Public Health

Coughing With A Mask On? Here’s The Right Way To Do It

By Newsy Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith COVID-19’s Omicron variant surging, masking is getting a renewed push. Neuroimmunologist and Yale educator Dr. Sharon Stoll offered advice to those looking for extra protection. The proper way to wear a KN95 mask, Stoll said, is to have it properly fitted to...

