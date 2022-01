Lindsay Wagner has been appointed as UTA’s first-ever Chief Diversity Officer, the agency announced on Tuesday. In this new role, she will expand and drive strategy for the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, amplifying and articulating its existing values and commitments to the creative and business community. This will include the company’s previously announced commitment of $1 million to social justice causes that accompanied an assortment of internal initiatives—from raising pay for entry-level positions, to unconscious bias training for all employees and promoting senior agents of color to the UTA Board and Partnership, among others. Wagner will also counsel the agency’s clients. She...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO