Wordle: What’s up with this game and why do people A-D-O-R-E it?

By Michele Blood
foxwilmington.com
 5 days ago

There are a number of reasons right now that Wordle, a daily word puzzle, is a viral sensation that’s attracting fans from all over. It’s simple, it’s fun — and it’s gloriously addictive, according to the most ardent players. But that’s not all. It’s...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

Time Out Global

What the hell is Wordle – and how do you play it?

They’ve been popping up on your Twitter feed for weeks. Little grids of yellow, green and grey squares, presented on timelines without any explanation whatsoever by celebs and normies alike. What on earth does it all mean?. The game is Wordle, and the aim is to try and guess...
TECHNOLOGY
Boston Globe

What is Wordle and why is everyone on Twitter playing it?

If you’re on Twitter, you might have noticed that all of the sudden, everyone is tweeting cryptic emojis — green, gray, and yellow squares. It almost feels like you missed a day at school, came back, and the whole class had learned a new game. Wordle is an...
INTERNET
Washington Post

Opinion:Why Wordle is the perfect game for the moment

This is a very good word. It evokes love, romance and warmth — all manner of touchy-feely stuff. More importantly, it contains two vowels and three common consonants, attributes that promise an auspicious start to sussing out the elusive combination of letters the puzzling powers that be have selected for the day.
TECHNOLOGY
r-bloggers.com

Playing Wordle in R

[This article was first published on R – Statistical Odds & Ends, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't. The game...
COMPUTERS
Slate

Wordle’s Creator Thinks He Knows Why the Game Has Gone So Viral

Josh Wardle is the inventor of a free online word game you just might be familiar with. (If you change one letter in his last name, you’ll get the name of the game.) Back in October, the Brooklyn-based software engineer released Wordle to the world with a simple, elegant interface for guessing a five-letter word every day. And in December, the game went viral when he added a way to share results in the form of little colored blocks, which you may have seen all over your social media feeds. It’s the Little Word Game That Could, with millions of people now playing it around the world. On this week’s episode of Spectacular Vernacular, the Slate podcast that explores and plays with language, hosts Nicole Holliday and Ben Zimmer asked Wardle why he thinks the game suddenly took off, what changes he might have in store, and whether he’s seen the backlash from his fellow Brits. This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
INTERNET
WNEP-TV 16

Oh my Wordle! What is it and why is it so popular?

ST PAUL, Minn. — Wordle wins the internet so far in 2022. The browser-based word game, introduced last fall by a New York City software engineer who originally created the puzzle for his partner, has gained millions of devoted followers in recent months as Omicron rages across the globe.
INTERNET
Digital Trends

Don’t be a Wordle Scrooge: Learn to love Twitter’s new favorite game

Even if you haven’t played it, you probably know what Wordle is at this point. The simple word game has gotten some high-profile attention from publications like the New York Times. But beyond that, the game itself is its own marketing campaign. Has your Twitter feed been inexplicably filled with colored boxes over the last few weeks? That’s Wordle.
VIDEO GAMES
First Coast News

What is Wordle? A look at the increasingly popular online game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Maybe you’ve noticed all these mysterious color-coded boxes popping up on social media: odd numbers, strange results. It's all a part of a new game people are playing and sharing with each other on social media outlets like Twitter. It’s called Wordle, an online only...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Thrillist

What Is Wordle & Why Is It All Over Social Media?

It's almost as though Wordle exists to make you curious. Before you know what's happening, you've gone from Jerry Seinfeld-ing Google with a "what's the deal with Wordle" search to dropping "adieu" and "radio" into little gray boxes. (You have to get some vowels into that first word!) It's hard...
INTERNET
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard in biggest takeover ever and major shakeup for gaming

Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard in the biggest ever takeover and a major shakeup for the gaming industry.The Xbox maker will pay $68.7bn in cash for the game designer, in a move partly aimed at the future of gaming and the metaverse.The purchase is just the latest – and by far the biggest – game designer to be purchased by Microsoft as it looks to expand its control of games and consoles. It will turn Microsoft into the third-largest gaming company by revenue, it said, behind Tencent and Sony, and it now has 30 internal game development studios.For gamers, it will...
BUSINESS
SPY

How To Watch Super Bowl LVI Without Cable in 2022 (Yes, You Can Watch It For Free)

The biggest day in American sports is almost here. Yup, we’re talking about the Super Bowl, aka the biggest sporting day of the year. The Super Bowl is so popular that even if you aren’t a football fan, you’re probably settling in for a day of pigskin, potato skins, and frothy beverages all the same. However, since so many people have abandoned cable TV, you’ll want to make sure you know how to watch the Super Bowl online in 2022, whether you use a cable TV alternative or a streaming service. This year, whether you’re attending a little Super Bowl soiree,...
NFL
Variety

Electronic Arts COO Laura Miele on Gaming’s Big Moment: ‘We Have Significant Runway Ahead of Us’

Laura Miele knows that video gaming is having a big moment. The industry veteran, who was named chief operating officer of gaming giant Electronic Arts in September, also knows that well-heeled competitors are ready to barrel into the sector that is becoming ever-more intertwined with Hollywood’s core businesses. On the latest episode of Variety podcast “Strictly Business,” Miele says EA is fortified for heightened competition from streaming platforms by its 40-year history of creating game franchises ranging from “The Sims” to “Madden NFL” to its partnership with Lucasfilm on “Star Wars” titles. (And this conversation was held before Microsoft unveiled its blockbuster...
VIDEO GAMES

