Magic vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (8-35) play against the Charlotte Hornets (20-20) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 14, 2022

Orlando Magic 116, Charlotte Hornets 109 (Final)

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Top Rookies on Fri

Jonathan Kuminga, 25 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl, 3 blk

Franz Wagner, 19 pts, 6 reb, 7 ast, 1 stl, 2 blk

Omer Yurtseven, 17 pts, 11 reb, 4 ast

Cade Cunningham, 18 pts, 7 reb, 5 ast, 1 stl

Evan Mobley, 17 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk – 12:25 AM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Jalen Suggs returns as Wagner brothers help Magic end losing streak in win at Charlotte orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 11:29 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

"Disappointing loss. I thought [Orlando] played harder. They were the more aggressive team… they acted like we did the last couple games. Credit to them. We have a ways to go… Tough loss, but we move on though." – James Borrego

#AllFly | @HusqvarnaUSA – 10:50 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Joel Embiid, on their improved defensive execution tonight: “Charlotte, they move the ball extremely well and they have shooters all over the place, and they made a bunch of jump shots. Boston is more of an iso heavy team, so it becomes easier to load up and try to stop them.” – 10:36 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I went back and watched what I missed of Magic-Hornets:

-Crazy game from the Wagner bros. Both were great.

-Suggs looked terrific in his first game back. Looked more confident and saw the floor well. Wonder if the time off did him some good as far as learning the NBA game? – 10:23 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

LaMelo said he doesn’t think the #Hornets had the right mental approach against Orlando.

“We should take everybody the same,” he said. – 10:16 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Franz Wagner tonight:

19 PTS

7 AST

6 REB

8-11 FG

+24 +/-

Wranz Wagner 🪄

@SASsoftware x #MagicTogether

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Franz Wagner was a +24 in a game the Magic only won by 7? Is that right? – 10:00 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Moe Wagner tonight:

26 PTS*

11-17 FG

4-8 3P

+11 +/-

28 MIN off the bench

*26 points was a season high 🔥

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

FINAL BOX: Orlando 116, Charlotte 109 pic.twitter.com/bEJavqgzbv – 9:43 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

LaMelo: 23 PTS, 8 AST

Miles: 20 PTS, 3 REB

Terry: 19 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST

Gordon: 18 PTS, 3 AST

Mason: 10 PTS, 10 REB

#AllFly | @drpepper

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

welcome back @Jalen Suggs pic.twitter.com/cQ9PVLuHFU – 9:33 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Both Orlando and Detroit pick up very rare wins tonight. Lottery Race standings:

1. Orlando 8-35

2. Detroit 10-31

3. Houston 12-31

4. OKC 14-27

5. Indiana 15-28 – 9:33 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Tonight’s @HusqvarnaUSA Player of the Game is @LaMelo Ball.

#NBAAllStar | #AllFly

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Moe Wagner season high 26p on 11/17 FG, 4/8 3s

Franz Wagner 19p,7a,5r,2b,1s on 8/11 FG, +24 in 37 min

Jalen Suggs 12p,7a,6r,6to on 5/8 FG in first game back since thumb injury

Magic beat Hornets 116-109 – 9:31 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

dubs 🤝 @PapaJohnsORL

Papa John’s for breakfast ‼️ pic.twitter.com/mUqJX8p8cN – 9:29 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The Magic beat the Hornets and all the highlights are from Charlotte.

I mean that Melo-Bridges play was awesome, but give the Magic some love for winning and breaking their losing streak. – 9:27 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Only looking ahead. See you in NYC.

#AllFly

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/aDFQJSTmDi – 9:26 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

you just lost to THE WAGNER BROS pic.twitter.com/QN0OBPEtNp – 9:25 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Final: Magic 116, #Hornets 106

LaMelo 23 pts, 8 ast, 4 rebs

Miles Bridges 20 pts, 3 rebs

Terry Rozier 19 pts, 8 rebs, 7 ast

Gordon Hayward 18 pts, 3 rebs

Up next: at New York on Monday – 9:25 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets really missed Kelly Oubre’s spark off the bench tonight. They got by without him in wins over Milwaukee and Philadelphia, but not tonight. – 9:24 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Franz Wagner is a game-high +30 in 35 min

His brother Moe is on fire with a season-high 26 points on 11/16 FG, 4/7 3s

Helluva night for the Wagner family – 9:20 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

LIKE WE SAID, IN HIS BAG pic.twitter.com/7FLkQCPqk4 – 9:18 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

that Franz footwork 🤧

that Franz footwork 🤧

📺: https://t.co/dx9SZ5USDy

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Clutch play by Terrence Ross to call the use-it-or-lose-it timeout while tiptoeing along the baseline there – 9:15 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

These games happen, it’s not a crisis meeting so don’t overreact. A little “grounding” for the guys in case any of them were getting carried away. After all, it is the Hornets, you should be used to this by now! – 9:15 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets down 109-99 with 3:02 left. Some fans heading for the exits. Orlando has them all out of sorts in the fourth quarter. – 9:14 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

the Hornets really need some sort of interior presence. Plumlee is active and energetic but not a rim protector. I wonder if they could be in play for Turner. – 9:14 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

“What a clever move by Franz Wagner!” – David Steele. That’s a great word for Franz. – 9:12 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

lmao at Jalen Suggs doing the Dwyane Wade airplane thing after hitting ahead to R.J. Hampton pic.twitter.com/dsm9QV2lSM – 9:03 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

The @Orlando Magic are on a 13-0 run.

Orlando 103, Charlotte 93 with 6:56 left in 4th. – 9:03 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Lid is on the basket for the #Hornets and at the most inappropriate time. They can’t buy a bucket and their defense is letting them down. Magic are up 103-93 and James Borrego calls a timeout. Gut check time with 6:56 left in the fourth. – 9:02 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Credit the Magic, they’re playing really hard tonight, a little harder than the Hornets fight now IMO – 9:02 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

11-0 run 🔥 – 9:01 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Jalen Suggs recovers his own fumble and finds Franz for a dunk. A minute ago he got a contested offensive rebound in traffic. pic.twitter.com/H552ABVMFO – 8:59 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

📂 things you love to see

└📂 rook to rook 🤩

📺: https://t.co/dx9SZ5USDy pic.twitter.com/R0BUtR46KM – 8:58 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

End of 3Q: Hornets 91, Magic 88.

Magic have five players who’ve scored in double figures. – 8:52 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: Charlotte 91, Orlando 88 pic.twitter.com/dzpLV6IgjI – 8:51 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

We spy @BumpNrunGilm0re! 👋👋👋

#AllFly | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/qNn2Af9Z9Q – 8:50 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

12 mins of hoopin left.

@AthleticBrewing | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/t2vZu2Fre0 – 8:50 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of 3rd Q: #Hornets 91, Magic 88 – 8:48 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

AMAZING THINGS YOU SEE AT THE HIVE! 🤯🤯🤯

@LaMelo Ball x @Miles Bridges

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/tnxDJ4OtCn – 8:45 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

cap people: can the Magic afford to make an offer to Miles Bridges in free agency – 8:40 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

hypothesis: one reason the Magic are able to stay connected and make comebacks is how together they are as a group. They do seem to play with/for each other, which they did not necessarily do last year. – 8:37 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

The @Orlando Magic are on a 13-2 run.

Magic 79, Hornets 76 with 6:56 left in the 3rd. – 8:34 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

the Magic should be able to get a first for Gary Harris – 8:34 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Rough sequence for LaMelo Ball: gets hit below the belt by Cole Anthony, gets called for traveling trying to gather himself. pic.twitter.com/QhQ26uarO2 – 8:31 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

LaMelo got hit in the, uh, midsection below the belt and there was no call, leading to a travel when he couldn’t, uh, walk it off. He was not pleased. Think he stopped because he anticipated a whistle being blown. – 8:31 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

ICYMI the Hive is very alive tonight

#AllFly

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/njurPBBaR3 – 8:28 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Mason Plumlee is out here spinning on dudes dribbling the ball up the court. Crowd is “oohing” with every move. – 8:27 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

I’m sorry… WHAT?! 😱😱😱

@Miles Bridges | #NBAAllStar | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/xkycGAwXyI – 8:27 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

LAMELO TO BRIDGES 😳😳😳

(📼 @NBA)

(📼 @NBA)

pic.twitter.com/fP7BAyqr1q – 8:27 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

LaMelo just made a mockery of the Magic back-to-back plays pic.twitter.com/Egf1maG1xD – 8:24 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

it’s the twirl after for us

@Robin Lopez 👀 @Gary Harris

📺: https://t.co/dx9SZ5USDy pic.twitter.com/vIDEl491hr – 8:23 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

