Get Ready To Rumble In Action-Packed Persona 4 Arena Ultimax. Atlus is an award winning video game company that has worked on Shin Megami Tensei and Persona. The Persona franchise usually involves RPG elements such as storytelling, exploration and more. However, Atlus’s Persona 4 Arena Ultimax throws players into the arena to rumble. Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is an action-packed fighter that continues the story of Persona 4 Golden. Persona 4 Arena Ultimax will release on March 17th, 2021, on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. Interested fans can pre-order the game on Steam for the price of $29.99USD. The game’s trailer gives fans some insight into the combat and more.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO