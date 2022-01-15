Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 1/14): Patients, ERs, ICUs

Editor’s note: The Idaho Capital Sun began publishing a daily update on Idaho hospitals last August, when intensive care units became increasingly filled with COVID-19 patients, and it seemed likely Idaho would be forced to resort to crisis standards of care. When health officials announced Dec. 20 that the Gem State was out of crisis standards, the Sun discontinued daily updates. With the omicron variant now affecting Idaho’s health care systems, the Sun is resuming daily updates.

Less than one month after Idaho fully emerged from a declared hospital crisis, the omicron variant is once again putting pressure on Idaho’s health care system.

With a higher contagiousness than nearly any other virus, the new variant is infecting people at record speeds. That means some Idahoans who need hospital care for a surgery, or a car crash, or some other reason, are testing positive for the virus.

But the coronavirus variant is sickening Idahoans to the extent that they go to the hospital for help, as demonstrated by emergency room data from hospitals in the past two weeks. The data show a consistent trend of ER visits for reasons directly related to COVID-19.

Most patients admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, according to data from St. Luke’s Health System , which is the largest medical provider in the Idaho.

Omicron is infecting Idahoans so fast, public health workers cannot process the positive COVID-19 tests fast enough.

The state is reporting case counts higher than at any other point in the pandemic, including a record-breaking 3,266 on Friday. That doesn’t include a backlog of more than 20,000 positive tests that public health districts are still processing.

The official numbers likely pale in comparison to the true infection rate. How do we know? The share of tests coming back positive is out of whack: about five times as high as the recommended 5%.

The omicron variant was confirmed in Idaho last month.

Health officials voiced concern that the omicron variant, which is adept at dodging antibodies, could weaken Idaho’s health infrastructure.

The 2020 fall and winter surge of COVID-19 stemmed from both a wave of patients and hospital staff themselves out sick or in quarantine.

But the 2021 surge was driven by unvaccinated patients, with the overwhelming majority of frontline hospital nurses and physicians vaccinated and, thus, much better protected from the coronavirus.

Health officials think omicron could drive a repeat of the staffing crisis in the 2020 surge, in fast forward.

California this week took the unusual step of saying health care staff could continue to work even if they have COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month issued guidance along the same lines.

Public health officials and physicians urge Idahoans to get vaccinated, and for people who are already fully vaccinated to get boosters. Research has shown that post-vaccine immunity can keep omicron in check, preventing hospitalization.

Major health care providers such as St. Luke’s and Saint Alphonsus health systems have been working through a backlog of surgeries, procedures and medical treatments they had to put on hold during the COVID-19 surge.

Idaho continues to have among the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

But each day, hundreds of people in the state receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state vaccination data .

It's not too late to get the vaccine.

– Idaho Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch

The trend in Idaho COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICUs and deaths

Federal data show the following, based on reports from hospitals on Friday, Jan. 14 . (See “Notes” below for additional information about the data.)

The numbers shown are 7-day rolling averages. For quick visual reference, numbers in black are unchanged from the previous day’s rolling average, numbers in red are worsened, and numbers in green are improved.

People hospitalized with COVID-19: 358 (previous: 344) which is 15.4% (previous: 14.9%) of people hospitalized for all reasons

which is of people hospitalized for all reasons Adults in the ICU with COVID-19: 91 (previous: 90)

Children hospitalized with COVID-19: 11 (previous: 10)

Patients admitted to the hospital each day, with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 59 (previous: 59)

Patients newly admitted with COVID-19 each day, by age:

Children: 3 (previous: 4)

Age 18-19: 1 (previous: 1)

20s: 3 (previous: 3)

30s: 5 (previous: 5)

40s: 5 (previous: 5)

50s: 7 (previous: 7)

60s: 10 (previous: 10)

70s: 13 (previous: 12)

80+: 9 (previous: 9)

age unknown: 4 (previous: 4)

Children: Age 18-19: 20s: 30s: 40s: 50s: 60s: 70s: 80+: age unknown: People who died in Idaho hospitals each day, with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 3 (previous: 3)*

Staffed adult ICU beds that were still available statewide, according to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data: 27 (previous: 18)

The rolling-average daily numbers for influenza:

People hospitalized with the flu: 6 (previous: 6) which is 0.2% (previous: 0.3%) of people hospitalized for all reasons

which is People hospitalized with the flu and COVID: 0 (previous: 0) which is 0.0% (previous: 0.0%) of people hospitalized for all reasons

which is People newly admitted with the flu: 1 (previous: 1)

ICU patients with the flu: 0 (previous: 0)

Flu deaths in Idaho hospitals: 0 (previous: 0)

Note: These numbers may differ from those reported by the state, local public health districts or individual hospitals. There are multiple reasons for this: Some agencies use different methods and data sources. Hospital census always fluctuates as patients are admitted, discharged, moved to and from the ICU, and remain hospitalized for ongoing care. And some Idaho hospitals may be behind on reporting through the federal portal from which the Sun gets its data , which can result in revisions to the previous one to three days’ totals. (The federal data use the most recent numbers reported by each hospital in the previous four-day period. The rationale is to provide numbers that are as accurate as possible; for example, it reduces the risk that hospitalizations appear to plummet when a large hospital misses a day of reporting.) Where the Sun shows a “previous day” count, that is the number reported the previous day, regardless of whether it was revised up or down since then.

The Sun will share daily updates on the situation in Idaho hospitals. See below for detailed tables and charts. Questions or comments? Reach reporter Audrey Dutton at adutton@idahocapitalsun.com .

You can also visit the Idaho Division of Public Health’s dashboard to see other metrics on the Idaho COVID-19 situation.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Idaho, ICU capacity, and adults and kids in the hospital

Idaho hospital COVID-19 data

