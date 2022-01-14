UCLA unveils study linking wakefulness to opioid withdrawal

Originally Posted On: https://californiadrugrehab.wixsite.com/californiadrugrehab/post/connection-between-ptsd-and-addiction. According to a report issued by the European Journal of Psychotraumatology, those with a PTSD diagnosis are three times more likely to experience substance abuse problems. The National Center for PTSD indicates that, at some point in their lives, up to eight out of every one hundred people might experience PTSD. PTSD and addiction disorders are common co-occurring disorders, and they have similar signs and symptoms. They each involve treatment within a dual diagnosis program in Orange County.

