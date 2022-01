Please take notice that the following public hearing will be held by the Joint Village/Town of Clayton Zoning Board of Appeals on January 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM or soon after in the Town Offices, 405 Riverside Drive, as required by the Zoning Ordinance to hear all persons concerned with the Boards consideration in granting an area variance to Justin Wagoner on their property located 35100 Clayton Center Road, Clayton in the Agricultural and Rural Residential district, Tax Map # 42.00-1-15.331. The petitioner is requesting a 2 lot Sub-division to create 1 lot that have smaller frontage than zoning ordinance allows. Such addition will require area variance from Article XV, Schedule D #5 of the zoning ordinance.

CLAYTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO