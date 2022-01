We’ve just been given the heads up that Yamaha has joined forces with Kawasaki in their quest to build a hydrogen engine for the moto-minded masses. While hydrogen might not be the number one alternative to fossil fuel motorcycle engines, it’s got great potential for reducing our emissions worldwide. As stated by InterestingEngineering, “Hydrogen engines are said to provide a greater scope of improving energy security and reducing the carbon footprint. This is because no carbon compounds are released as byproducts when these vehicles run on hydrogen.”

