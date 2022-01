We like to repeat architect Carl Elefante's adage that "the greenest building is the one already standing," but there are untold millions of square feet of office buildings around the world with leaky curtain walls and inefficient heating systems that will have to be upgraded in the next few years. The German research organization Fraunhofer has come up with a really interesting solution for the typical column and slab buildings from the '50s through the '70s: a prefabricated wall system that integrates a heat pump, ventilation with heat recovery, high-efficiency glazing, with the solid portions of the wall covered in photovoltaic panels.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO