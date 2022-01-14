ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal ready to sign Arthur on loan transfer until end of season after reaching breakthrough with Juventus

By Daniel Cutts
 6 days ago

ARSENAL are ready to sign Arthur on loan for the rest of the season to ease their midfield crisis.

The Gunners are looking to help fill the position with a number of injuries, Covid problems and Thomas Partey at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Arthur looks set to arrive at the Emirates in the January window Credit: Getty

Mikel Arteta is a big fan of the 25-year-old, and has been keeping tabs on him over the last few seasons.

SunSport understands Juventus are happy for the Brazilian to leave, but want to sign a replacement first.

He is ready to fly in next week and sign until the summer if the move is given the go ahead.

There has already been talks over the loan between the two clubs and the ex-Barcelona star's agent.

Arteta will be without Granit Xhaka for the next three games after his reckless red card at Liverpool on Thursday night.

That leaves them with just Albert Sambi Lokonga and youngster Charlie Patino as their only two central midfielders.

This comes ahead of a crunch North London derby on Sunday against bitter rivals Tottenham.

Arthur is looking to get more first-team action ahead of the World Cup in Qatar with Brazil next summer.

He joined the Old Lady in 2020 as part of a £66m deal which included Miralem Pjanic going the other way.

The Italian giants are also expected to lose Aaron Ramsey this month, which could leave them short in midfield.

Arsenal press on with Arthur loan transfer despite Partey's early return from Afcon after Arteta ships out four players

ARSENAL are pressing ahead with an attempted loan deal for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo - in spite of Thomas Partey’s early return from the Africa Cup of Nations. Manager Mikel Arteta wants to boost his depleted squad after loaning out Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Pablo Mari and Folarin Balogun this month while also cancelling the contract of Sead Kolasinac.
Juventus and Arsenal cannot reach an agreement over loan deal

Arthur Melo could still leave Juventus for Arsenal this month, but the transfer is proving to be more complicated than we would have expected. The midfielder is struggling to recapture his best form in Turin and wants to join the Premier League club. Juve will do a deal, but their...
Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder’s only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
Anthony Martial's Manchester United issue now 'resolved', Ralf Rangnick claims

Ralf Rangnick considers the issue with Anthony Martial “resolved” following talks with a player he claimed refused to be involved in Manchester United’s trip to Aston VillaUnited had two goalkeepers among their eight substitutes – one short of the number allowed – for Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Villa Park where the France international was conspicuous by his absence.Martial has made no secret of his desire to leave United this month but Rangnick’s claim that the forward “didn’t want to be in the squad” in Birmingham still shocked onlookers.The 26-year-old took to Instagram later that night to say he “will...
Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward 'could be available' for Brentford trip

Arsenal vs Liverpool result: Player ratings as Reds win to head to Carabao Cup final

Liverpool are through to the Carabao Cup final after beating Arsenal 2-0 on the night and on aggregate.They will face Chelsea at Wembley, after a dominant showing in the semi-final second leg which saw the Gunners end with 10 men after a late Thomas Partey red card.Diogo Jota raced infield to strike home the game’s first goal from the edge of the box midway through the first half, and the Portuguese forward was the star of the show, lobbing in a second to send the Reds clear.Partey had been on the pitch fewer than 20 minutes when he picked up...
Arsenal v Liverpool EFL Cup semi-final Build-up & Predicted Score

Arsenal are set to play host to Liverpool at the Emirates this evening with a place in the EFL Cup final on the line. The Gunners earned a strong position going into this game in extremely tough circumstances last week. Whilst missing a number of players for various reasons, and with Granit Xhaka getting himself sent off inside the opening 30 minutes, we managed to fight until the bitter end to earn a 0-0 draw.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Ralf Rangnick stands by decision to replace Manchester United striker at Brentford

Ralf Rangnick stood by his decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo despite the striker’s angry reaction during Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Brentford.Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford boosted Manchester United’s top-four ambitions.But the spotlight was once again on Ronaldo, who was far from impressed when his number came up with 20 minutes left.The striker trudged off slowly before hurling his coat to the floor as he sat down muttering “why?”.However, United interim boss Rangnick said: “He was asking ‘why me’?. But I told him I take the decisions in the interest of the team.“We were 2-0 up...
Manchester United knock out Arsenal as Chelsea also reach Continental Cup semi-finals

Four of the FA WSL’s top five teams will contest the semi-finals of the Continental Cup with Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea all progressing.League leaders Arsenal were knocked out by third-placed Manchester United courtesy of Alessia Russo’s 85th-minute header.The impressive victory continued United’s fine form, meaning they have now won five games in a row in all competitions without conceding.Pernille Harder scored a hat-trick as Chelsea cruised to a 4-2 win over West Ham.The Denmark international opened the scoring for the visitors after 25 minutes only for Katerina Svitkova to equalise before half-time.However, three goals in nine second-half...
