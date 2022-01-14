ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairyland

By Therese McCoy
 6 days ago

Giants and dwarfs, fairies and witches, heroes and villains, riddles and hidden treasures, and all the rest. This is the stuff of kid’s books, but does it have to be? Reading ancient fairytales makes me think they were not created for children, or if they were, only as a cruel and...

The Book Club

Welcome back to another Winter Term at Lawrence! Everywhere you look, glasses are fogged up, snow boots are donned and hands are freezing. All of these signs can only mean one thing — it is the perfect time to stay inside and get cozy with a new book! And luckily for you, I had some time to read a few books over break, so I have a few recommendations up my sleeve to help you get back into the reading groove. Were any of the books I read the ones I mentioned potentially reading in the last edition? Not in the slightest! But sometimes the book you want to read and the one you find yourself needing to read are two different things, and that is totally okay!
LAWRENCE, WI
The Independent

Review: TV star Bertinelli pens compelling 'Enough Already'

“Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today” by Valerie Bertinelli (Mariner Books)Valerie Bertinelli has been in the public eye for going on a half-century. She exploded onto the scene in 1975, delighting television audiences as the bubbly and precocious teenager Barbara Cooper in the pioneering sitcom “One Day at a Time.” In the decades since, Bertinelli has starred in other hit shows (“Hot in Cleveland” and “Touched by an Angel”), hosted an Emmy Award-winning Food Network program and written multiple best-selling books. Not to mention she was married to the late, great rocker Eddie Van Halen as...
CELEBRITIES
villanova.edu

New Exhibit: "That Fairyland of Ice": Polar Exploration in Mind and Memory

Falvey Memorial Library is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit, both in the Library’s first floor display cases and online. “That Fairyland of Ice”: Polar Exploration in Mind and Memory highlights the generous donation of a collection of books and items about the Arctic and Antarctic recently given to the Library’s Distinctive Collections by Dr. James Wheeler. “In organizing this exhibit, we really wanted to share the depth and range of this new collection,” says Laura Bang, Distinctive Collections Librarian and co-curator of the exhibit. “It was also important that we make connections with our other collections materials as well as current issues affecting the polar regions today such as global warming and climate change. These connections really enhance the relevancy of this collection.”
VILLANOVA, PA
Mountain Times

Heaps of snow! And all the fun that comes along with it

By Merisa Sherman I cannot stop looking out the window. The beauty of what is happening outside lures me in and captivates not only my mind but my entire soul. I cannot stop staring at the snow resting on the […] Read More The post Heaps of snow! And all the fun that comes along with it appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Movies, Movies, Movies

Licorice Pizza, 2022, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson — 2.5/5 Stars. Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest movie, the lighthearted, slice-of-life 1970s romance Licorice Pizza, was on track to be one of the best films of the year. Anderson’s past work has established him as a household auteur in the industry, breaking onto the scene with Boogie Nights in 1997 and since wowing critics and audience alike with modern classics like There Will Be Blood and The Master. Trailers for Licorice Pizza excited moviegoers, teasing audiences with nostalgia and youthful awkwardness, set to David Bowie’s “Life on Mars.” In the weeks leading up to the Christmas Day release date, though, contention broke out over the film’s contents. When the film began screening in select theaters in New York and Los Angeles prior to its national release date, accusations of glorifying pedophilia, regarding the age gap between the two lead characters, emerged. Many defended this age gap, claiming that the depiction of the relationship did not equate to endorsement, and deflecting other criticisms as lacking in media literacy. It would seem, though, that the defenders of the distractingly large age gap relationship at the center of the film’s story have been blinded by their biases and their love for Anderson as a director. Not only does the film actively endorse the relationship, it seems to actively combat criticisms of it, frequently acknowledging the difference in maturity levels but proceeding with confidence all the same. It’s truly a shame, as breakout stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman are electric in their roles, and the film has some truly visually beautiful and funny moments, but the story is dragged down by its dated understanding of romance and power dynamics. The complete plot is spoiled in this review.
TV Review

Feedback Submission Form: https://forms.gle/aESUd3YUQAXx2VGT7. Story Proposal Form: https://forms.gle/3YMknjEFuBBH8qVt7. For any comments or questions regarding The Lawrentian, including advertising inquiries, please send an email to lawrentian@lawrence.edu.
Goosepimples

Song of the Week: I Me Mine – Rehearsal / Mono by The Beatles (Yes, that specific version) Over the break, I had the pleasure of watching nine hours of almost-raw footage of a band writing music, goofing around and struggling through the difficulties of planning a show as a way to hold together what had begun to fall apart. Nine hours of anything is intimidating, and I knew that going into The Beatles documentary, Get Back. I won’t lie to you and say I didn’t fall asleep a few times, because I did.
Greetings and salutations: A preview of SPAMALU's Heathers: The Musical

Heathers: The Musical is a rock musical inspired by the cult classic film with the same name, following two sociopathic high school seniors who decide to take the social hierarchy of Westerberg High School into their own hands. The musical itself carries the same message and heart of the original film, adding onto its storyline and creating a wide genre of popular theatre songs as a result. I loved Heathers: The Musical long before I ever saw the original film. My Spotify playlist of my favorite musical songs consists of nearly the entire Heathers Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording. So, I was thrilled when I saw SPAMALU’s flyers stating that Heathers: The Musical was to be produced by Lawrence.
CBS LA

'Time Machine,' 'Toys In The Attic' Actress Yvette Mimieux Dies At 80

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actress Yvette Mimieux, known for her roles in “Time Machine” and “Toys in the Attic,” has died. She was 80. Mimieux died in her sleep at her Bel Air home, where she was found early Tuesday, a family spokesperson said. The actress was born in Los Angeles on Jan. 8, 1942 to a French father and a Mexican mother. She began her acting career early, appearing in eight films before the age of 21. She gained fame in the early 1960s with roles movies like “Where the Boys Are,” “Time Machine,” “A Light in the Piazza,” and “Toys in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Petoskey News Review

Keep it Simple: My obsession with 'magic' markers

I admit to feeling a bit burned out writing column after column on the pandemic and my feeble attempts at convincing people to get vaccinated and wear masks when out in public. Therefore, I am taking a break and present the following puff or fluff piece (take your choice). A couple of Christmases ago, my adult son and youngest daughter and two eldest grandchildren were sitting at the dining room table coloring and working on various art...
PETOSKEY, MI
Deadline

'Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh To Star In Scripted Supernatural Thriller Podcast 'Don't Mind: Cruxmont'

EXCLUSIVE: Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury in Netflix hit series Bridgerton, is moving into podcasting. The actor, who also starred in two seasons of Doctor Who, is to star in scripted podcast Don’t Mind: Cruxmont. The series comes from Fool & Scholar Productions, which is behind the Dungeons and Dragons podcast Dark Dice starring Jeff Goldblum. Don’t Mind: Cruxmont is a supernatural mystery thriller set in the fictional English village of Cruxmont, a sleepy town with a dark secret. Andoh, who is also producing an adaptation of Island Queen with Bridgerton director Julie Anne Robinson, voices the role of Dr. Gwen Kingston, a...
Petoskey News Review

Rachel Brougham: Wordle: The little game we (or I) badly needed

The new year brought new light. Boxes of light to be exact. The colors yellow and green to be specific. I first saw it on Twitter. Little tiles in gray, yellow and green, which looked a bit like Tetris. Players would post their tiles proudly each morning in an array of combinations, but they all ended with a full line of green across the bottom. ...
PETOSKEY, MI
IndieWire

'The Tragedy of Macbeth': Creating a Stage from Shapes, Light, and Cinema

Curated by the IndieWire Crafts team, Craft Considerations is a platform for filmmakers to talk about recent work we believe is worthy of awards consideration. In partnership with Apple Original Films and A24, for this edition we look at how composer Carter Burwell, production designer Stefan Dechant, and costume designer Mary Zophres brought director Joel Coen’s cinematic interpretation of William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” to life. While Joel Coen’s adaptation of “Macbeth” — the story of how a Scottish general (Denzel Washington) and his wife (Frances McDormand) are lured to violence and madness by a prophecy he will become King — is faithful to...
The Independent

Operation Mincemeat review: A glittering Second World War musical that is funnier than Hamilton

Posh people can get away with anything. It’s a depressing fact we’ve seen play out many times in modern-day politics – but it long predates the age of not-really-an-apology apologies. Back in the mid-20th century, Operation Mincemeat – a little-known, ethically dubious plan to help the allied forces win the Second World War – was one such example. MI6 would illegally obtain the corpse of an unknown homeless man, dress him up as a Royal Marine, and float him out to sea, where his body would be assumed to have come from a plane crash. To make the lie all...
Deadline

'Emerald City' And 'Siberia' Creator Matthew Arnold To Make Graphic Novel Debut With 'Eden'

EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Arnold, the creator and executive producer of NBC’s Emerald City and Siberia, will soon unveil his first graphic novel Eden, a sci-fi story exploring a new and controversial approach to incarceration. The graphic novel illustrated by Riccardo Burchielli (DMZ, Highway to Hell) will become available in digital form via Amazon’s cloud-based service ComiXology Originals on March 29. It’s set for publication in print by Dark Horse, the legendary company behind titles including Black Hammer, Hellboy, Sin City and The Umbrella Academy, on July 12. Eden is billed as a story told in five chapters about starting over. When a...
The Independent

Review: A generic modern fairy tale in 'The Royal Treatment'

In the new Netflix movie “ The Royal Treatment,” the chief of staff for the prince of a fictional European country accidentally calls a run-down salon in the Bronx to schedule a haircut for His Royal Highness, Prince Thomas Upon hearing who he says he works for, Izzy, the owner of said salon replies, “Yeah, and I’m the Queen of Genovia” in a thick New York accent. Genovia, of course, is the fictional country of “The Princess Diaries,” where Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews rule. But anyone inclined to watch “The Royal Treatment” already knew that. And its mention...
MOVIES

