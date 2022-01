According to a report on KEPRTV.com, 83 catalytic converters were stolen in Pasco last year and almost twice that in Kennewick. I've always wondered how scrap yards that purchase these converters can turn a blind eye to the fact that they are probably stolen. My entire life I have never taken a converter off of a car I owned and sold it. What would be the reason for selling a used catalytic converter? Replacing it with a new one? Do they even go bad?

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO