The Boston Bruins simply fell flat on their faces during Tuesday night’s measuring stick game against the Carolina Hurricanes. They fell down by a couple of goals early, had to pull Tuukka Rask after the first period and completely flatlined midway through the opening 20 minutes en route to a 7-1 blowout loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night at TD Garden. It was the ultimate downer of a hockey game following en emotion-packed No. 22 jersey retirement ceremony for Bruins Hall of Famer Willie O’Ree and it leaves the Bruins having been outscored 10-1 in two losses to the Hurricanes this season.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO