Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo sobs during speech at funeral filled with hundreds as Full House’s John Stamos holds casket

By Katy Forrester, Bryan Brunati
The US Sun
 5 days ago

BOB Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo sobbed and called her late husband her "hero" during a moving eulogy at his funeral as Full House's John Stamos and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen attended the service.

The standup-comic, 65, passed away on Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Grande Lakes, Florida, following two sold out shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xg3gq_0dmHcbda00
Bob Saget was 65 years old at the time of his death Credit: The Mega Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dc56n_0dmHcbda00
Friends and family attended the late star's funeral including the star's wife Kelly Rizzo Credit: Coleman-Rayner for The US Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hiuI5_0dmHcbda00
Full House's Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen made a rare appearance Credit: BackGrid

His cause of death is yet to be confirmed but he is believed to have died peacefully in his sleep.

Family and friends gathered to say their goodbyes to the legendary star at a moving service "full of laughs" held at Mount Sinai Memorial Parks and Mortuaries at the Tanach Chapel.

He was transported to the cemetery in a blue Chevrolet hearse.

The news comes as:

Aside from his family, dozens notable faces attended the service including comedian Mike Binder, singer John Mayer, comedian Jeffrey Ross, as well as Full House costars John Stamos, Candace Cameron, Jodie Sweetin, and Lori Loughlin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WIeL6_0dmHcbda00
Numerous guests, including John Stamos, helped carry Bob's casket Credit: Coleman-Rayner for The US Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UAASl_0dmHcbda00
Lori Loughlin also made a rare appearance Credit: The Mega Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LmfGu_0dmHcbda00
Kelly was seen embracing many of the guests at the packed funeral Credit: Coleman-Rayner for The US Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nBHIt_0dmHcbda00
Jimmy Kimmel was just one of the many guests Credit: Coleman-Rayner for The US Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SK3It_0dmHcbda00
As was comedian Marc Maron Credit: Coleman-Rayner for The US Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07LFK6_0dmHcbda00
Bob's close pal Jeff Ross also arrived Credit: Coleman-Rayner for The US Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QHzif_0dmHcbda00
Musician John Mayer, another one of Bob's close friends, was seen helping with the casket Credit: Coleman-Rayner for The US Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FeTbK_0dmHcbda00
Stars embrace as the casket is placed in a hearse Credit: Coleman-Rayner for The US Sun

Mary-Kate and Ashley, who famously played Michelle Tanner on Full House, also made a rare public appearance.

John tweeted the morning of the funeral: "Today will be the hardest day of my life.."

Judd Apatow, Marc Maron, Jimmy Kimmel, Dave Chappelle, Kathy Griffin, Chris Rock, and Seth Green were also among the high profile guests who attended the service.

Musician John Mayer helped carry the coffin which held Bob.

According to a source, Kelly gave a moving speech full of laughs as she called Bob "Batman" and described her late husband as her hero.

Bob Saget live blog for the very latest news and updates...

Kelly, 42, the host of Eat Travel Rock TV, also said she was honored to be his wife and that he was her biggest cooking critic but greatest supporter, the insider revealed.

"She also joked about how he didn't exactly know what she did for a living, she was very composed and had mourners laughing, but broke down in tears towards the end as she expressed her love for Bob," the source said.

Paul Pressler, former president of Walt Disney Attractions, also spoke at the service, according to the source, as he called the America's Funniest Home Videos host his "brother" in a funny expletive-ridden speech as he explained what Bob had taught him over the years.

Bob's daughters with ex-wife Sherri Kramer also took to the podium to deliver eulogies about their beloved father at the Jewish service, along with other close friends.

Earlier in the day on Friday, loved ones poured into the home Bob and Kelly shared in Brentwood, Los Angeles, leading up to his death.

SHOCKING DEATH

The Sheriff's Department and fire department responded to his hotel in Orlando around 4pm on January 9 after Bob was found in his room by hotel security.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and is thought to have died from a suspected heart attack.

The star's death was confirmed by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room," the office tweeted at the time.

They added: "The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

'DEVASTATED'

Bob's family would soon share a statement to Us Weekly: "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today.

“He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

Bob tied the knot with his wife Kelly in 2018, although they did not have any kids together.

The comedian shared twins Aubrey and Lara Melanie, born in 1987, and daughter Jennifer Belle, born in 1992, with his first wife, and high school sweetheart, Sherri.

Bob had been touring the country recently, coming to multiple locations in Florida. He was doing a show in Jacksonville Saturday night, staying until early Sunday morning.

“Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening,” tweeted Bob around 3 in the morning on Sunday.

'IN GREAT SPIRITS'

Sources previously exclusively told The Sun: "Bob was in great spirits the days before, performing sold out comedy shows in Florida.

"You can see from his Instagram posts following the show what a blast he had on stage and how excited he was to be back on the comedy tour circuit."

The insider then spoke about how Kelly is "so appreciative and touched by all of the support, media tributes, fan response, and messages from close friends and family."

The source added: "She is still numb, as this has happened less than 24 hours ago, so she needs time to process this, and will speak out when she has had some time to properly grieve.

"It is truly devastating."

Bob reportedly made his final phone call to Kelly before "dying in his sleep without suffering."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s2fEo_0dmHcbda00
Bob and Kelly tied the knot in 2018 Credit: Instagram / @eattravelrock
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NXWt5_0dmHcbda00
He shared three kids with his first wife Sherri Kramer Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PUqWr_0dmHcbda00
Bob was best known for his role as Danny Tanner on the famous sitcom Full House Credit: Getty

Comments / 19

Patricia Schultz
3d ago

Deepest condolences to his wife and children. He was very lucky and deserving, to have so many who loved him. Peace be with them all.

Reply
5
Terissa Lynn Vaughn Watkins
3d ago

🙏❤🙏Beautiful wonderful Guardian Angel up in HEAVEN watching over his family and friends Until we see each other again love you Rest in HEAVEN 🙏❤🙏

Reply
2
IN THIS ARTICLE
