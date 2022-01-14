Peter Doocy: Tuning Out The Noise

Wolf Blitzer will anchor a nightly newscast for CNN+, the network’s upcoming subscription streaming service.
Blitzer, who anchors CNN’s The Situation Room, will anchor The Newscast with Wolf Blitzer. The show will be among the live offerings when the streaming service debuts in the spring.
He joins other CNN figures like Anderson Cooper, Kate Bolduan and Sara Sidner in signing on for streaming shows, along with other personalities like Chris Wallace, Audie Cornish and Kasie Hunt. CNN has been announcing new programs for the service just about every day in recent weeks, with word on Tuesday that Rex Chapman would also be...
