Kazakhstan: Who sparked deadly violence?

Former Kazakhstan president Nursultan Nazarbayev has denied claims that he has fled the country and there was a rift between him and his successor Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. “I haven’t gone anywhere,” Mr Nazarbayev said in a video released on Tuesday. This is the 81-year-old’s first appearance since violent protests began in the country in the beginning of the year.The four-and-a-half minute video showed the leader, who held onto power for almost three decades since Kazakhstan’s independence in 1991, sitting with four Kazakh flags in the background. “There is no conflict or standoff in the elite. Rumours about this are absolutely...

PROTESTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO