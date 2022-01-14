ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

10 Surprising Ways You Can Use Olive Oil Around the House

By Lauren Cahn
Taste Of Home
 6 days ago
When it comes to tackling your chores, olive oil really comes in handy. or hearty cake, but that’s not all this oil can do. Did you know it makes a wonderful furniture polish? It’s true! Simply add a bit of olive oil to a soft rag, and gently wipe over your...

Related
Allrecipes.com

I Found a New Method for Scrambling Eggs and It's the Only One I'll Use From Now On

I could quite happily eat scrambled eggs every day. I love them for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner — and nothing is more soothing when I'm under the weather. I take great care when scrambling eggs because I have very specific expectations. I want them soft, creamy, not at all dry, and quite possibly a bit less "done" than some people like them. My go-to method for years has been: (for two of us) 5 large eggs, 1 large yolk, salt and pepper, and a splash of cream. I cook the whisked eggs in butter, over the lowest heat possible on the stove, stirring constantly, for a very long time. But recently, I've come across a true game-changer on the scrambled eggs front. This not only ensures the soft texture I want, but it also allows me to finish the rest of the meal without too much multitasking, or cold eggs.
The Kitchn

10 Surprising Ways to Use Dawn Dish Soap — Beyond Cleaning the Dishes

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years I’ve become a dedicated Dawn dish soap devotee. I’ve put it to the test time and again, and it always comes out on top. Not only does it cut through the grease and clean dishes better than anything else I’ve tried, but it turns out this hard-working soap is also good for so much more than washing dishes.
Apartment Therapy

This Simple Pantry Staple Makes Cloudy Glasses Look Brand New

Picture this: You’re preparing to have guests over for the first time in a long time. You’ve readied all the appetizers and finger foods. You’ve chilled the wine and made sure you have enough ice. You’ve been to the grocery store anywhere from one to four times for last minute odds and ends, set the music, and made sure you have enough plates and napkins. Just before people start arriving, you reach for the wine glasses and tumblers on the shelf to display them for visitors. But there’s a problem: the glasses are cloudy and stained, making them look old and dusty at best and flat-out dirty at worst.
Taste Of Home

How to Get Rid of Pink Mold in the Shower

Cleaning your bathroom involves all kinds of sights that are not pleasant. Things like soap scum, hard water spots and shower curtain mildew come with the territory. But what about that weird pink mold at the bottom of your shower?. Follow this tutorial and every surface will soon be sparkling....
Family Handyman

5 Best Ways to Unclog A Drain Without Chemicals

There are plenty of products on the market to pour down your drains and chew through the nastiest of clogs. But those products typically contain nasty chemicals that can be bad for your health and harmful to your plumbing. So why go that route when safer and equally effective options exist?
FIRST For Women

Can You Freeze Cheese? The Answer Might Surprise You

Cheese is one my favorite foods, whether I’m grating it over pasta, adding it to salads, or enjoying it in sandwiches. And although I use this yummy ingredient often, I’ve wondered if you can freeze cheese to maintain its freshness, since I often don’t use up an entire block at once. It turns out you can — and this trick works wonders to preserve the cheese’s flavor and prevent it from getting moldy!
The Kitchn

The Most Brilliant Dollar-Store Hack for Organizing All of Your Plastic Storage Containers

Here’s the unfortunate truth about your growing stack of plastic food containers: No matter how hard you try, it sure is tricky to find storage space for it — and, worse, keep it totally organized. Like any home cook, you’ve probably amassed quite a bit of plastic containers. Luckily, we’ve found the perfect answer to contain the clutter. Ready to find out what it is?
Real Simple

How to Get Pee Smell Out of Carpets, Mattresses, and Furniture—Without Harsh Chemicals

Accidents happen. There are puppies, potty-training toddlers, uncontrollable laughter with a leaky bladder, and haughty cats that pee for pleasure. Whether it is human or cat pee, no one wants urine smells in their home. My current offender is a rescue pup that pees when she is excited or frightened. I am now an expert on removing urine stains and odors from every type of surface—but she's worth it!
EatingWell

Aldi's New Cookware Looks Just Like the Popular Our Place Pan—but It's Only $25

Since the holiday season has come and gone, chances are, you spotted the Our Place Always Pan on at least one gift guide. The cult-favorite pan has earned more than 14,000 five-star reviews and has fans raving, "This pan is amazing! I use it every single day. Frying, sautéing, reheating, steaming, boiling, it does it all. It truly is the best!"
Taste Of Home

