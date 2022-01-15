Magic vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Orlando Magic (8-35) play against the Charlotte Hornets (20-20) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 14, 2022
Orlando Magic 116, Charlotte Hornets 109 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Top Rookies on Fri
Jonathan Kuminga, 25 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl, 3 blk
Franz Wagner, 19 pts, 6 reb, 7 ast, 1 stl, 2 blk
Omer Yurtseven, 17 pts, 11 reb, 4 ast
Cade Cunningham, 18 pts, 7 reb, 5 ast, 1 stl
Evan Mobley, 17 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk – 12:25 AM
Jalen Suggs returns as Wagner brothers help Magic end losing streak in win at Charlotte orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 11:29 PM
There’s hope within the Mavericks organization that Kristaps Porzingis can clear health and safety protocols as soon as tomorrow, but it’s extremely unrealistic to think he could play against Orlando tomorrow, and or probably even Monday against OKC. Hasn’t practiced in 2 weeks. – 11:20 PM
Every day I think at least once how the Warriors passed on LaMelo Ball for a guy who supposedly filled a more immediate need that possibly won’t be anywhere near a postseason rotation – 11:06 PM
“Disappointing loss. I thought [Orlando] played harder. They were the more aggressive team… they acted like we did the last couple games. Credit to them. We have a ways to go… Tough loss, but we move on though.” – James Borrego
#AllFly | @HusqvarnaUSA – 10:50 PM
Joel Embiid, on their improved defensive execution tonight: “Charlotte, they move the ball extremely well and they have shooters all over the place, and they made a bunch of jump shots. Boston is more of an iso heavy team, so it becomes easier to load up and try to stop them.” – 10:36 PM
I went back and watched what I missed of Magic-Hornets:
-Crazy game from the Wagner bros. Both were great.
-Suggs looked terrific in his first game back. Looked more confident and saw the floor well. Wonder if the time off did him some good as far as learning the NBA game? – 10:23 PM
LaMelo said he doesn’t think the #Hornets had the right mental approach against Orlando.
“We should take everybody the same,” he said. – 10:16 PM
Franz Wagner tonight:
19 PTS
7 AST
6 REB
8-11 FG
+24 +/-
Wranz Wagner 🪄
@SASsoftware x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/we3iDiqYPN – 10:07 PM
Franz Wagner was a +24 in a game the Magic only won by 7? Is that right? – 10:00 PM
Moe Wagner tonight:
26 PTS*
11-17 FG
4-8 3P
+11 +/-
28 MIN off the bench
*26 points was a season high 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zzLrmZG3wK – 9:48 PM
FINAL BOX: Orlando 116, Charlotte 109 pic.twitter.com/bEJavqgzbv – 9:43 PM
LaMelo: 23 PTS, 8 AST
Miles: 20 PTS, 3 REB
Terry: 19 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST
Gordon: 18 PTS, 3 AST
Mason: 10 PTS, 10 REB
#AllFly | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/UcEWvJ2vgX – 9:37 PM
welcome back @Jalen Suggs pic.twitter.com/cQ9PVLuHFU – 9:33 PM
Both Orlando and Detroit pick up very rare wins tonight. Lottery Race standings:
1. Orlando 8-35
2. Detroit 10-31
3. Houston 12-31
4. OKC 14-27
5. Indiana 15-28 – 9:33 PM
Tonight’s @HusqvarnaUSA Player of the Game is @LaMelo Ball.
#NBAAllStar | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/DtdDQ86LUb – 9:32 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Moe Wagner season high 26p on 11/17 FG, 4/8 3s
Franz Wagner 19p,7a,5r,2b,1s on 8/11 FG, +24 in 37 min
Jalen Suggs 12p,7a,6r,6to on 5/8 FG in first game back since thumb injury
Magic beat Hornets 116-109 – 9:31 PM
dubs 🤝 @PapaJohnsORL
Papa John’s for breakfast ‼️ pic.twitter.com/mUqJX8p8cN – 9:29 PM
The Magic beat the Hornets and all the highlights are from Charlotte.
I mean that Melo-Bridges play was awesome, but give the Magic some love for winning and breaking their losing streak. – 9:27 PM
Only looking ahead. See you in NYC.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/aDFQJSTmDi – 9:26 PM
you just lost to THE WAGNER BROS pic.twitter.com/QN0OBPEtNp – 9:25 PM
Final: Magic 116, #Hornets 106
LaMelo 23 pts, 8 ast, 4 rebs
Miles Bridges 20 pts, 3 rebs
Terry Rozier 19 pts, 8 rebs, 7 ast
Gordon Hayward 18 pts, 3 rebs
Up next: at New York on Monday – 9:25 PM
#Hornets really missed Kelly Oubre’s spark off the bench tonight. They got by without him in wins over Milwaukee and Philadelphia, but not tonight. – 9:24 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Franz Wagner is a game-high +30 in 35 min
His brother Moe is on fire with a season-high 26 points on 11/16 FG, 4/7 3s
Helluva night for the Wagner family – 9:20 PM
LIKE WE SAID, IN HIS BAG pic.twitter.com/7FLkQCPqk4 – 9:18 PM
that Franz footwork 🤧
📺: https://t.co/dx9SZ5USDy pic.twitter.com/6iYFlL1xiL – 9:17 PM
Clutch play by Terrence Ross to call the use-it-or-lose-it timeout while tiptoeing along the baseline there – 9:15 PM
These games happen, it’s not a crisis meeting so don’t overreact. A little “grounding” for the guys in case any of them were getting carried away. After all, it is the Hornets, you should be used to this by now! – 9:15 PM
#Hornets down 109-99 with 3:02 left. Some fans heading for the exits. Orlando has them all out of sorts in the fourth quarter. – 9:14 PM
the Hornets really need some sort of interior presence. Plumlee is active and energetic but not a rim protector. I wonder if they could be in play for Turner. – 9:14 PM
“What a clever move by Franz Wagner!” – David Steele. That’s a great word for Franz. – 9:12 PM
lmao at Jalen Suggs doing the Dwyane Wade airplane thing after hitting ahead to R.J. Hampton pic.twitter.com/dsm9QV2lSM – 9:03 PM
The @Orlando Magic are on a 13-0 run.
Orlando 103, Charlotte 93 with 6:56 left in 4th. – 9:03 PM
Lid is on the basket for the #Hornets and at the most inappropriate time. They can’t buy a bucket and their defense is letting them down. Magic are up 103-93 and James Borrego calls a timeout. Gut check time with 6:56 left in the fourth. – 9:02 PM
Credit the Magic, they’re playing really hard tonight, a little harder than the Hornets fight now IMO – 9:02 PM
11-0 run 🔥 – 9:01 PM
Jalen Suggs recovers his own fumble and finds Franz for a dunk. A minute ago he got a contested offensive rebound in traffic. pic.twitter.com/H552ABVMFO – 8:59 PM
📂 things you love to see
└📂 rook to rook 🤩
📺: https://t.co/dx9SZ5USDy pic.twitter.com/R0BUtR46KM – 8:58 PM
End of 3Q: Hornets 91, Magic 88.
Magic have five players who’ve scored in double figures. – 8:52 PM
END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: Charlotte 91, Orlando 88 pic.twitter.com/dzpLV6IgjI – 8:51 PM
We spy @BumpNrunGilm0re! 👋👋👋
#AllFly | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/qNn2Af9Z9Q – 8:50 PM
12 mins of hoopin left.
