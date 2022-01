MAC Luck Be a Lotus Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour ($25.00 for 0.17 oz.) is a vivid, medium-dark coral with warmer, more orange-leaning undertones and a satin finish. It took about an hour for the finish to soften to a more matte look. The texture was lightweight, spreadable, and had a velvety glide to it, which helped the product spread across my lips but not feel hard to maneuver. It had opaque pigmentation that lasted well for five hours and felt neither drying nor hydrating over time.

MAKEUP ・ 3 DAYS AGO