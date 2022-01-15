ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 1/14): Patients, ERs, ICUs

By Audrey Dutton
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TGefZ_0dmHpFsR00

Editor’s note: The Idaho Capital Sun began publishing a daily update on Idaho hospitals last August, when intensive care units became increasingly filled with COVID-19 patients, and it seemed likely Idaho would be forced to resort to crisis standards of care. When health officials announced Dec. 20 that the Gem State was out of crisis standards, the Sun discontinued daily updates. With the omicron variant now affecting Idaho’s health care systems, the Sun is resuming daily updates.

Less than one month after Idaho fully emerged from a declared hospital crisis, the omicron variant is once again putting pressure on Idaho’s health care system.

With a higher contagiousness than nearly any other virus, the new variant is infecting people at record speeds. That means some Idahoans who need hospital care for a surgery, or a car crash, or some other reason, are testing positive for the virus.

But the coronavirus variant is sickening Idahoans to the extent that they go to the hospital for help, as demonstrated by emergency room data from hospitals in the past two weeks. The data show a consistent trend of ER visits for reasons directly related to COVID-19.

Most patients admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, according to data from St. Luke’s Health System , which is the largest medical provider in the Idaho.

Omicron is infecting Idahoans so fast, public health workers cannot process the positive COVID-19 tests fast enough.

The state is reporting case counts higher than at any other point in the pandemic, including a record-breaking 3,266 on Friday. That doesn’t include a backlog of more than 20,000 positive tests that public health districts are still processing.

The official numbers likely pale in comparison to the true infection rate. How do we know? The share of tests coming back positive is out of whack: about five times as high as the recommended 5%.

The omicron variant was confirmed in Idaho last month.

Health officials voiced concern that the omicron variant, which is adept at dodging antibodies, could weaken Idaho’s health infrastructure.

The 2020 fall and winter surge of COVID-19 stemmed from both a wave of patients and hospital staff themselves out sick or in quarantine.

But the 2021 surge was driven by unvaccinated patients, with the overwhelming majority of frontline hospital nurses and physicians vaccinated and, thus, much better protected from the coronavirus.

Health officials think omicron could drive a repeat of the staffing crisis in the 2020 surge, in fast forward.

California this week took the unusual step of saying health care staff could continue to work even if they have COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month issued guidance along the same lines.

Public health officials and physicians urge Idahoans to get vaccinated, and for people who are already fully vaccinated to get boosters. Research has shown that post-vaccine immunity can keep omicron in check, preventing hospitalization.

Major health care providers such as St. Luke’s and Saint Alphonsus health systems have been working through a backlog of surgeries, procedures and medical treatments they had to put on hold during the COVID-19 surge.

Idaho continues to have among the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

But each day, hundreds of people in the state receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state vaccination data .

It's not too late to get the vaccine.

– Idaho Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch

The trend in Idaho COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICUs and deaths

Federal data show the following, based on reports from hospitals on Friday, Jan. 14 . (See “Notes” below for additional information about the data.)

The numbers shown are 7-day rolling averages. For quick visual reference, numbers in black are unchanged from the previous day’s rolling average, numbers in red are worsened, and numbers in green are improved.

  • People hospitalized with COVID-19: 358 (previous: 344) which is 15.4% (previous: 14.9%) of people hospitalized for all reasons
  • Adults in the ICU with COVID-19: 91 (previous: 90)
  • Children hospitalized with COVID-19: 11 (previous: 10)
  • Patients admitted to the hospital each day, with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 59 (previous: 59)
  • Patients newly admitted with COVID-19 each day, by age:
    Children: 3 (previous: 4)
    Age 18-19: 1 (previous: 1)
    20s: 3 (previous: 3)
    30s: 5 (previous: 5)
    40s: 5 (previous: 5)
    50s: 7 (previous: 7)
    60s: 10 (previous: 10)
    70s: 13 (previous: 12)
    80+: 9 (previous: 9)
    age unknown: 4 (previous: 4)
  • People who died in Idaho hospitals each day, with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 3 (previous: 3)*
  • Staffed adult ICU beds that were still available statewide, according to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data: 27 (previous: 18)

The rolling-average daily numbers for influenza:

  • People hospitalized with the flu: 6 (previous: 6) which is 0.2% (previous: 0.3%) of people hospitalized for all reasons
  • People hospitalized with the flu and COVID: 0 (previous: 0) which is 0.0% (previous: 0.0%) of people hospitalized for all reasons
  • People newly admitted with the flu: 1 (previous: 1)
  • ICU patients with the flu: 0 (previous: 0)
  • Flu deaths in Idaho hospitals: 0 (previous: 0)

Note: These numbers may differ from those reported by the state, local public health districts or individual hospitals. There are multiple reasons for this: Some agencies use different methods and data sources. Hospital census always fluctuates as patients are admitted, discharged, moved to and from the ICU, and remain hospitalized for ongoing care. And some Idaho hospitals may be behind on reporting through the federal portal from which the Sun gets its data , which can result in revisions to the previous one to three days’ totals. (The federal data use the most recent numbers reported by each hospital in the previous four-day period. The rationale is to provide numbers that are as accurate as possible; for example, it reduces the risk that hospitalizations appear to plummet when a large hospital misses a day of reporting.) Where the Sun shows a “previous day” count, that is the number reported the previous day, regardless of whether it was revised up or down since then.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The Sun will share daily updates on the situation in Idaho hospitals. See below for detailed tables and charts. Questions or comments? Reach reporter Audrey Dutton at adutton@idahocapitalsun.com .

You can also visit the Idaho Division of Public Health’s dashboard to see other metrics on the Idaho COVID-19 situation.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Idaho, ICU capacity, and adults and kids in the hospital

Idaho hospital COVID-19 data

Gritman Medical Center: gritman.org/coronavirus
Kootenai Health: kh.org/covid-19
Saint Alphonsus Health System: saintalphonsus.org/coronavirus
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center: sjrmc.org/covid-19-updates
St. Luke’s Health System: stlukesonline.org/covid19

The post Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 1/14): Patients, ERs, ICUs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 5

Aileen Hicks
5d ago

amazing, all of a sudden basically nobody gets sick or dies from the flu anymore. I trust these #'s about as much as I trust the vaccine. No thank you!

Reply
7
Related
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho legislators grill McGeachin over supplemental budget request for legal fees

Legislative budget writers from both major political parties grilled Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin on Wednesday over her supplemental budget request to cover her outside legal fees from a court case she lost after failing to release public records. The showdown occurred near the end of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee’s slate of budget hearings on […] The post Idaho legislators grill McGeachin over supplemental budget request for legal fees  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

$600 million income tax proposal heads to the Idaho House floor

The Idaho Legislature’s House Revenue and Taxation Committee advanced the largest tax cut in Idaho history on Tuesday, moving a $600 million proposal to provide tax rebates and reduce income rates to the House floor.  If signed into law, House Bill 436 would provide $350 million in income tax rebates to Idaho income taxpayers this […] The post $600 million income tax proposal heads to the Idaho House floor appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

‘There’s got to be a better solution’: Idaho’s county clerks lament 2021 property tax bill

Calculating levy rates for property taxes each year has never been an easy job for county clerk offices across Idaho. It’s a complex budgeting process that takes many different factors into account and requires weeks of collaboration with taxing districts across one county. But this year, after the implementation of House Bill 389, some clerks […] The post ‘There’s got to be a better solution’: Idaho’s county clerks lament 2021 property tax bill appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Rep. McCrostie introduces bill to ‘add the words’ to Idaho Civil Rights Act

A Democratic legislator from Boise introduced a bill Monday morning that is designed to amend Idaho’s Civil Rights Act to “add the words” that would prohibit discimination against a person based on sexual orientation or gender identity.  Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, introduced House Bill 440 as a personal bill during Monday’s floor session of […] The post Rep. McCrostie introduces bill to ‘add the words’ to Idaho Civil Rights Act appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Health
State
California State
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho Capital Sun

Ybarra makes her budget pitch — and discusses pandemic learning loss

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on January 17, 2022 Idaho’s schools will be trying to recover from pandemic-related learning loss for years, state superintendent Sherri Ybarra said Monday, and the early data is mixed. “The impacts of the pandemic were less severe than we thought they might be, but we did see some declines in some […] The post Ybarra makes her budget pitch — and discusses pandemic learning loss appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Forest Service in ‘paradigm shift’ to use logging, controlled burns to prevent wildfires

The Biden administration will use $3 billion from last year’s infrastructure law to revamp the federal approach to wildfire management, introducing a 10-year plan to deal with the large swaths of the West scientists consider most at risk of destructive blazes. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, a former Iowa governor, announced the new strategy in Phoenix, […] The post Forest Service in ‘paradigm shift’ to use logging, controlled burns to prevent wildfires appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
WILMINGTON, DE
Idaho Capital Sun

Same song, new verse: Idaho hospitals take on more COVID-19 patients

The number of people in Idaho hospitals with COVID-19 is once again climbing, as the omicron variant takes hold. Idaho hospitals reported more than 350 coronavirus patients over the weekend, up from the mid-200s a week earlier. New patient admissions are on the rise, too, among adults and children. An average of more than six […] The post Same song, new verse: Idaho hospitals take on more COVID-19 patients appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Supreme Court hears oral arguments over redistricting challenges

Idaho Supreme Court justices spent more than two hours Friday afternoon hearing oral arguments from four challenges to the state’s new redistricting plan.  Some of the central questions in the case came down to how — and how often — to divide the state’s 44 counties into 35 legislative districts as close to equal size as possible.  […] The post Idaho Supreme Court hears oral arguments over redistricting challenges  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Health And Welfare#Icus#The Idaho Capital Sun#Omicron#Idahoans#St Luke S Health System
Idaho Capital Sun

Analysis: The omicron legislative session could get worse before it gets better

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on January 13, 2022 Gov. Brad Little’s State of the State address came in at 3,058 words. Omicron wasn’t one of them. Now, “education” got 11 mentions. “Taxes” got nine. “Biden” got six — or eight, if you throw in Little’s references to “Bidenflation.” But there was no room in the […] The post Analysis: The omicron legislative session could get worse before it gets better appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

On day three of session, two Idaho lawmakers disclose positive COVID results

Two Democratic lawmakers in the Idaho Legislature have tested positive for COVID-19, according to an emailed statement from the Idaho House and Senate Democrats. Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, and Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, learned they had tested positive on Wednesday and left the Idaho Capitol, according to the statement. Both wore masks during the past […] The post On day three of session, two Idaho lawmakers disclose positive COVID results appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Infrastructure. Tax relief. A surplus. Read the full text of Little’s State of the State speech

Mr. Speaker, Mr. Pro Tem, Madam President, honored legislators, my fellow constitutional officers, Mr. Chief Justice and members of the judiciary, my family, friends, and my fellow Idahoans.   It’s good to deliver this speech back in the chambers. Last year I closed my State of the State address by saying, “In times of hardship, opportunity […] The post Infrastructure. Tax relief. A surplus. Read the full text of Little’s State of the State speech appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Group calls for Idaho Legislature to repeal faith healing exemption

A group of Idahoans has called on the Idaho Legislature to repeal or amend the so-called faith-healing exemption that protects parents from prosecution if they deny life-saving care to children on religious grounds.  The Campaign To Protect Idaho Kids, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that conducts campaigns to raise awareness about child abuse and other causes […] The post Group calls for Idaho Legislature to repeal faith healing exemption appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Idaho Capital Sun

Supreme Court blocks Biden workplace vaccine rule, allows health care workers mandate

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a blow to the Biden administration’s fight against the pandemic, blocking a federal mandate that workers be vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19 — though the court allowed a separate rule requiring vaccinations for some health care workers. The two rulings represented a split victory for Republican attorneys […] The post Supreme Court blocks Biden workplace vaccine rule, allows health care workers mandate appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho’s health department planned to ask for 10 more social workers. The governor proposed 21.

Gov. Brad Little has proposed the addition of 21 social workers and three psychosocial rehabilitation specialists for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, along with a 7% pay increase for safety assessors and case managers. His proposal also increases reimbursement rates for foster families across Idaho. The proposal will still need approval from the […] The post Idaho’s health department planned to ask for 10 more social workers. The governor proposed 21. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

State of the State coverage: Little calls for historic investment in Idaho education

Idaho Gov. Brad Little began the 2022 legislative session Monday afternoon by calling for the largest investment in education in state history.  Little outlined his education, tax cut, transportation and infrastructure proposals during the annual State of the State address, which Little delivered in-person to a joint session of the Idaho House of Representatives and […] The post State of the State coverage: Little calls for historic investment in Idaho education  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Online orders for free at-home COVID tests to begin Jan. 19

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Friday launched a new website for Americans to request up to four free COVID-19 tests per household. The administration is buying 1 billion at-home rapid COVID-19 tests, and Americans will be able to begin ordering the tests online on Jan. 19 at COVIDtests.gov. This is part of the administration’s effort […] The post Online orders for free at-home COVID tests to begin Jan. 19 appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Idaho Capital Sun

New bill would prevent unaffiliated voters from affiliating at the polls during primary election

A new bill Idaho legislators introduced Thursday would make it so unaffiliated voters in Idaho could no longer affiliate with a political party at the polls on the day of a primary election. Instead, if House Bill 439 is passed into law, unaffiliated voters would be required to affiliate with a political party by the […] The post New bill would prevent unaffiliated voters from affiliating at the polls during primary election  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Western environmental groups call for gray wolves to be relisted after 20 killed near Yellowstone

A coalition of Western environmental organizations is calling for the U.S. Department of the Interior to relist gray wolves in the northern Rockies on an emergency basis following reports that hunters had killed 20 wolves from Yellowstone National Park that wandered from the park’s boundary into surrounding states since the back half of 2021. Fifteen […] The post Western environmental groups call for gray wolves to be relisted after 20 killed near Yellowstone appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ANIMALS
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho survey zooms in on tipping point for those still hesitant to COVID-19 vaccine

A survey of Idahoans in mid-November offers more insight into what people are thinking about when deciding whether or not to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The survey included 500 people. In that group, 15% — about 75 people — said they hadn’t yet received the vaccine but were considering it. The remaining 85% said they […] The post Idaho survey zooms in on tipping point for those still hesitant to COVID-19 vaccine appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Boise-area public health braces for ‘highest infection rates of the entire pandemic’

UPDATE: The Idaho Division of Public Health on Friday added a note to the official Idaho COVID-19 dashboard. It reads: “Data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 8,000 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow up.” Looking at the […] The post Boise-area public health braces for ‘highest infection rates of the entire pandemic’ appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

2K+
Followers
859
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy