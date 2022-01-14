ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-WWE ace Rusev shows off dramatic body transformation with wrestler now called Miro starring in AEW

By Gary Stonehouse
 6 days ago

ALL ELITE WRESTLING’S Miro looks a completely different beast since his days performing as Rusev in WWE.

The Bulgarian Brute was one of 21 superstars the American billionaire released from their contracts in April 2020 due to coronavirus financial cuts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uZDGG_0dmHdDOn00
Former WWE star Rusev has undergone a major body transformation over recent years Credit: WWE
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vwEsk_0dmHdDOn00
The star recently shared a before and after shot after shedding the pounds Credit: Twitter @ToBeMiro

Rusev was among one of the high-profile names to be released alongside Kurt Angle, Zack Ryder and former tag team champions Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

Miro, real name Miroslav Barnyashev, began life in WWE on NXT before heading to the main roster with his wife Lana serving as his manager.

The powerhouse is now starring for rival promotion AEW after debuting for them in September 2020.

He went on an incredible winning streak and claimed the TNT Title after beating Darby Allin.

Unfortunately for him, that championship reign was ended Sammy Guevara in September.

Despite that setback, Miro appears to be fully enjoying himself in AEW - and he looks completely different from his time in WWE physically.

The 37-year-old previously provided fans with a glimpse into his workout routines while he was absent from the ring two years ago.

That included intense chiropractic adjustments that helped him ditch his trademark bulk in favour of a lean look.

And all of that hard work has certainly paid off as he looks completely terrifying inside the ropes these days.

Miro commented on the dramatic transformation this week after a fan shared a before and after snap of his physique on Twitter.

He replied: “Body transformation is just the side effect of hard work #flawless.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sap25_0dmHdDOn00
Miro now looks in incredible condition starring in AEW Credit: AEW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VTQfp_0dmHdDOn00
The 37-year-old won the TNT Title last year in AEW Credit: AEW

Comments / 15

Savannah Smo
6d ago

He has most definitely pumped up since he left the WWE. His skills in the ring has also changed. The best thing that has happened and a positive change is he kept go of that mouth 👄 piece Lana. She returned to her lot where the "LIZARDS 🦎 ROAM".😆 🤣 😂 😆 🤣 😂 🎯 🎯 🎯 🎯 🎯 🎯 🎯 🎯 🎯

Parade

From Wrestling Rings to Wedding Rings! Who Is Peacemaker Star John Cena's Wife, Shay Shariatzadeh?

They say the heart is a muscle, and John Cena certainly knows a thing or two about muscles. Having tied the knot last year, the WWE veteran’s heart belongs to his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh. Despite his larger-than-life fame, the couple have kept their romance largely out of the limelight, save for a couple of red carpet appearances and the occasional interview comment.
firstsportz.com

Who was Seth Rollins with before marrying Becky Lynch?

On December 4, 2020, Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, welcomed his baby girl, Roux. Since January 2019, the former Universal Champion has started dating the Irish celebrity. But who did the former shield member date before marrying Becky? Let’s have a look. Seth Rollins’ ex-fiance...
charlottenews.net

Wife of NBA icon Curry responds to open marriage rumors

The wife of NBA legend Steph Curry has called the gossip 'ridiculous'. The wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, Ayesha, has addressed rumors that the couple is in an open relationship, labeling the speculation 'disrespectful'. Claims circled on gossip blogs in recent weeks and cited an anonymous tip...
thesource.com

Naomi Osaka’s Congratulation Message to Cordae on Dropping ‘From A Birds Eye View’

Our hearts melted when we read Naomi Osaka’s Instagram post to her bae congratulating and celebrating the release of his 2nd album at midnight, on the album release date, Friday, January 14th that read: Getting closer to someone and seeing how much love and dedication they put into their craft is truly inspiring. Makes you feel like some people are born to do certain things, @cordae you’re a star and a light, quite literally brighten up every room you walk in (or maybe it’s your hair lol). Congratulations on your 2nd album, proud of you ❤️
WWE

Corporal Kirchner passes away

We are saddened to learn that Michael Penzel, better known as Corporal Kirchner and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away yesterday at the age of 64. Our sincerest thoughts are with his family, friends and those affected by his passing. After serving as a paratrooper in the...
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Reacting to Pauley Perrette's Dramatic Hair Transformation on Twitter

Pauley Perrette is looking fabulous these days with her new rainbow hair. For 15 years, NCIS fans fell in love with Pauley's character, Abby Sciuto, and her unique style, youthful spirit and, of course, brilliance. Abby’s jet-black hair, bangs, pigtails and gothic style became iconic. Although Pauley left the show in 2018, many are still used to seeing her with jet-black hair. But this fall, Pauley decided to shake things up with a rainbow look — and the results are incredible.
firstsportz.com

SURPRISE! Stephanie McMahon dated this guy before marrying Triple H!

American businesswoman and retired female professional wrestler Stephanie McMahon Levesque, famously known by Stephanie McMahon is currently working as the Chief Brand Officer in WWE. Though she has not wrestled in recent years, her presence was always prominent as an authority figure in all WWE brands. Stephanie tied the knot...
firstsportz.com

End to all rumours about Natalya and TJ’s divorce

Fans are worried that Natalya Neidhart’s marriage to former WWE superstar Tyson Kidd is in peril now that Season 7 of Total Divas has ended because TJ hasn’t been on an episode of her hit E! reality TV series in more than a couple of years. Is it true that Nattie and TJ are no longer together?
Page Six

DaBaby fan mounts rapper and humps him during performance

A fan of DaBaby had the night of her life Tuesday when the rapper invited her onstage for a racy performance in Boston. DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, shared a video on Instagram from his concert that showed an unidentified female fan humping him in front of hundreds of fans at the House of Blues.
digitalspy.com

NCIS: LA star drops out of major TV gig after testing positive for COVID-19

NCIS: LA favourite LL Cool J has been forced to pull out of a major gig this New Year's Eve after testing positive for COVID-19. The actor and rapper, who plays Sam Hanna in the NCIS spin-off series, was scheduled to perform as part of the annual TV special Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, which airs in the US on ABC.
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star David Toborowsky Reveals Weight Loss Transformation

90 Day Fiancé star David Toborowsky is seeing results as he embraces a new lifestyle in an attempt to lose weight. The TLC personality told Us Weekly that he's dropped 10 pant sizes since starting his weight loss journey, changing his eating habits and working out at the gym with help from his wife Annie Suwan.
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Has Reportedly Given Up On Pushing Former Universal Champion

You never know what might happen when you watch an episode of Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw former Universal Champion Finn Balor return to WWE programming. Balor returned to face Austin Theory in a singles match, and it was Theory who picked up the win when he pinned Balor clean in a match that only lasted six minutes. After the match Austin Theory continued to disrespect Balor by attacking him.
Deadline

Clint Arlis Dies: ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 11 Competitor Was 34

Clint Arlis, a competitor on Season 11 of ABC’s The Bachelorette in 2015, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, his sister has confirmed. He was 34. Details surrounding his death, including the cause, were not disclosed. “It is with great sadness to tell you that  my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th,” sister Taylor Lulek wrote in a Facebook post. “Please respect our family’s privacy as we try to cope with this great loss.” Arliss, a former high school wrestler from Batavia, Illinois, made it through three weeks of Season 11 before his elimination by...
stillrealtous.com

Renee Paquette Asked Former WWE Star If They Were Dating Jon Moxley

Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley have been a couple for some time now, and in recent years they’ve gone on to get married and welcome a child into the world together. But all good things come from humble beginnings, and there was once a point in time when Renee and Jon were just getting to know one another.
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Growing Tired of This Couple

There is a lull in the season as Blue Bloods remains on hiatus until the new year. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from discussing the show online. If you want to find out what fans are thinking, just go over to Reddit. Viewers bounce ideas and ask questions all the time on the message board site. The Blue Bloods subreddit has been full of some hot takes and the latest one might not be so much of a hot take after all.
