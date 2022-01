The stock price of Splash Beverage Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: SBEV) increased by over 35% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Splash Beverage Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: SBEV) increased by over 35% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Splash Beverage announcing it has received authorization to sell its Pulpoloco Sangria line in 187 of Ralph’s Grocery stores. Ralph’s Grocery — a division of The Kroger Company — is a market share leader with 187 stores across Southern California.

MARKETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO