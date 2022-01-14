Win Tickets to See Rickey Smiley & Friends LIVE!

Josh Turner is coming to The Lincoln Theater in Cheyenne on February 10th. For nearly two decades, Josh Turner has been one of country music’s most recognizable voices. His distinctive, resonant baritone has brought him five #1 hits and five gold and platinum albums. Turner has scored multiple Grammy, CMA, and ACM Awards nominations and received six Inspirational Country Music Awards. His Platinum-selling debut “Long Black Train” paved the way for additional chart-topping hits like “Your Man,” “All Over Me,” “Time Is Love,” “Firecracker,” “Would You Go With Me,” and “Why Don’t We Just Dance.”

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 13 DAYS AGO