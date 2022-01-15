ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Snowfall season 5 trailer: When should we expect it from FX?

cartermatt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 5 is going to be on FX before the end of the winter, and we can’t say enough times how excited we are to dive in. This is such a smart, complicated show with great characters and an ever-rising level of quality. We’d be willing to wager that season 4...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cadillac News

Everything We Know About ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 9

It’s time to return to Hope Valley! Less than a year since the Season 8 premiere in May 2021, When Calls the Heart is back with a brand-new, feel-good season, premiering this spring on Hallmark Channel. Set in the fictional town of Hope Valley, the series follows schoolteacher Elizabeth...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowjackets season 1 finale theory: Is Coach Ben about to die?

As we prepare for the Yellowjackets season 1 finale on Showtime this weekend, there are SO many different things to think about. Take, for example, the status of one Coach Ben. Think back to the start of the series, where we saw what looked to be a ritualistic tribal gathering led by a woman sporting some mysterious antlers. She’s been dubbed the “Antler Queen,” and there are already a number of different theories as to who that person could be.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

This Is Us season 6 episode 4 promo: Jack’s mom dies; what’s next?

As you prepare for This Is Us season 6 episode 4 on NBC next week, Jack Pearson is going to get a heck of an emotional spotlight. For those who missed the end of this past episode, we ended up learning that Jack’s mother passed away. Because of that, we’re going to have a period of mourning. We’ll see how this character reacts to the news, but also how he returns to a world he left behind.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Fx#Teddy Reed
cartermatt.com

This Is Us season 6 episode 3 photo: Trouble with Kate and Toby?

One of the things we’re nervous about entering This Is Us season 6 episode 3 is rather clear: The state of Kate and Toby. We’re at a point in this story now where there’s no sense in questioning whether or not the two are going to be splitting up — we know that it’s happening. At some point years down the road, Kate ends up marrying Phillip. Toby’s romantic future beyond the divorce is unclear. We just have to see now if there’s any one incident that leads to the split happening.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 episode 9 spoilers: Dembe’s past two years

Season 9 episode 9 is set to arrive on NBC next week, and this is one we’ve been long waiting to see. After all, we’re going to learn through this episode what Dembe has been up to the past couple of years, and maybe understand more why he left Raymond Reddington’s company in the first place.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Power Book II: Ghost season 3 spoilers: Blanca Rodriguez returning!

For those of you interested in some more Power Book II: Ghost season 3 scoop, we’ve got great stuff within from the vantage point of casting. Let’s start with the news that a familiar face is coming back for a big role. According to a report from Deadline, Monique Curnen is going to be a series regular for the upcoming season, and she is bringing back her OG Power role of Blanca Rodriguez. According to the official description, “she’s more determined than ever to finish the business of the past” on this upcoming season. Does this mean we’re getting back into Ghost’s past or some other business associated with it? There’s a lot to think about here.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

1883 season 1 episode 5: Is Ennis dead? Elsa’s act of revenge

Entering 1883 season 1 episode 5 on Paramount+ this weekend, we absolutely expected that there were going to be some big surprises … and not all of them good for the Duttons. If you think back to some of Elsa’s narration throughout the season, the character references many times...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
cartermatt.com

Our Kind of People season 1 episode 12 spoilers: The epic finale

As you prepare four Our Kind of People season 1 episode 12 on Fox next week, there is one message we want to pass along: Brace yourselves. This is the dramatic finale, one where Angela could start to get closer to completing her quest. Will she learn what happened between Teddy and Eve so many years ago? Can she find some element of closure.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

1883 season 1 episode 6 preview: The aftermath of key death

We know that 1883 season 1 episode 6 is going to have a lot to unravel — especially when it comes to the aftermath of a key death. At the end of episode 5, we lost Ennis in a pretty brutal fashion: He was shot by thieves in the midst of a horrific attack. While Margaret and the group took out a good many, it was Elsa herself who took the show at the person responsible for killing her potential love interest.
TV SERIES
defpen

Freedom From The Cartel Is Seemingly Within Reach In The ‘Ozark’ Season Four Trailer

After an eventful month that included Unforgivable and Don’t Look Up, some may say that Netflix is slowing down in the month of December. However, others may say that the streaming giant is just setting the stage for two big releases. First, Too Hot To Handle is returning for a new season. Not long thereafter, Ozark is prepared to return for the first half of season four. To get the ball rolling, Netflix has delivered a new trailer for the upcoming season.
TV SERIES
honknews.com

Remake Your Life Season 2: Can We Expect Another Season?

