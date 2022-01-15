ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants interview 2 members of Titans staff for vacant GM job

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have interviewed two members of the Tennessee Titans’ front office for their vacant general manager’s job.

Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara, the owner’s brother, spoke with Ryan Cowden and Monti Ossenfort on Friday by videoconference. Cowden is the Titans’ vice president of player personnel and Ossenfort is in his second year as Tennessee’s director of player personnel.

The Giants have now spoken with six men over the past three days about the opening created earlier this week when Dave Gettleman retired after New York went 4-13 this past season.

The Giants also have interviewed Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen, Cardinals vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson on Wednesday, and Quentin Harris, Arizona’s vice president of player personnel, and Ryan Poles, the Chiefs chief executive director of player personnel, on Thursday.

Cowden, 43, is in his 22nd year in the NFL, the past six with the Titans, the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. He oversees all areas of Tennessee’s scouting department, both college and pro.

Before coming to Tennessee, the 43-year-old Ossenfort spent 14 years with the New England Patriots, the last six as the organization’s director of college scouting.

Gettleman, 70, saw the Giants post a 19-46 record in his four years as GM. The team fired coach Joe Judge on Tuesday after he had a 10-23 mark in two seasons.

The Giants plan to interview Baltimore Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz on Saturday. The interviews will continue Monday when San Francisco 49ers’ assistant general manager Adam Peters and director of player personnel Ran Carthon are interviewed.

Buffalo News

Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen has second interview for Giants' GM job

Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen had a second interview for the GM vacancy with the New York Giants on Tuesday, the Giants confirmed. Schoen’s first interview was conducted via video conference, but this time he traveled to East Rutherford, N.J. for a tour of the team facilities and in-person meetings with co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and Vice President of Player Personnel Chris Mara and other members of the front office.
Newsday

Giants ready to start second round of GM interviews

The Giants are one step closer to finding their new general manager, but the final answer may yet take some strides — and patience — to be revealed. The last of the virtual first-round interviews took place on Monday as ownership spoke with Adam Peters, the assistant general manager of the 49ers, and Ran Carthon, the 49ers’ director of player personnel.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants complete second GM interview with Ryan Poles

The New York Giants announced on Wednesday that a second interview with Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles has been concluded. Like Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen before him, Poles met with the Giants in person this time around. Previously, he was among nine who interviewed for the vacant GM job virtually.
The Associated Press

Chiefs’ Poles has 2nd interview for Giants GM, Peters next

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Ryan Poles of the Kansas City Chiefs was interviewed for the second time by the New York Giants for their vacancy at general manager. Poles met with Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara at the team’s headquarters Wednesday. The 36-year-old also toured the team’s facility and talked with members of the front office.