LaMelo Ball through-the-legs oop pic.twitter.com/EKSF98URDr – 8:22 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

LaMelo with the circus between-the-legs pass to Miles Bridges for an alley-oop. He’s fired up. #Hornets lead 70-65 and Orlando calls a timeout. – 8:22 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

LaMelo’s putting on a show here in Charlotte. – 8:22 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Franz Wagner in the first half:

11 PTS

4 AST

2 BLK

4-5 FG

+10 +/-

@SASsoftware x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/WvWOybcWHO – 8:14 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Jalen Suggs in the first half:

8 PTS

4 AST

3 REB

3-4 FG

11 MIN off the bench

welcome back rook 🪄

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

chasing two at the break pic.twitter.com/GVHDnc6GGd – 8:06 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Halftime: Hornets 63, Magic 61.

Franz: 11 points, 4 assists, 2 blocks

Suggs: 8 points, 4 assists

Moe: 9 points

If you like offensive basketball, this is your kind of game. Both teams are shooting over 52%. – 8:05 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

HALFTIME BOX: Charlotte 63, Orlando 61 pic.twitter.com/mRg4pa50QH – 8:04 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Grab some snacks & come right back. 2nd half coming 🔜

#AllFly

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/kOYl7WKI9g – 8:04 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Halftime: Hornets 63, Magic 61

Franz Wagner – 11 pts, 4 asts

Moe Wagner – 9 pts

Jalen Suggs – 8 pts, 3 rebs, 4 asts

Gary Harris & T-Ross each with 8 pts

Magic shoot 54.5% FG | 37.5% 3PT

Hornets shoot 52.1% FG | 31.8% 3PT – 8:04 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Average first half for Charlotte. This Orlando team are extremely dislikable yet I also kind of sneaky like their disrespectful attitude at the same time – 8:04 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Halftime: #Hornets 63, Magic 61

Terry Rozier 16 pts, 4 ast, 3 rebs

LaMelo 11 pts, 5 ast, 3 rebs

Gordon Hayward 10 pts, 3 rebs, 2 ast – 8:02 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Great to see Jalen Suggs healthy and back in action – 7:56 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

the Wagner Bros in the bag tonight

ask the league pass bot to see it live pic.twitter.com/EKfozv9B7b – 7:52 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

T3️⃣RRY 👌

@Terry Rozier | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/4uuk3Oadh2 – 7:52 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Franz Wagnah

📺: https://t.co/dx9SZ5USDy pic.twitter.com/hwTbJzZsuM – 7:46 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Franz Wagner cheering after that early block on Miles Bridges is something he might regret. – 7:45 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

hit ’em with the 🔄 @Moritz Wagner 😤

📺: https://t.co/dx9SZ5USDy pic.twitter.com/9C4KSG472s – 7:43 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

💥 PLUMLEE 💥

@Drpepper | @Mason Plumlee pic.twitter.com/aJlsQGINFa – 7:42 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

If you like offense, that was the first quarter for you.

Hornets 36, Magic 35

Orlando shoots 58.3% from the floor. Charlotte shoots 59.1% from the field. – 7:39 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

End of 1Q: Hornets 36, Magic 35.

Pace is definitely in Charlotte’s favor.

Harris: 8 points, 2 assists

Franz: 7 points, 2 assists

Suggs: 5 points.

Magic shooting 58.3% (14-24). – 7:36 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Charlotte 36, Orlando 35 pic.twitter.com/iECdw7HmeH – 7:36 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

One down. ✔️

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/O4PQ9UBiDE – 7:36 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of first Q: #Hornets 36, Magic 35 – 7:35 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Where was Jalen Suggs going that last possession!? – 7:34 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

welcome back @Jalen Suggs 🤝

📺: https://t.co/dx9SZ5USDy pic.twitter.com/YtSXSEhNvx – 7:34 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Spin Cycle 🌪

@LaMelo Ball | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/J0FJ9B8ubc – 7:33 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Dante Marchitelli reporting that Franz Wagner likes the German Hammer and Berlin Wall nicknames. Merch idea, @OPPMagicBlog? – 7:32 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

it’s early, but when Mason Plumlee, of all people, gets a pick-six dunk on you… might not be your night – 7:29 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Mason Plumlee with the hustle. Got in the passing lane for a steal and fastbreak dunk. #Hornets lead 28-23. Orlando calls timeout. – 7:29 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

I can’t tell what he’s saying, but I don’t think Terrence Ross is pleased with that foul call. – 7:27 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jalen Suggs in for the Magic. Great to see him back. – 7:26 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

First player off the bench tonight: Cody Martin. – 7:25 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Mason Plumlee, the king of the reverse dunk. Just caught another on an alley from LaMelo. – 7:24 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

LaMelo is wiping his shoes on defense and then just decides “Sure, I’ll go steal it now” and takes it right from Ross – 7:24 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Hand Down, Man Down 👌

@LaMelo Ball | #NBAAllStar | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/FYwJ920dL2 – 7:24 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Jalen Suggs is checking in for Cole Anthony. – 7:24 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Franz Wagner affects the game in DJ many ways, really like his game and pretty happy I picked him up early in fantasy!

Great start for LaMelo, poor start for everyone else – 7:21 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

the give AND the go

📺: https://t.co/dx9SZ5USDy pic.twitter.com/7wUjyG6PQy – 7:19 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Magic take 13-6 lead after Gary Harris’ second 3-pointer.

Harris has 6 points. Magic shooting 50% from the field and on 3s. – 7:16 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

the fastbreak oop from Franz to Cole

that's 🅿️

that’s 🅿️ – 7:16 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,172 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.

It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.

#MagicTogether – 7:11 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

HEY YOU, IT’S GAME TIME!

📍 – BUZZ CITY

🆚 – @Orlando Magic

📺 – @HornetsOnBally

📻 – @wfnz 610 AM/102.5 FM

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/NOVLHxhOjh – 6:55 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

🖐️

https://t.co/ogyvkEMqyP | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/qumRdmORkT – 6:50 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

⚠️ rooks at work ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/VaOr8whPtZ – 6:27 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Gary Harris and Terrence Ross getting shots up pregame. Tipoff at Hornets in about 1 hour. pic.twitter.com/WGbspzY3ic – 6:16 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Kai Jones has cleared health and safety protocols and is available for tonight’s game against Orlando. – 5:51 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets center Kai Jones has cleared the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols and is available for tonight’s game #AllFly – 5:51 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum is expected to return to lineup on Monday vs. the Magic in Orlando, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. McCollum fully recovered from a collapsed lung that he suffered on Dec. 4 against Boston. – 5:46 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs ORL

Kai Jones (Health & Safety Protocols) is out.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (Health & Safety Protocols) is out.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/gIHgYRNzsO – 5:46 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Jamahl Mosley said there is no minutes count tonight on Jalen Suggs. The team will monitor him and his workload throughout the evening after missing the last 20 games. – 5:41 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Jamahl Mosley said Mo Bamba (sprained right toe) will now play tonight vs. the Hornets. The Magic will start Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke and Robin Lopez. – 5:40 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jalen Suggs is officially available for the Orlando Magic tonight. He’ll come off the bench. First game for Suggs since November 29. – 5:33 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

The @Orlando Magic will start Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke and Robin Lopez against the @Charlotte Hornets.

Jalen Suggs is available and will come off the bench.

Mo Bamba (right toe) and Wendell Carter Jr. (left hamstring) are out. – 5:31 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

TONIGHT’S STARTERS

GAME 43 at CHARLOTTE

2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner

3️⃣F: @chuma_okeke

3️⃣3️⃣C: @Robin Lopez

1️⃣4️⃣G: @Gary Harris

5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony

⏰7 p.m.

📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)

📲Bally Sports app

📻@969thegame

#MagicTogether – 5:31 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

🚨 @Orlando Magic INJURY UPDATE:

Mo Bamba (sprained right toe) will not play tonight at Charlotte.

#MagicTogether – 5:31 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Tap in for pregame availability with JB! 🎙 #ORLvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:18 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

elite thread matchup 🔥

#NBA75 x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/NRpf8G4XBi – 4:42 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

When he’s hot, he’s hot 🔥

RT & VOTE for @LaMelo Ball!

#NBAAllStar | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/IseSpqOGU4 – 3:59 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

"𝐀 𝐥𝐨𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭. 𝐈'𝐯𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐱𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞."

@Jalen Suggs on his return ⬇️

@Jalen Suggs on his return ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qGwTnba0fB – 3:15 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Other notes from shootaround:

— Jalen Suggs won’t start and will be on a minutes restriction

— Mo Bamba wasn’t wearing the boot on his right foot and is a game-time decision

— Jonathan Isaac was in street clothes during the portion of shootaround open to the media – 1:10 PM

