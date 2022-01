We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’ve always known that my mistakes whenever I make tofu are a) not applying the right amount of pressure, and b) not letting it press long enough. So after making flavorless, soft tofu for over five years, I finally invested in the Tofuture Tofu Press. Until I used this game-changing piece of kitchenware, I never realized how much of a massive difference it would make to have tofu that was actually pressed correctly. I’ve only had it a short time, but I already know that this handy device is going to become one of my most-used cooking tools this year. Whether you’re trying to eat less meat in 2022 or attempting Veganuary for the first time, I can guarantee that this press will help streamline your meal prep. Psst… it’s also on sale right now!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO