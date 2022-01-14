Help! Half My Class is Out with COVID

My favorite teacher here at MHS just so happens to teach my favorite class as well. My favorite teacher is Mr. Schopper, and my favorite class was current issues which I took junior year as well as first semester of this year. Mr. Schopper is my favorite teacher because he’s very engaging and encouraging towards his students. He also makes sure to keep his classroom environment comfortable and welcoming to all of his students. He also teaches current issues which is a class I enjoyed so much I had to retake it. The class is extremely informational since of course you’re learning about news that is happening in the world right now. The class is also is a great opportunity to have great class discussions and sharing of opinions which I really like.

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO