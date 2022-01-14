ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State lawmaker Tou Xiong apologizes after driving under the influence

By Declan Desmond
 5 days ago
A member of Minnesota's House of Representatives has revealed he was pulled over for driving under the influence earlier this month.

Rep. Tou Xiong, who represents District 52A (which covers big chunks of Maplewood and Woodbury), made the announcement in a news release on Friday:

In the statement, Xiong said he made "a terrible mistake" on the night of Saturday, Jan. 8., when he was stopped for DWI after a community gathering.

"My actions are inexcusable and I sincerely apologize," he said. "I have a lot of work to do in the coming days, weeks, and months to earn back the trust of my constituents and people I’ve let down, and that will be my focus going forward.“

He gave no other details about the incident, which happened less than a month after the much-publicized DWI crash of Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson — over which he is now facing calls to resign.

Xiong is a DFLer who's in his second term as a state representative.

'Boogaloo Boi' from St. Cloud who discussed attack on Minnesota Capitol gets 2 years

A self-proclaimed member of the violent anti-government group the Boogaloo Bois has been sentenced to two years in prison for illegally possessing a machine gun. Michael Paul Dahlager, 28, of St. Cloud, was charged in April 2021 and pleaded guilty to charges in July 2021 for possessing two drop-in auto sears, which are devices that convert semi-automatic guns into automatic guns, which are considered machine guns under law.
Update: Holy Angels evacuated after caller left bomb threat on school's voicemail

A bomb threat left on school voicemail led to an evacuation of Academy of Holy Angels High School Tuesday. School leaders, in a message to parents that afternoon, offered new details about what had initially been described only as an "unforeseen emergency." An unknown individual called the school early Tuesday and left a voicemail "implying an explosive device posed a threat to the school."
Town Hall Brewery in Minneapolis closes temporarily

Town Hall Brewery in Minneapolis closed temporarily due to surging levels of the COVID-19 omicron variant and "impending vaccination and testing requirements." Brewpub owner Pete Rifakes shared the news on Facebook on Saturday, saying he has decided to close during "our slowest month of the year." The brewery, which closed...
Minnetonka approves mask mandate in emergency ordinance

Following in the footsteps of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnetonka is bringing back citywide masking rules as the omicron variant of COVID rages. In a virtual meeting Friday, the Minnetonka City Council approved an emergency ordinance requiring face coverings in certain indoor spaces. The new rule will officially kick in Monday, Jan. 17, at 11:59 p.m.