@AthleticBrewing | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/t2vZu2Fre0 – 8:50 PM
End of 3rd Q: #Hornets 91, Magic 88 – 8:48 PM
AMAZING THINGS YOU SEE AT THE HIVE! 🤯🤯🤯
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/tnxDJ4OtCn – 8:45 PM
cap people: can the Magic afford to make an offer to Miles Bridges in free agency – 8:40 PM
hypothesis: one reason the Magic are able to stay connected and make comebacks is how together they are as a group. They do seem to play with/for each other, which they did not necessarily do last year. – 8:37 PM
The @Orlando Magic are on a 13-2 run.
Magic 79, Hornets 76 with 6:56 left in the 3rd. – 8:34 PM
the Magic should be able to get a first for Gary Harris – 8:34 PM
Rough sequence for LaMelo Ball: gets hit below the belt by Cole Anthony, gets called for traveling trying to gather himself. pic.twitter.com/QhQ26uarO2 – 8:31 PM
LaMelo got hit in the, uh, midsection below the belt and there was no call, leading to a travel when he couldn’t, uh, walk it off. He was not pleased. Think he stopped because he anticipated a whistle being blown. – 8:31 PM
ICYMI the Hive is very alive tonight
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/njurPBBaR3 – 8:28 PM
Mason Plumlee is out here spinning on dudes dribbling the ball up the court. Crowd is “oohing” with every move. – 8:27 PM
I’m sorry… WHAT?! 😱😱😱
@Miles Bridges | #NBAAllStar | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/xkycGAwXyI – 8:27 PM
LAMELO TO BRIDGES 😳😳😳
(📼 @NBA)
pic.twitter.com/fP7BAyqr1q – 8:27 PM
LaMelo just made a mockery of the Magic back-to-back plays pic.twitter.com/Egf1maG1xD – 8:24 PM
it’s the twirl after for us
📺: https://t.co/dx9SZ5USDy pic.twitter.com/vIDEl491hr – 8:23 PM
LaMelo Ball through-the-legs oop pic.twitter.com/EKSF98URDr – 8:22 PM
LaMelo with the circus between-the-legs pass to Miles Bridges for an alley-oop. He’s fired up. #Hornets lead 70-65 and Orlando calls a timeout. – 8:22 PM
LaMelo’s putting on a show here in Charlotte. – 8:22 PM
Franz Wagner in the first half:
11 PTS
4 AST
2 BLK
4-5 FG
+10 +/-
@SASsoftware x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/WvWOybcWHO – 8:14 PM
Jalen Suggs in the first half:
8 PTS
4 AST
3 REB
3-4 FG
11 MIN off the bench
welcome back rook 🪄 pic.twitter.com/1LIEu5vihQ – 8:09 PM
chasing two at the break pic.twitter.com/GVHDnc6GGd – 8:06 PM
Halftime: Hornets 63, Magic 61.
Franz: 11 points, 4 assists, 2 blocks
Suggs: 8 points, 4 assists
Moe: 9 points
If you like offensive basketball, this is your kind of game. Both teams are shooting over 52%. – 8:05 PM
HALFTIME BOX: Charlotte 63, Orlando 61 pic.twitter.com/mRg4pa50QH – 8:04 PM
Grab some snacks & come right back. 2nd half coming 🔜
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/kOYl7WKI9g – 8:04 PM
Halftime: Hornets 63, Magic 61
Franz Wagner – 11 pts, 4 asts
Moe Wagner – 9 pts
Jalen Suggs – 8 pts, 3 rebs, 4 asts
Gary Harris & T-Ross each with 8 pts
Magic shoot 54.5% FG | 37.5% 3PT
Hornets shoot 52.1% FG | 31.8% 3PT – 8:04 PM
Average first half for Charlotte. This Orlando team are extremely dislikable yet I also kind of sneaky like their disrespectful attitude at the same time – 8:04 PM
Halftime: #Hornets 63, Magic 61
Terry Rozier 16 pts, 4 ast, 3 rebs
LaMelo 11 pts, 5 ast, 3 rebs
Gordon Hayward 10 pts, 3 rebs, 2 ast – 8:02 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Great to see Jalen Suggs healthy and back in action – 7:56 PM
the Wagner Bros in the bag tonight
ask the league pass bot to see it live pic.twitter.com/EKfozv9B7b – 7:52 PM
T3️⃣RRY 👌
@Terry Rozier | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/4uuk3Oadh2 – 7:52 PM
Blazers’ CJ McCollum expected to return to lineup Monday against Magic: Sources theathletic.com/news/blazers-c… – 7:51 PM
Franz Wagnah
📺: https://t.co/dx9SZ5USDy pic.twitter.com/hwTbJzZsuM – 7:46 PM
Franz Wagner cheering after that early block on Miles Bridges is something he might regret. – 7:45 PM
hit ’em with the 🔄 @Moritz Wagner 😤
📺: https://t.co/dx9SZ5USDy pic.twitter.com/9C4KSG472s – 7:43 PM
💥 PLUMLEE 💥
@Drpepper | @Mason Plumlee pic.twitter.com/aJlsQGINFa – 7:42 PM
If you like offense, that was the first quarter for you.
Hornets 36, Magic 35
Orlando shoots 58.3% from the floor. Charlotte shoots 59.1% from the field. – 7:39 PM
End of 1Q: Hornets 36, Magic 35.
Pace is definitely in Charlotte’s favor.
Harris: 8 points, 2 assists
Franz: 7 points, 2 assists
Suggs: 5 points.
Magic shooting 58.3% (14-24). – 7:36 PM
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Charlotte 36, Orlando 35 pic.twitter.com/iECdw7HmeH – 7:36 PM
One down. ✔️
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/O4PQ9UBiDE – 7:36 PM
End of first Q: #Hornets 36, Magic 35 – 7:35 PM
Where was Jalen Suggs going that last possession!? – 7:34 PM
welcome back @Jalen Suggs 🤝
📺: https://t.co/dx9SZ5USDy pic.twitter.com/YtSXSEhNvx – 7:34 PM
Spin Cycle 🌪
@LaMelo Ball | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/J0FJ9B8ubc – 7:33 PM
Dante Marchitelli reporting that Franz Wagner likes the German Hammer and Berlin Wall nicknames. Merch idea, @OPPMagicBlog? – 7:32 PM
it’s early, but when Mason Plumlee, of all people, gets a pick-six dunk on you… might not be your night – 7:29 PM
Mason Plumlee with the hustle. Got in the passing lane for a steal and fastbreak dunk. #Hornets lead 28-23. Orlando calls timeout. – 7:29 PM
I can’t tell what he’s saying, but I don’t think Terrence Ross is pleased with that foul call. – 7:27 PM
Jalen Suggs in for the Magic. Great to see him back. – 7:26 PM
First player off the bench tonight: Cody Martin. – 7:25 PM
Mason Plumlee, the king of the reverse dunk. Just caught another on an alley from LaMelo. – 7:24 PM
LaMelo is wiping his shoes on defense and then just decides “Sure, I’ll go steal it now” and takes it right from Ross – 7:24 PM
Hand Down, Man Down 👌
@LaMelo Ball | #NBAAllStar | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/FYwJ920dL2 – 7:24 PM
Jalen Suggs is checking in for Cole Anthony. – 7:24 PM
Franz Wagner affects the game in DJ many ways, really like his game and pretty happy I picked him up early in fantasy!
Great start for LaMelo, poor start for everyone else – 7:21 PM
the give AND the go
📺: https://t.co/dx9SZ5USDy pic.twitter.com/7wUjyG6PQy – 7:19 PM
Magic take 13-6 lead after Gary Harris’ second 3-pointer.
Harris has 6 points. Magic shooting 50% from the field and on 3s. – 7:16 PM
the fastbreak oop from Franz to Cole
that’s 🅿️ – 7:16 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,172 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
HEY YOU, IT’S GAME TIME!
📍 – BUZZ CITY
🆚 – @Orlando Magic
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @wfnz 610 AM/102.5 FM
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/NOVLHxhOjh – 6:55 PM
🖐️
https://t.co/ogyvkEMqyP | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/qumRdmORkT – 6:50 PM
⚠️ rooks at work ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/VaOr8whPtZ – 6:27 PM
Gary Harris and Terrence Ross getting shots up pregame. Tipoff at Hornets in about 1 hour. pic.twitter.com/WGbspzY3ic – 6:16 PM
Join @Mike Trudell and @Michael Cooper for an exclusive sit down, and get to know the @Laker Girls before the #LakeShow takes on the Magic.
Join The Lakers Official Facebook Group, Presented by @socios. – 6:11 PM
After suffering a collapsed lung in December, Blazers G CJ McCollum is expected to make his return against the Magic Monday, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/Iu7w6wRBS8 – 6:02 PM
Kai Jones has cleared health and safety protocols and is available for tonight’s game against Orlando. – 5:51 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets center Kai Jones has cleared the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols and is available for tonight’s game #AllFly – 5:51 PM
Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum is expected to return to lineup on Monday vs. the Magic in Orlando, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. McCollum fully recovered from a collapsed lung that he suffered on Dec. 4 against Boston. – 5:46 PM
INJURY REPORT vs ORL
Kai Jones (Health & Safety Protocols) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (Health & Safety Protocols) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/gIHgYRNzsO – 5:46 PM
Jamahl Mosley said there is no minutes count tonight on Jalen Suggs. The team will monitor him and his workload throughout the evening after missing the last 20 games. – 5:41 PM
Jamahl Mosley said Mo Bamba (sprained right toe) will now play tonight vs. the Hornets. The Magic will start Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke and Robin Lopez. – 5:40 PM
Jalen Suggs is officially available for the Orlando Magic tonight. He’ll come off the bench. First game for Suggs since November 29. – 5:33 PM
The @Orlando Magic will start Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke and Robin Lopez against the @Charlotte Hornets.
Jalen Suggs is available and will come off the bench.
Mo Bamba (right toe) and Wendell Carter Jr. (left hamstring) are out. – 5:31 PM
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 43 at CHARLOTTE
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣F: @chuma_okeke
3️⃣3️⃣C: @Robin Lopez
1️⃣4️⃣G: @Gary Harris
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 5:31 PM
🚨 @Orlando Magic INJURY UPDATE:
Mo Bamba (sprained right toe) will not play tonight at Charlotte.
Tap in for pregame availability with JB! 🎙 #ORLvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:18 PM
elite thread matchup 🔥
#NBA75 x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/NRpf8G4XBi – 4:42 PM
When he’s hot, he’s hot 🔥
RT & VOTE for @LaMelo Ball!
#NBAAllStar | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/IseSpqOGU4 – 3:59 PM
“𝐀 𝐥𝐨𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭. 𝐈’𝐯𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐱𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞.”
@Jalen Suggs on his return ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qGwTnba0fB – 3:15 PM
ICYMI
The Knicks already made one trade, landing Cam Reddish from the Hawks.
Here’s a potential Knicks-Rockets deal that could give them an upgrade at center and add depth to the backcourt.
Plus 2 Ben Simmons deals and a Hornets-Pacers potential swap
https://t.co/PNQ4IOxa6R pic.twitter.com/MIL5BX37hi – 2:04 PM
Let’s take a trip down memory lane when Scott Burrell participated in the 1995 NBA 3-Point Shootout👌.
Comment and tag a Charlotte player you want to see in this year’s contest!
#NBAAllStar | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/rOiu94ppow – 1:17 PM
Other notes from shootaround:
— Jalen Suggs won’t start and will be on a minutes restriction
— Mo Bamba wasn’t wearing the boot on his right foot and is a game-time decision
— Jonathan Isaac was in street clothes during the portion of shootaround open to the media – 1:10 PM
Philadelphia’s head coach speaks highly of the Hornets star. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/01/13/doc… – 1:00 PM
Comments / 0