FORT COLLINS, CO
leoweekly.com

School’s Out? Let’s Work Together To Help Our Kids And Each Other During This COVID Surge

We’re back to NTI, homeschooling and early pandemic life in many ways. For a lot of parents in Jefferson County and parts of Indiana, the back and forth with the school system is putting a strain on their levels of stress and work life. The kids don’t know what the hell is going on from day to day and educators are fresh out of fucking ideas on how to deal with educating kids when consistency is nowhere to be found. There is no easy remedy, no one to really point fingers at anymore. We’re all complicit and all casualties of the COVID life.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
myrgv.com

Gutierrez: BISD return to classes on schedule was to help students

The Brownsville Independent School District took the choice that favored the students when it decided to return to classes on Jan. 5 after the holiday break as scheduled, Superintendent Rene Gutierrez said Wednesday. Some Rio Grande Valley school districts delayed returning to classes until the following Monday, Jan. 11, and...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Union Democrat

BATEMAN: How my kids helped me survive COVID

No discourse on geezer health at this point in the 21st century would be complete without a word about COVID. Yes, this 21st-century scourge preys on us oldsters. We are more susceptible, more likely to die from the virus and most in need of vaccines. But despite the squadrons of...
SONORA, CA
weareteachers.com

Our Favorite Websites for Teaching Kids and Teens to Code

There’s no doubt about it—many of the best careers now and in the future are in computer science. That means that schools have a responsibility to ensure kids have a good grounding in the field, including a chance to learn coding languages like JavaScript and Python. Fortunately, there are a lot of terrific coding websites for kids and teens, both free and paid.
KIDS
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

“Covid sucks”, Young vaccine hesitant woman who ‘wasn’t afraid of the virus’ contracts Covid-19 and dies in hospital leaving three children behind

Since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, Covid-19 completely changed our lives and it looks like we are still way too far from the end of the pandemic. Millions of Americans have contracted the virus and more than 850,000 have died so far as a result of Covid-19 complications in United States and with Omicron in place, the numbers will continue to go up in the upcoming weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mhshighlife.com

My Favorite Teacher and Class at MHS

My favorite teacher here at MHS just so happens to teach my favorite class as well. My favorite teacher is Mr. Schopper, and my favorite class was current issues which I took junior year as well as first semester of this year. Mr. Schopper is my favorite teacher because he’s very engaging and encouraging towards his students. He also makes sure to keep his classroom environment comfortable and welcoming to all of his students. He also teaches current issues which is a class I enjoyed so much I had to retake it. The class is extremely informational since of course you’re learning about news that is happening in the world right now. The class is also is a great opportunity to have great class discussions and sharing of opinions which I really like.
EDUCATION
weareteachers.com

Ask the Experts: Differentiation in Middle School Math

McGraw Hill creates instructional tools that enable educators to personalize instruction and spark innovation. Interested in being involved in the work they do to shape the classroom of tomorrow? Sign up to pilot, test, and provide feedback on behind-the-scenes versions of their most innovative tools yet. A wise person (probably...
EDUCATION