A new year brings a lot of new things into our life. Last year has already passed and people are cherishing the new year with new things and resolutions that they need to fulfill in order to become happy. Somewhere this shows how we regret things that we have committed in our life and how we are looking to make things to get done. Something similar happens in the ‘Remake Your Life’ anime series. After the show brings out the progressive story of the character’s life, the fans positively respond towards the show. However, as the show came to its final ending, fans are getting more deviated more towards its second season. Remake Your Life Season 2 is one of the most requested anime series at the time and fans are looking forward to its future updates.
COMICS
asapland.com

Superman And Lois Season 2: What Can We Expect In The Upcoming Episodes?

“What lies beneath”, the first episode of Superman and Lois season 2, has officially arrived. If the first episode doesn’t assure you of a spectacular season, we don’t know what will. The second season focuses a lot more on the personal lives of Lois, Clark, Jordan and Jonathon especially.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

1883 season 1 episode 5: What time is it streaming? New predictions

With 1883 season 1 episode 5 streaming this weekend on Paramount+, obviously there is a great deal of story to dive into here!. So where should we begin? It only makes sense to start with the major details. This episode will arrive this weekend, and should be on the aforementioned streaming service at midnight. It’s an episode that will define so much further who all of these characters are, as well.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowjackets season 1 finale: Who is the mystery man in the dream?

There are clearly a number of things to pontificate over from the Yellowjackets season 1 finale tonight. For the sake of this article, though, let’s dive into the dream!. In particular, let’s get into the guy that appeared there. Who in the world was he? All evidence suggests that it was the guy who was found dead in the cabin, but why is he important? Is this the last we’ll see of his ghostly self?
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowjackets season 1 finale: Is Jackie dead? What happened?

Entering the Yellowjackets season 1 finale on Showtime this weekend, it made sense for a major character to be killed. Here was the question: What character would it be, and how would they die?. The big surprise to us was learning exactly who was gone: Jackie. This is not someone...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 spoilers: How long will the ice storm last?

Going into 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3, we knew that there was going to be an ice storm at the center of the action. However, it was not entirely clear just how long said storm was going to last. Usually, we see these big, start-of-the-season crises last for just a couple of weeks and that’s it. Ultimately, thought, this time around we’re going to see things play out a little bit different.
TV & VIDEOS
splashreport.com

At Last We Have A Trailer For OZARK: SEASON 4 PART 1

ReFinally! It feels like we’ve been waiting for another season of Ozark since 1992. Sure, season 3 leased for binging March 27, 2020. But, something makes it feel like it’s been much more than 22-ish months. Maybe it’s because binging is the devil, and by the next week you’re ready for another season that’s still (at least) a full year away. But, we’re not here to bash binging, since it’s already on its way out the door. Back to the genius that is Netflix’s Ozark. It’s bittersweet looking forward to the final season of a show that’s so good. The only reason tears aren’t streaming down my face as I write; it’s split in 2 parts. So, feast on this new trailer for part 1 of Ozark: Season 4. The first 7 episodes of season 4 will be available January 21, 2022. Who’s excited?!
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Challenge All Stars season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Paramount+?

Following the finale today, can you expect The Challenge All Stars season 3 to happen at Paramount+? Or, is this the end of the road?. We don’t think we have to spend too much time dealing with the minutiae of whether or not the show is coming back — it seems to be a sure thing. The Challenge is arguably the biggest franchise that MTV has save for a billion repeats of Ridiculousness, and we think they want the off-shoot to have just as long a life. It’s a jolt of nostalgia for people who remember the earlier years of this show, which has a very important role in reality TV history.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy