Snowfall season 5 trailer: When should we expect it from FX?

ReFinally! It feels like we’ve been waiting for another season of Ozark since 1992. Sure, season 3 leased for binging March 27, 2020. But, something makes it feel like it’s been much more than 22-ish months. Maybe it’s because binging is the devil, and by the next week you’re ready for another season that’s still (at least) a full year away. But, we’re not here to bash binging, since it’s already on its way out the door. Back to the genius that is Netflix’s Ozark. It’s bittersweet looking forward to the final season of a show that’s so good. The only reason tears aren’t streaming down my face as I write; it’s split in 2 parts. So, feast on this new trailer for part 1 of Ozark: Season 4. The first 7 episodes of season 4 will be available January 21, 2022. Who’s excited?!
Comments / 0