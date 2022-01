Digital mental health company Little Otter recently announced it raised $22 million in funding. These are the details. Little Otter — the first digital mental health company to provide tools and treatment for both children and their families — recently announced the close of its $22 million Series A fundraise. Launched in May 2020 by mother-daughter team Rebecca Egger and Dr. Helen Egger, Little Otter is based on the principle that the children’s mental health crisis can only be addressed by treating the whole family through scalable, precision technology available to everyone.

