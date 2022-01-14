ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Peter Doocy: Tuning Out The Noise

Radio NB
 5 days ago

This week, Shannon sits down with FOX News White House Correspondent, Peter Doocy to discuss...

radionb.com

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

Steve and Peter Doocy Have Both Contracted the Coronavirus

Another morning show host disclosed a positive Covid diagnosis on Thursday: Fox & Friends’ Steve Doocy. “We [the Doocy family] gathered together [for the holidays] as a family … a lot of people trade gifts. We traded Omicron,” said Doocy, who added that his wife and son, Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy, all contracted the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Jen Psaki Explains The Point Of Vaccines To Fox News' Peter Doocy

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was forced to explain some basics about vaccines on Monday after Fox News reporter Peter Doocy tried to corner her with a question about breakthrough COVID-19 infections. “I understand that the science says that vaccines prevent death,” Doocy said from the briefing room. “But...
U.S. POLITICS
Deadline

Wolf Blitzer To Anchor Nightly Newscast For CNN+

Wolf Blitzer will anchor a nightly newscast for CNN+, the network’s upcoming subscription streaming service. Blitzer, who anchors CNN’s The Situation Room, will anchor The Newscast with Wolf Blitzer. The show will be among the live offerings when the streaming service debuts in the spring. He joins other CNN figures like Anderson Cooper, Kate Bolduan and Sara Sidner in signing on for streaming shows, along with other personalities like Chris Wallace, Audie Cornish and Kasie Hunt. CNN has been announcing new programs for the service just about every day in recent weeks, with word on Tuesday that Rex Chapman would also be...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Doocy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midterm Election#Tuning#Fox News#Fox News White House#The White House
Wyoming News

Lindsey Graham just threatened Mitch McConnell

Lindsey Graham has a message for Mitch McConnell if he wants to lead the Senate GOP after the 2022 midterms: have a working relationship with Donald Trump or get out. In the latest episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza unpacks McConnell's tumultuous relationship with Trump and why being on good terms with the former president is crucial to leading the Republican Party moving forward.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Dr Oz sparks outrage by attacking ‘petty tyrant’ Fauci in Senate campaign: ‘Go back to your reality show’

GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, more commonly known as Dr Oz, is facing backlash from the medical community after his sustained attacks on infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci in his campaign ads.Dr Oz, who was forced to end his multi-award-winning talk show The Dr Oz Show after he announced his candidacy on 30 November, recently called Dr Fauci a “petty tyrant”, as he challenged him to a debate on Covid.Appearing on Newsmax last Thursday, Dr Oz said he wanted to debate Dr Fauci on vaccine mandates and natural immunity from coronavirus infections. “He is a petty tyrant. He got...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

CNN's Paul Begala: Democrats don't have 'bad leaders,' they have 'bad followers'

CNN contributor Paul Begala went to bat for President Biden, making the case that the problem for Democrats isn't with those at the top of the party. On the subject of Biden's failing efforts to get voting bills passed in Congress, Begala was asked to react to a quote from Arndrea Waters King, daughter-in-law to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who told Politico, "What we’ve seen with President Biden is what happens when he puts his full force and power behind an issue like infrastructure. What we want to see is that same power and passion being put behind voting rights."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Jimmy Kimmel on White House’s free Covid tests: ‘Great idea, if this was a year ago’

Jimmy Kimmel lamented the egregiously low vaccination rate in the US on Tuesday evening, citing a study that found it had the second lowest rate (66%) of the 15 countries tracked. “It’s almost like people here are getting bad information from someplace, you know?” Kimmel said. “The only country below us is Russia (49%), which is kinda nice – our countries haven’t been on the same page since like Rocky fought Drago.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Lara Logan dropped by agents for comparing Dr Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele on Fox News

Former 60 Minutes correspondent Lara Logan has been dropped by her talent agency after she appeared on Fox News comparing Dr Anthony Fauci to Nazi Dr Josef Mengele. Mengele came to be known as the "Angel of Death" for the horrific experiments he performed on prisoners at the Auschwitz concentration camp and for his role selecting who would die in the gas chambers. Ms Logan told Fox News host Pete Hegseth that "people" had told her that when they see Dr Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, they see Mengele. “What you see...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Mike Lindell hires reporter fired by Newsmax for saying Covid vaccine has satanic marker

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is set to hire a reporter for his broadcast platform who was previously suspended by Newsmax for falsely suggesting that the Covid-19 vaccines have satanic markers within them.As The Daily Beast reports, Emerald Robinson previously worked as Newsmax’s White House correspondent, but was taken off the air back in November of last year, after Tweeting: “Dear Christians: The vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked. Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends.”However,  On Monday evening, the businessman turned QAnon enthusiast told The Daily...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy